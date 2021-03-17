John-Finn denies teaching education minister about ‘pampalam’

United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Ernie John-Finn, has dismissed claims made by Education Minister Octaiva Alfred, that she, Jno-Finn, taught Alfred how to use the colloquial term “pampalam.”

A widely circulated video on social media recently shows the minister using the word at a meeting with a group of students in Marigot where informed them that in instances where the Government only provided a scholarship for one year, they should “shake up their pampalam” and acquire the additional funds required to complete their studies.

The statement has since sparked much controversy with critics of the minister suggesting that the statement implies that the students should prostitute themselves to obtain an education and prompting calls for her resignation from the United Workers Party, Senator JnoFinn herself and others.

The Minister took to the airwaves last week and, in a turn of events, cast the blame on John-Finn, saying that it was the opposition senator who introduced her to the phrase when they worked alongside each other as educators.

“It was teacher Ernie who taught me that word. It was the senator when we worked together. I never knew that when she was telling the students five more minutes before bell ring and they should shake their pampalam and eat their bread and wash their hands because the bell is going to ring. I never knew she meant that; I thought she meant hurry up,” Alfred claimed.

She continued, “I never knew that when people was making fun of us about the amount of money our husbands were making in bananas and she was saying shake up their pampalam and find ways to increase their income, I didn’t know that’s what she was saying.”

Alfred insisted that she thought the saying meant, “to motivate yourself and take action” as opposed to the meaning many are attaching to her statement. She told the host of the Heng programme on Kairi FM that such a word would have never been added to her vocabulary, noting “now I am afraid to say the word.”

But Jno-Finn was not amused by Alfred’s accusations against her and told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview that such claims are completely false and she has never used that word to students, teachers or anyone.

“It is very wicked of the Minister to accuse me of such knowing that I have never in my life said any of that. As a Senator and woman of society, my role is to elevate and uplift our women, there is no way that anyone would hear such a statement from myself,” she said.

Others who have been privy to the minister’s comment have also also been weighing in on the matter.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Gregory `Karessah” Riviere came to the defence of his fellow minister contending that the attacks against Alfred have been baseless as there was nothing offensive or degrading in her comments to students.

“I was sitting at the head table and never, and I repeat never, heard in Honorable Alfred’s presentation did she say or insinuate that students must prostitute themselves to attain an education if they have not received a full scholarship from the government,” he said. “Hon. Alfred’s style of the presentation included facts, humour, colloquializing and at times, the very slangs that were used by students. Her presentation was not offensive, demeaning, degrading, belittling, or condescending in any way shape or form.”

He described criticism of the minister as “mind-boggling and “outrageous” and thought it “most unfortunate that someone could take time to doctor a tape using the phrase, ‘shake your pampalam’ to give the impression of some sexual connotation.”

Riviere maintains that everyone at the function, including those listening live, knew that when the phrase was uttered, Alfred was simply asking the people to “shake up themselves get busy, don’t just sit down and wait, make a move.”

On the other hand, one student who was in attendance called into the Hot Seat on Q95 earlier this week and revealed that many of those who were present in the room were in shock following the Minister’s statement and have expressed disgust over what was said.

“I looked around the room as soon as the statement was made and it was a jaw-dropping moment for many of the other students who were there listening,” the student stated.