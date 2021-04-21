ITU consultation on National Emergency Telecommunications Plan for Dominica

A two-day virtual national consultation on the establishment of Dominica’s National Emergency Telecommunications Plan will be held today, Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd April 2021 from 9:00am – 12:45pm daily.

The Consultation is being sponsored and fully funded by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Economic Affairs, Investment, Resilience, Sustainable Development, Telecommunications and Broadcasting.

The primary objectives of the Consultation will be focused deliberations on the four (4) phases of Disaster Risk Management:

Mitigation

Preparedness

Response

Recovery

A National Emergency Telecommunications Plan is considered critical, especially at this time, as it:

Fosters better coordination for disaster management;

Creates processes and procedures to identify national needs;

Establishes of multi-stakeholder roles and responsibilities;

Supports implementation of policy and normative requirements;

Creates a framework for national consultation and cooperation

Brings together people and resources towards common objective

At the end of the consultation, recommendations to implement the National Emergency Telecommunication Plan in each of the four phases of disaster management will be compiled into a final document to be submitted to the Government of Dominica on or before June 30th 2021.

Among the many officials expected to address the Consultation are Honorable Senator Oscar George, Minister of State responsible for Telecommunications and Broadcasting, Mr. Cleveland Thomas, ITU Caribbean Area Representative based in Barbados, Mr. Juan Roldan, ITU Consultant and Lead Facilitator.

All key stakeholders have been invited to attend the consultation, including the Cabinet of Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, CREAD, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO), Telecommunication Service Providers, and members of the private sector, academia, non-government organizations, media houses, shipping and airline services, among others