Jòdi-a sé Jouné Kwéyol

Jòdi Domnik ka òbzòvé Jounen Kwéyòl kon payee-a ka sélébwé andépandans.
Jounen Kwéyòl sé yon sélébwasyon langaj épi kilte Domnik. Nou ka sélébwé osi manjé, dansé épi listwa twadisyonnèl Domnik.
Nou ka ankouwajé tout Domnitjen pou pòté had Kwéyòl épi gouté manjé Kwéyòl.
Dominica News Online ka ankouwajé tout pou voyé pòtwé èspéwiyans jounen Kwéyòl pou mété asou internet la.
Voyé tout pòtwé pou [email protected]
Mesi.
Look it, social distancing at its best and to hell with those cumbersome mask. Where is the police?? Or did this lot have prime ministerial exemption in exchange for votes for next election? I’ve always maintained, in DA some are more equal than others and some are allowed things and others aren’t…
Alle Dominique Bon Jounè
I think what’s in Kwéyòl should be translated to English. I understand, but there may be Dominican’s who cannot. Just an observation.
This time of year is always so special to we Dcans. Even in the diaspora I see they go the extra mile to partake in the nostalgic feeling that permeates our cultural soul. I just read and great article on https://boutonnation.com/the-independence-experience-for-the-dominican-diaspora/ that was very informative on various Dcan diaspora groups that celebrate our independence with a bang annually especially the one in Houston, Texas. For some reason this group is resonating as one of the premier Dcan organizations in the US and I really wish them the best.
Usually Dcan groups are too-chaud-too-flam but they seem to be hanging in there. Happy Independence all and keep on showing off our culture to the world!