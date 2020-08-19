Joe Biden becomes Democratic nominee for US presidential election

Joe Biden has formally won the Democratic Party nomination to take on Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, the BBC is reporting.

Biden said on Twitter that he had secured the 1,991 delegates needed and would fight to “win the battle for the soul of the nation”.

He had been the effective nominee since Bernie Sanders withdrew in April.

Coronavirus – and its effect on the economy – and the recent civil unrest are sure to dominate the election.

Mr Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president, began the primary campaign in faltering style in Iowa and New Hampshire, but then built momentum with a convincing victory in South Carolina.

He then dominated the so-called Super Tuesday contests, taking 10 of the 14 states.

