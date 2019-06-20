Jacques Gaddharkan detained by the Gendarmes in Guadeloupe

Contractor, Jacques Gaddharkan has been indicted following investigations of suspected movements of funds beginning some two years ago.

According to a report appearing on the 14th of June 2019 on the website of the radio station and media company RCI in Guadeloupe, this action involved one of Gaddharkan’s construction companies.

However, the article states that he was freed under judicial supervision pending further investigations into the matter

Gaddharkan is accused, in particular, of misuse of corporate assets dating back several years. In 2017 an alert had been launched. According to the investigations carried out since, the damage to the company SOTRADOM would amount to several hundreds of thousands of euros and even up to a million euros. The accused who is described in the article as an entrepreneur in the construction sector in Guadeloupe, was summoned by Gendarmes midweek and then placed in custody.

At the end of his first hearing, he was presented to an investigating judge who indicted him for the alleged embezzlement. Part of his real estate holdings was confiscated during the investigation, to allow for further investigations into these suspicious financial movements.

Meanwhile, Jacques Gaddharkan has been released but has been placed under judicial control.

The website reminded its readers that Jacques Gaddharkan is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Mr. Gaddharkan is well known in Dominica as the operator of a quarrying company in this country for many years.