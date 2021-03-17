John-Finn denies teaching education minister about ‘pampalam’

United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Ernie John-Finn, has dismissed claims made by Education Minister Octaiva Alfred, that she, Jno-Finn, taught Alfred how to use the colloquial term “pampalam.”
A widely circulated video on social media recently shows the minister using the word at a meeting with a group of students in Marigot where informed them that in instances where the Government only provided a scholarship for one year, they should “shake up their pampalam” and acquire the additional funds required to complete their studies.
The statement has since sparked much controversy with critics of the minister suggesting that the statement implies that the students should prostitute themselves to obtain an education and prompting calls for her resignation from the United Workers Party, Senator JnoFinn herself and others.
The Minister took to the airwaves last week and, in a turn of events, cast the blame on John-Finn, saying that it was the opposition senator who introduced her to the phrase when they worked alongside each other as educators.
“It was teacher Ernie who taught me that word. It was the senator when we worked together. I never knew that when she was telling the students five more minutes before bell ring and they should shake their pampalam and eat their bread and wash their hands because the bell is going to ring. I never knew she meant that; I thought she meant hurry up,” Alfred claimed.
She continued, “I never knew that when people was making fun of us about the amount of money our husbands were making in bananas and she was saying shake up their pampalam and find ways to increase their income, I didn’t know that’s what she was saying.”
Alfred insisted that she thought the saying meant, “to motivate yourself and take action” as opposed to the meaning many are attaching to her statement. She told the host of the Heng programme on Kairi FM that such a word would have never been added to her vocabulary, noting “now I am afraid to say the word.”
But Jno-Finn was not amused by Alfred’s accusations against her and told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview that such claims are completely false and she has never used that word to students, teachers or anyone.
“It is very wicked of the Minister to accuse me of such knowing that I have never in my life said any of that. As a Senator and woman of society, my role is to elevate and uplift our women, there is no way that anyone would hear such a statement from myself,” she said.
Others who have been privy to the minister’s comment have also also been weighing in on the matter.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Gregory `Karessah” Riviere came to the defence of his fellow minister contending that the attacks against Alfred have been baseless as there was nothing offensive or degrading in her comments to students.
“I was sitting at the head table and never, and I repeat never, heard in Honorable Alfred’s presentation did she say or insinuate that students must prostitute themselves to attain an education if they have not received a full scholarship from the government,” he said. “Hon. Alfred’s style of the presentation included facts, humour, colloquializing and at times, the very slangs that were used by students. Her presentation was not offensive, demeaning, degrading, belittling, or condescending in any way shape or form.”
He described criticism of the minister as “mind-boggling and “outrageous” and thought it “most unfortunate that someone could take time to doctor a tape using the phrase, ‘shake your pampalam’ to give the impression of some sexual connotation.”
Riviere maintains that everyone at the function, including those listening live, knew that when the phrase was uttered, Alfred was simply asking the people to “shake up themselves get busy, don’t just sit down and wait, make a move.”
On the other hand, one student who was in attendance called into the Hot Seat on Q95 earlier this week and revealed that many of those who were present in the room were in shock following the Minister’s statement and have expressed disgust over what was said.
“I looked around the room as soon as the statement was made and it was a jaw-dropping moment for many of the other students who were there listening,” the student stated.
73 Comments
UWP get to work and stop causing confusion. Enough said.
Every time I see that monster looking woman it reminds me of ET horrible looking person, nature couldn’t even bother with.
I decided to remain quiet on this subject in that I viewed it as “Much ado about nothing”!
I left Dominica at a very tender age, and to speak the truth, I don’t know what is “pampalam” having lived in Toronto for the past 47 years where slangs like this are not spoken–and that is what the term sounds like to me
First of all, it is not a word, in that Grammarly lined it up in red for me, this means it is not in the English Dictionary.
I think that all of this “hoopla” is nothing but pure hypocrisy and a reason for the opposition to hit against the government–something that they are able to do best.
I don’t know what the term “pampalam” means, but I am sure that it is a slang.
