Jean Rhys House in Roseau has been demolished

Polly Pattullo - Repeating Islands - Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 2:35 PM
Jean Rhys House before demolition. Photo: Lennox Honychurch; the demolition site on May 7, 2020

The childhood home of the writer Jean Rhys in the centre of Roseau, Dominica, has been demolished by its new owner.

“It is understood that a four-storey office block is to be put in its place,” Journalist and co-founder of Papillote Press, Polly Pattullo, writes in an article which was posted in Repeating Islands, a blog on Caribbean culture, literature and the arts.

Pattullo further states in the article that the house, which stood on the corner of Queen Mary Street (now Independence Street) and Cork Street for perhaps 150 years, had been in a poor condition for some time and was further damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“But those who treasure literary heritage will mourn its passing,” the writer points out.

Read the full story. 

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Roger Burnett
    May 8, 2020

    Thank you Polly for placing this on record.

    Since I first knew Roseau in the 1970’s, so much of its historical character and identity has been lost.

    Antrim House is another building at risk that has literary and historic associations. It was the home of Elma Napier and features in her book “Black and White Sands”. It lost its roof in Hurricane Maria and awaits restoration.

