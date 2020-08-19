Joe Biden becomes Democratic nominee for US presidential election

Joe Biden has formally won the Democratic Party nomination to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, the BBC is reporting.
Biden said on Twitter that he had secured the 1,991 delegates needed and would fight to “win the battle for the soul of the nation”.
He had been the effective nominee since Bernie Sanders withdrew in April.
Coronavirus – and its effect on the economy – and the recent civil unrest are sure to dominate the election.
Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, began the primary campaign in faltering style in Iowa and New Hampshire, but then built momentum with a convincing victory in South Carolina.
He then dominated the so-called Super Tuesday contests, taking 10 of the 14 states.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
19 Comments
A wise friend of mine once told me everyone has an opinion and an a..hole but common sense is a rare commodity in the human race. A lot of commentators on this forum like to practise their English but fail to present factual arguments.
If you have never lived in the United States then you should refrain from offering an opinion on this story. Let those who know what it is like to breathe air in the Divided States speak about their personal experiences. Some may sincerely feel the US is a paradise, others will retort that it is hell while some will say it is neither. I have my own strong opinion based on my childhood and adult experiences intertwined with those of family and friends.
If you feel Trump cares more about America and the plight of Americans than Joe Biden then I have a bridge to sell you.
Sorry it should be Exodus 2:13
Although I do not like Trump, Joe Biden looks as if he is half dead.
Not too long ago I told you,the Democratic Party is like bed bugs and leaches.We are being used and abused by this party,and after every elections pack us aside till the next one. About 2 months ago, a wicked police officer murdered Floyd. Which was so sad.
But burning down your own communities. Killing your fellow blacks, also little boys and girls are murdered. When I watched the news on TV, seeing mothers crying for their little ones.Tears run down my face.
Here is the sad part.For yrs. Democrats are in control of these city. See Chicago, so many killings every weekends. One would expect Obama would call the young people and talk to them.Do like Moses in Egypt, he saw 2 Israelites fighting
He called on the aggressor, and said
” This is not good, you are brothers.” Exodus 11-14″
But no, he don’t care.The man is living in his $12 million mansion in Marcus Vine Yard (whatever name) in Massachusetts. Al Sharpton is hiding, no where to be seen. But let a police involved…
Since Trump took office, Africans have been called out and looked down upon. As a means Africans all over the world have been appriciating their blackness and culture more, embracing their own more than when the half breed was president.
I SAY GIVE TRUMP ANOTHER TERM!!!
I wonder if you are happy that he loaded the office with card-carrying members of the kuklux klan, hence he heightened racial tensions with his venom. And has brought the U.S into the worse depression in 100yrs, while much of his actions are racist. Hi, you should vote against that guy, you are not clueless are you?
I have been following US politics way back as 1980, when President Reagan won the presidency. President Trump is the WORSE US president by a LANDSLIDE. Once again, the US voters get yet another chance to put decency in the WHITE HOUSE. We must look at this even Fidel Castro could not survive under TRUMP. Whilst Castro was president of Cuba, 11 US president served the US people, as Trump was the presidency, Castro died.
Please US voters let us put back decency. intelligence, sobriety, normalcy, Etc,etc, in the US White House by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Look there America die if mr or any democrat become president
@magway ca- Biden-noUdidn’t: I don’t think anyone including Biden is capable of bringing the U.S into a worse depression than Trump has in less than 4yrs, where every landlord, every business (including his big business friends that fraudulently gobbled up the lion’s share of the welfare stimulus) almost every citizen had become a poor person can’t even pay the rent/loan and need welfare, won’t you agree?
I agreed with you totally. There is no number before ZERO, unless it’s a NEGATIVE number. Thus, America can not get LOWER. It can only improve under BIDEN and HARRIS
What can Joe Biden do in in 4 yrs ( since he promised not to seek a second term) that he could not do in almost 50 years.?
The man was first elected to office at age 29. Trump was a businessman, and in 3yrs. blacks had never had it better. There were more jobs available than people to do them.
Under Obama/Biden 13 million on FOOD STAMPS and 8 million more in poverty.
Before the coronavirus Trump did it and he can do it again.
I hope you learn the lesson.In 2016 the polls gave Clinton a sure victory
Now you have a man who is half dead. … See you.
Mr. John-Charles, to you Trump is a server who leaves the glass over-flowing while Obama did not even let any patrons in.
African Americans have yet to benefit from the economic boon you ascribed to Trump. You appear to have a selective memory about which of the Presidents laid the groundwork for the post-recession recovery. All that glitters is not gold as a large number of our Black and Brown youth barely earning a $7.25 minimum wage while others continue to be passed over for higher paying jobs. Even our highly educated and well qualified Brothers and Sisters are being marginalized by unfair employment pratices.
One may argue that eight years of Obama presidency created a backlash and whiplash that has hamstrung people who resemble you and me. Do not be fooled by a pre-Covid booming stock market and gaudy employment numbers. Pay closer attention, instead, to explosion of non-Black millionaires and billionaires under Trump’s reign. The US Senate and Wall Street stonewalled…
I am being called uneducated, uncle Tom and so forth.And it’s true, I am not educated and never claimed to be.The difference between you and me is, you have a PHD behind you name,and the uneducated fool like me don’t. I can think for myself.Did my little research so that I will not be like a parrot, just repeating what comes to my ears.
When I say Trump has done more for blacks in 3yrs. I can name his achievements ONE by ONE.
Now I want someone to name what Obama and Biden did for blacks in their 8 yrs in office. Do as I have been doing. Name them ONE by ONE, and if it’s even close to what MY president has done…I am willing to give you US $2,000.00 and DNO US $500.
The condition…You must be a Dominican or even though you are living in the U.S.no problem. Also you must received the money in Dominica.
Remember I am a follower of Christ. I will keep my promise.
Bla bla bla…Many of us don’t have PhD either but we just don’t write foolishly nor so unintelligibly like Trump reads. You take the cake pal, I know you don’t get it, that’s why the backlash.
@J.John-Charles – The anti-Trump brigades out there are confused and unfortunately deluded.
Guys I am serious, you may not want my us$2000, ok. But I believe DNO can find a hole to block, with the us$500, or give it to charitable.
But ain’t the US elections already over nuh. This is just for media sensationalism and US advertisers mileage right…..
After Donald Trump serves out his final US Presidential term (2020 – 2024), could we see the emergence of the first US female President – ie Ivanka Trump – in the 2024 & 2028 US Presidential elections?
Stay tuned…
Channel 1, your one wish for a Trump presidency expires on January 20th, 2021. You can rub the genie all you want; however, another Trump will not likely occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Ave for the remainder of this century.
Now, my sincere prayer (not wish) is that a Biden administration will be able to reverse all the collateral damage the current administration continues to infilct on the US and its citizens.
Nixon eventually relented and boarded his helicopter to shame. Do not expect such a drama free departure from the current President who is facing the prospect of a slew of charges in multiple court jurisdictions.
@Straight Shooter – In 2016, the misguided majority proclaimed numerous times that Trump would never win yadda, yadda despite subtle signals being around for months which pointed to a Trump impending victory.
All kind of stunts have been orchestrated since 2016 to take down Donald Trump – all have failed.
Now you’re saying my wish for a Trump presidency expires on January 20, 2021 eh……….
Stay tuned…