Would I use it as an expression in a public speech as an Education Officer? I am saying it no because I do not joke about what should be serious, and that is where the Education officer made the mistake, she spoke that word as a joke. Read below and see why.
I was a school teacher in Dominica before I moved to Canada. I remember a conference where we gathered to hear the officials’ speeches
The Education Officer, a man this time, stood before us teachers, young and old, speaking about the short skirts that women teachers wear, as he boldly mentioned seeing those “pretty pink panties” and guess what?
The room roared in laughter. So apparently, the young women teachers did not take offense against that saying from a man of official standings
However, a mature female teacher took offense and stood up to “rebuke both” those laughing teachers and the Education Officer, for his rude and bold comment
It is true that many times, what we think is humorous is not always a laughing matter for others. But I still believe that the offended ones are using this approach for their usual political gain, by putting their own meaning to it, as their followers rushed to ingest and digest–good heavens!
LisztX, I want back my time for reading your empty, vacuous, meandering nonsense.
Unmitigated foolishness! Your pitiful paragraphs of coal dust clearly indicates that you are seriously in cognitive decline.
did Karessah say somebody doctored a tape? Somebody go check on him, he lost his mind!
A teacher once asked a grade-two (2) student this question. If 6 sheep are in a pen and two jumped over the stiles, how many would be left in the pen. The little boy said zero (0). The teacher asked him to explain how he got zero. The student replied, “Teacher, once one sheep jump over the fence ALL going to jump over.”
Members of Skerrit’s cabinet are all sheep-like followers. They just fall in line without any dissent. Mr. Skerrit is like a lactating mother, if he cuts off the proverbial milk they (ministers) would all find it extremely difficult to maintain their opulent lifestyle.
Octavia should come to the realization that there is no excuse for the wilful stupid comment she made. In the first place you Octavia claims to be the minister of education; therefore you are held to a higher standard!
I will go to the extreme and suggest whereas you carry the title of minister of education you might be the most educated person on the island; nevertheless, your conduct simply proves that the politicians in Dominica are the most uneducated the dumbest people on the island.
This is no surprise to me; there was one of them from my village of Wesley a relative who for years tried to get people to vote for her. This cousin did not even finish elementary in Wesley, never went into secondary school, lie, and said she attended the University of Manitoba in Canada.
If we do not have academically educated people in the right position we find the mess like this one: nobody thought Octiaia how to degrade yourself, “pmapalam” is a vulgar and derogatory word; always been!
The reality is she screwed herself by indulging in this stupid; comment which is nothing more than influencing people’s children to go and prostitute themselves to get money.
If this woman had any intelligence she would be on her knees apologizing to the youths of the country she insulted, but rather than recognizing the errors of her ways, she blames another innocent person.
Her surname is from Marigot, I don’t know if she was born there or on the Carib Reservation. One way or the other you should apologize, and resign, or you should be fired, but you are not qualified to serve as minister of anything never mind minister of education!
This woman has absolutely no accountability. Deflect. Blame someone else. Yes hold the highest office in Education in the land. This is what she is teaching our youth, and particullarly young ladies. in truth, many of our young women do have this attitude. Do and say what they want and not accept the responsibility that comes with it. But being the MINISTER OF EDUCATION, just by looking at her, i could tell she is one of those classless DLP appointees. Wearing new clothes wont give you an ounce of class. Best she stay out of the limelight for the rest of the year.
According to Michelle Obama, when they go low you go higher. Teacher Ernie, you just stepped way higher with your response.
She tell me to….
Shake it girl, shake it, shake (me?)
Shake it girl, shake it, shake (who?)
Shake it girl, shake it, shake (what?)
SHAKE YA PAMPALAM!!!!!
Lazy UWP,Pampalam,Pampalam.Get some work to do.Lazy losers.UWP lost 1,163 votes in 2019,with Linton as LEADER.Waste of time party.Party of uneducated,lazy,lying,greedy crooked traitors.
@ Lin Clown, how did this loss of votes come into the discussion? You are way off base.
