Jolly’s pharmacists cop two top regional awards

Pharmacists from Jolly’s Pharmacy walked away with two top awards at the conclusion of the 2019 Caribbean Pharmacy Association (CAP) conference held last week in Orlando, Florida.

Now in its thirty-ninth year, the annual CAP conference and awards ceremony honors pharmacists throughout the Caribbean region who embody the innovation and inspiration in pharmacy, incorporating the future vision of the profession.

Mr. Carlton Lanquedoc, and Ms. Stella Giddings, pharmacists who, “live and breathe” the values of working unceasingly and passionately for others were honored with the 2019 Caribbean Community Pharmacist of Distinction award and the Pharmacy Practice Pioneer award, respectively.

Mr. Lanquedoc, who directs the Public Health department at Jolly’s Pharmacy, won the award for his leading role in public health initiatives aimed at better health outcomes. This award is given to a Caribbean Community Pharmacist who, in the opinion of his/her peers, has served the community and provided the highest level of Pharmaceutical Care. He believes that taking a holistic approach to healthcare is the way forward. As it relates to health promotion, he firmly believes in addressing the causes, not just the symptoms. Through the Jolly’s public health program, he is leveraging his experience, skills and social trust with patients to improve their health, and assist in the fight against Chronic Non Communicable diseases.

In the past 10 years, previous winners of the award hail from Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Bahamas, making Mr. Lanquedoc the first winner from a member state of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) during that time span. Lanquedoc is inspired by patients’ reactions. “Helping people and seeing the result is what drives me,” he says. “It is gratifying to have that role; it’s not just a win for me, but a win for the people, the nation at large,” he added.

2019 Pharmacy Practice Pioneer recipient, Ms. Stella Giddings, personally exemplified the award’s criteria. Her commitment to and insistence on perseverance and improvement in clinical care are emblematic of her passion. Throughout her career, she has been steadfast in improving the standard of aged care, and is also a personal mentor to aspiring pharmacists. The Pharmacy Practice Pioneer award is presented to three Pharmacists from the private sector or institutional pharmacy who emphasize the delivery of pharmaceutical care in their professional practice.

Ms. Giddings said she was humbled and delighted to have received her award. Responding to her win, she commented: “It’s a real honor that the services I provide can make a difference and enrich the nation’s health care system. I am also pleased to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected. When it was communicated that I had not only been nominated, but that I have been awarded the award, I was in disbelief.”

Ms. Giddings acknowledged that although this is a personal award, it is and will always be as a result of dedicated teamwork, and the confidence and trust of her many customers. She added: “I’m delighted that the impact pharmacists can have is being recognized, and feel truly honored to place Dominica, and by extension, Jolly’s Pharmacy in such positive regional and international spotlight.”

Also recognized at the Conference was Jolly’s Pharmacy. The company was nominated for Caribbean Pharmacy Innovator’s awards and placed first runner up in the region. This award is presented to an individual, organization or institution that has developed new concepts, ideas, products, techniques or institution that has benefited healthcare, Caribbean Pharmacy and the wider society.

The management and staff of Jolly’s Pharmacy congratulate their very own, and other pharmacists from the region who were shortlisted in those categories. Congratulations also go out to the other award winners.

About CAP

The Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) was inaugurated at a meeting of several leading pharmacists in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1976. The vision of CAP is to advance the development and empowerment of the people of the Caribbean through excellence in the provision of all aspects of pharmacy practice.

About Jolly’s Pharmacy

Jolly’s Pharmacy is a leading retail pharmacy in Dominica with two locations on 8 King George V Street and 37 Great George Street in Roseau. The company was established in 1980 by Mr. Anderson A. Jolly and has a heritage of trusted health care services through community pharmacy initiatives and pharmaceutical wholesaling which dates back to its inception. The pharmacy works daily to transform lives through their various subsidiaries. The company’s portfolio of subsidiaries includes Jolly’s Manufacturing, Fitness University, and the Jolly’s National Clinic.