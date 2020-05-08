Jean Rhys House in Roseau has been demolished

The childhood home of the writer Jean Rhys in the centre of Roseau, Dominica, has been demolished by its new owner.

“It is understood that a four-storey office block is to be put in its place,” Journalist and co-founder of Papillote Press, Polly Pattullo, writes in an article which was posted in Repeating Islands, a blog on Caribbean culture, literature and the arts.

Pattullo further states in the article that the house, which stood on the corner of Queen Mary Street (now Independence Street) and Cork Street for perhaps 150 years, had been in a poor condition for some time and was further damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“But those who treasure literary heritage will mourn its passing,” the writer points out.