Lin Clown, getting work in Dominica is the hardest thing to find. It’s like looking for a common pin in a dens forest. Thousands of job hunters are on the breadline. The only jobs that are now available are the ones where women have to shake their pampalam.. Ask Teacher Bonnie if you doubt me.
hahahahaha. Lin Clown you are one ….. look you even making me laugh. So long elections pass! that alone you can come up with fella!??? now you vex!!!! you blue VEXXX that is fools the dlp candidates making of themselves. Even Caressa who people used to have respect for talking rubbish. circus freaks. clowns and monkeys all you have over there. When they sell the ground under you feet to a chiney man you will know who that lazy and uneducated. you frustration is showing. try and cool down. the PM have your cool out for you that you dont even need to work for.
Well you know what they say, put lip stick on a pig and what do you have. Im not saying she is a pig but if you hear hear talk you’ll ketch the drift, I hope.
One past student from the castle Bruce secondary told me that this is Bonnies word. she used it all the time to them at school even when she was the principal.
now she coming and talk about Ernie. If u as education minister don’t know what a word means why would you use it to someone else??? makes no sense to me.
When Teacher Bonnie lied about Teacher Ernie teaching her that word it reminds of the student who did not do his homework and blamed the family dog.
“Teacher, the dog ate my homework.” T
Teacher Bonnie is an adult in a child’s body.
That’s obvious, disgust, outdated Roro coming from this blind Labour representative. This is a Failed Labour Party Government that I wish not to associate myself with, nor the people of Dominica should be. This is an outgoing failed Labour government and Labour Party leadership out of touch Labour government. The leader of this failed incompetent Labour government is obviously immature to hold this pristidge position on behalf our Dominica and it’s people. We need politically Professional dedicated, committed UWP members to be our leaders to lead our people and our Dominica to some level of decency, Socioeconomic development concept and to Return our Dominica back to its agriculture, tourism, cultural heritage and Political decency from all parties and leaders. This current failed incompetent Labour government and its incompetent failed Labour government and its incompetent leadership has failed us and they must “Go to Hell.,Go to Hell” It’s our Damn Business. DLP OUT. Hon.Linton…
Isn’t that something. I grow up knowing the word pampalam as a jovial word. As a matter of fact. My family group chart is called. FAMILY PAMPALAM. Can you all remember the nice stage play. The priest say to stop the pampalam. Did I say to stop de pampalam. Then he join in the pampalam and started dancing. I thought It was a nice play. Full of joy and laughter. To be quite honest I really don’t think that the minister would tell the students to go and shake their A’s. Go sell their bodies to pay for their education. Am not sure y the UWP always take things out of context and make a big deal out of it.
@ Day Roots, stop the pampalam and shake your pampalam are two different uses of the word. Stop it.
I agree with you 100 percent.
If we replace the word “pampalam” with “good time” or “santuary” or “sweet place” or “party”, or “breadfruit”. Asking them to shake it to get money to pay the school fees is still inappropriate. Call it what you want, the youth should not have to resort or to even be told to shake anything of theirs to be educated. these people need to learn how to speak to people properly. her tone when saying that also expressed the attitude that if they dont want to do it, that is their business, not yours. its not what you say but how you say it.
Haha Pampalam making news in Dominica. Haha Dominicans really need to stop that nonesense. ” move all you Pampalam from there” is that word in a dictionary? If not why are you all asking the minister to resign?
How does this b:t(h still have a job. Smh
The Leader of the Opposition and the UWP sound like Q-Anon and The Proud Boys fringe groups in the USA. They should be ashamed of themselves for making such horrible accusations about another human being, much less the Minister of Education. The UWP members and supporters should all be wearing MAGA hats. What a despicable accusation!
you have it twisted really. The title is just a title. She isnt GOD, the PResident or the PM. As the Minister of Education, she needs to learn how to speak to children. They arent hers to speak to them however she want. She needs to learn decorum and class. If you were the Minister of Education, trust me you getting the same pyrash!. And i am NOT even a UWP supporter. All you like to quickly brand anyone that speak against the nonsese the DLP doing as a uwp, that is twice as ignorant as the nonsense Bonnie had said about drones and pampalam. People have a right to independently criticize the government and not be affilitated eith any other party. but all you can see is blue and red. Man go and finish that bottle you drinking from for you to fall asleep.
well look it. see how far one word has gone. all because of an education minister using broken English.
