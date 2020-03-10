Jason Fontaine elected again to La Plaine Village Council

Jason Fontaine, whose involvement in local government in La Plaine has been shrouded by controversy over the past several years, continues to prevail in Village Council elections in that community.

Last week, Fontaine came second in the La Plaine/La Ronde Village Council elections.

Fontaine was first elected to the village council on January 9, 2017. However, he was expelled from the Council under the Village Council Ordinance Chapter 190 (8) which states that “if any member of a council refuses to obey and conform to the rules thereof, it shall be lawful to the council after affording such member an opportunity of defending himself, by resolution to expel such member from the Council, and to declare his seat vacant and his seat shall thereupon become vacant accordingly.”

In a by-election to fill that post, Fontaine contested and topped the poll but never took his oath. He was kept out as the Councillors walked out of the meeting every time the agenda item came up for him to take the oath of office.

Fontaine described the move then as “unfortunate” and is hoping that this time around everyone will let “common sense prevail” and work for together for the good of the community.

“We need to all work together for the community…we have a new parl rep (Kent Edwards) I have personally spoken to him and given him the assurance that we need to work closely together,” Fontaine said

Describing his win as “historic”, Fontaine said he ran on a momentum of inclusion and a need for change and La-Plaine people have spoken loudly.

“La Plaine people have clearly sent a message that they want Jason Fontaine in the council they want…we have to move on with the people’s business and get the work done,” he said.

Meantime, Local Government Commissioner Glenroy Toussaint extended congratulations to the five elected members wishing them well and is hoping for a harmonious working relationship.

“Its a new council, with three new members. The Minister will nominate 3 others to make up the eight-member council, my hope is that they put all their differences aside and work for the betterment of the community and the local government,” Toussaint stated.

His department is expected to meet with the five elected members sometime this week.