I really thought Mrs Alfred was just dunce, but now I know the truth! It is not her fault that she behaves like a dunce, it is her teacher’s fault. Moreover, it is the fault of the UWP. Furthermore, ever stupid decision, every inappropriate utterance, any instance of terrible English, every condoning of wrong actions, every drone with subterranean vision, every act of disrespect for the Constitution, is not the fault of the Government or the Labour Party, but the fault of the Opposition. Clearly, “the Workers have them bazoodie”. Before I leave, let me say to Mrs Pampalam Alfred, no matter what you meant or didn’t mean, if people are offended, you should apologize in haste. You will look much better for it. Learn to recover with dignity when you fall. But hey, dignity cannot be bought.
Minister Alfred cut the horse ….. Aware or not, after Ms. XP came out with her provocative song “Shake me Bambalam” you should have been well aware that you can’t use that kind of language in a formal forum.
Madam Pampalam’s false accusation and blatant lies precisely reflect the dangerous, misguided and shady characters that are in government.
Teacher Ernie is an exemplary citizen and nothing like this disgraced; foul-mouthed nonentity (Pampalam Queen), no matter how hard dhe tries, can tarnish Teacher Ernie’s unblemished and immaculate reputation.
The jaw-dropping, sulfurous language that habitually flows from the mouth of Mrs. Alfred is like disrrhoea, her tongue needs to be disinfected.
If this woman had even a modicum of decency she would have resigned voluntarily. For when she goes before a group of teachers or students all they would be thinking about is PAMPA;AM. Her message will no longer resonate with the people die is supposed to lead and influence.
RESIGN NOW for you have lost all respect and credibility.
Sigh, Karesser My brother. How was the tape doctored, by definition, to doctor something means to change the content of something to deceive. The tape was in no way altered. Now I believe the Minister of Drones did not mean prostitution, however the word was used. Your one and only defense should be that what she attempted to say was taken out of context, but she used a wrong word, you have to admit that.
With all that “Legislachure” that going up for drones, I feel they need to make her Minister of Drones. Is that she know about cause I myself never see drone seeing comem miles under water.
Even IF it was Teacher Earnie that taught you that word, look at the context it was used, allu was talking about allu husbands and blah blah blah and village people. Allu was among allu comrades AKA “your little friends and dem”. You cannot come and use that word on a political platform MUCHLESS addressing kids who, im sure some of them was below the age of 18.
Secondly, You heard about drone, you go fast and read what is drone, oh drone can carry gun, and see coin on the forest floor. You “shake up your pampal**” and run and see what a drone is for you to come and talk about defending the PM because you didnt want to sound like you “talking from a vacuum.” But You hear somebody use a word as the EDUCATION minister, you didnt go on the same wikipedia for the word, you didn’t come and use a big word that the children could add to their vocab, you come dere giving “Street words” I know you didnt mean prostitution, I get the context you meant it, but you still used the word.
It is so immature for the Minster of education to put the blame for her poor choice of words on an ex colleague. Small children in nursery and primary school would do that but a grown up woman, who is a member of Parliament no less? How can our students look up to her? And then to admit that you are using words you don’t know the meaning of is unforgivable and downright embarrassing, even for her boss Roosevelt Skerrit himself.
Skerritt must be laughing at her. If it’s the Skerritt I know. I can her him saying Papamet!
Ro ro indeed. And Mr. Riviere just burying himself in it. One minute he speaks about tape being doctored, next he explains what the phrase means.
Boss plain and simple the minister should apologize and move on. Look today she said to stop making excuses for children who grew up with a father and who misbehave. Dear Lord, what next will she say?
Ernie, one wonders whether you would admit that you were the one who taught Bonnie that word… Pampalam…
You play with poopoo now when the odor hit your face you saying it smelling!
All you, UWPITES, who are asking for Alfred to apologize should first go and ask Lennox to apologize ! You uwpites are too one sided.
Your reasoning capabilities is poor, reminiscent of the Ministry of Drones Education. What’s on trial isn’t WHO taught her the word it was her USE or rather Misuse of the word when addressing children. Teacher Earnie has no place in this conversation.
Secondly, call a spade a spade, why you have to involve whatever lennox did in the conversation?Her apology doesnt have to hinge on lennox apologizing for whatever
Iamanidiot, reasoning to Kid On The Block is like talking to a fridge. Just like the fridge he is cognitively dead.
Correction Ibo, some fridges today come with i.a., artificial intelligence.
I don’t think an idiot does have this level of sophistication.
@ Kid On The Block, do yourself a favor and conduct a quick unscientific survey by asking about 200 random adult Dominicans wether they had heard the word pampalam before this brouhaha, and what it means and you will find that a majority of them will affirm that they had heard the word pampalam before and know what it means. I know that you also have heard that word pampalam before. Stop this stupid hypocrisy and trying to defend the indefensible.
I also recall the allegation that after Hurricane Maria she was party to the sale of bananas at the rate of $1.00 per finger. I have not heard any comment one way or the other from her. Even at the height of the recent election campaign. No word. She also id not comment on the use of the word “PROSTITUTING” as was to describe our young people seeking “favors” from the State. Infact if there was any doubt about the meaning of the word; “let me spell it for you – PROSTITUTING”. That was straight forward. Was it a truthful statement? I am sure it rubbed blue in some faces.
It is very noticeable that many among us have remained death and dumb to this assault on the dignity of our young people.
As for Karessah…The 2022 Road March song already being written… Sing it
Dominicana, oh Dominicana.
Ooh la la yeah, Ooh la la yeah oh
Dominicana, oh Dominicana
Go shake it up
Shake your pampalam oh oh
Crisis in CB, Minister lying
On the blue mealy bug
The red bed bugs are biting
Alas mi mizeh
Toutes kai poule kwazay
Dominicana pampalan soukway
Look torie out, karresah whey support she
She prefer Bunny than Marigot student
Seems like he prefer Marigot pickie niggar
To shake them pampalam
Dutty Karessah and wicked Bugs Bunnie
That’s what all you want to see
Marigot pickie nigg… them shaking them pampalam oh
But we na go do that… because we to strong and decipline…
Even in this time of crisis
The expression “Pickie nig…” is vulgar, demeaning and racist, no matter who says it. The author being black would not excuse it.
Lol. Pickie Ni….. is a well established kokoy term used by people of Marigot, WoodfordHill, Wesley, Clifton. It is not vulgar, demeaning or racist in the context in which it was used.
It was used in the same context as used in any of the above communities.
I am a ni….. The word ni…. when used by black people is not considered racist. its when its used by another race, especially the white race it is considered racist.
Now go research the word RACIST… and wheel and come again
So you saying it is ok for a black person to be racist but not for a white person. How does this make sense if we all supposed to be equal. No brother I cannot accept that.
Well I never heard of the word Pampalam until I heard Madam Alfred say it- since then I some research I got to the Glossary of Trinidadian English and it showed me the real meaning. Ms. Alfred is the one that taught me the word wee- not Ernie. I was shocked Madam Alfred – Education Minister wee.
But the woman from country. Born and raised. And you claiming you don’t know what “ shake your Pampalam ‘ means. The fact that she was brought up in that area of the island is enough to prove that, yes she does know what that mean. And to make it worse you blaming someone else for what you told the students. Woman if you don’t get sued for a couple million dollars then something wrong. Cause not only you insult the students. You hen turn round and SLANDER your former teacher and colleague. Even though she was the one who thought you the phrase. You still have no right to use it to INSULT the students
The Education Minister will never be fired for using the demeaning phrase “go shake your pampalam to the students” especially since so many persons in authority use their positions to exploit students and other vulnerable groups and individuals.
In addition to devaluing students, both boys and girls, about their future f they cannot shake their pampalam. She is again on record lying to the public by saying on radio that is Teacher Ernie that teach she Teacher Bunnie about shaking pampalam and how she never new about pampalam before because apparently she from the sinless Mars but the rest of us from the sinful earth.
All the reason she should be fired… 1st telling students to go shake their pampalam and 2nd falsely accusing an opposition of teaching her the word when they were teachers… Bugs Bunnie would say give me a break you bugger…lol
As minister of educatiom minister pampalam sounded so dumb… Is she telling the world that she uses words that she do it know the meaning of? OMG!!!
Again her language was reprehensible and disgusting and worthy of rejection….!
I refer to her as a bad example!
she is saying that to her understanding and that of all Dominicans minus the Senator, the phrase meant “to motivate yourself and take action.”
it was also her tone. not just the words. As if if you dont want to do it that is your business. crapaud smoke your pipe.
How old is Octavia Alfred? How many years has she been living in Dominica? She as a Dominican must have heard that word many times before, as it is a common word used across the Caribbean region. It’s a bold face lie for her to pretend not to have heard it before or to know it’s meaning. Octavia Alfred comes across as an elitist or someone who who grew up outside the Caribbean area. Her reaction is reprehensible and typical of the Labor party playbook. She should take some humble pie and apologize for the insult of the young people. Octavia, you out your foot in your mouth.
When Lennox insulted the young people why you, jonathan didn’t ask him to apologize?
You seem to have a plaster for everyone sore but you don’t have for yours!
@ Kid On The Block, since you can’t deal with the issue at hand and have opened a can of worms, I’m sure you recall Skerritt telling Labor party supporters in St Joseph to go in the faces of the opposition no matter where they are, in church, in the supermarket it doesn’t matter, and call them traitors. Sounds like a terroristic call to me. Where were you to denounce that low class advice from the leader of government. When you point one finger, three point back at you.
I mean John Finn answering that ?? I mean these people for real .. talking bout pampalam and who teCh them bout pampalam.. that’s what Dominica has come to now? But better we dump these people in a garbage bin man ..
That mosquito woman always stirring up trouble for others just to make believe that she is something 😂🤣
What the h…? Lady just apologize and move on. Now you sound like a 5 year old blaming someone for teaching you the word ” Pampalam”
dastrong, How many times have you asked Lennox to apologize and move on?
I agree with you kid it just goes to show how much hypocrite these UWP***ks are!! Wickedness is killing them.
Are you allergic to learning anything? Your statements are invariably irrelevant, vacuous and irrational. I suggest that you get a ghost writer like Dog Biter.
By the way, are you two biological twin? You both seem to think alike and have identical traits.
@Ibo, it doesn’t matter what you think of me, I know for a fact I am a much better Dominican than you are also my bank balance is much more healthier than you could imagine, sucker that is what you are.
Is the amount of thumbs down your comment got Lmfao
What Kid? Apologise for talking proper English as opposed to that bagasse language from the Minister. Give me a break and grow up, you have been a Kid long enough don’t you think?
@Kid on the Block, you have a problem being humble and saying “I’m sorry”. I really feel sorry for you. Don’t forget that pride comes before a fall.
Apologize for what? Tell us, and tell us why, and we will decide if we need an apology or not.
Comedy Central!
That Red woman is a shameless as Reggie. Sorry, but that’s NOT the best Dominica can do.
Everybody acting so surprised. is it because she is a woman? That’s how low these positions have gotten. She is just following the leader. …literally. The pm has spoken lowly. talking about another man scratching balls… Reggie self.,self ,self! They call him their pit bull. He is like a missile launcher for insults. But a a as though is long I doe hear him.
Dominica becoming a country full of drama now man. Smh 🤦🏽♂️
Minister Pampalam should have been fired by now. We in Dca love mediocrity hence the reason why she is still a minister and to add insult to injury has the B*lls to blame the Honourable lady of Wow and her former teacher / colleague for her misdeeds. Ernie taught Minister Pampalam well at primary school hence one of the reason why she made something out of herself. Brian and Ma Alleyne must be shaking their heads in disgust at Bonnie who they raised to be respectable. I think she should now apologize to Teacher Ernie for having told a blatant lie on her. Oh Dca, how did we get ourselves in such low places.
But what kinda RORO that na?!
