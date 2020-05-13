Joshua Francis as political leader is not in the works says APP

The Alternative People’s Party (APP) has shot down rumours that the party contacted former United Workers Party (UWP) Deputy Political Leader and Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South Constituency, attorney Joshua Francis, to present himself as a possible leader of the party.

A reliable source told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the APP had approached Francis. However, when we tried to confirm that report, a source, who is very familiar with the operations of the party, categorically denied that the newly-formed APP had made any such move.

“As much as he’s admired as a wonderful political actor, there has been no discussion, either way, with Joshua Francis as to leadership or involvement in the movement,” the source told DNO.”…”In fact, that leadership matter will be settled at the first national convention of the political party on May 16, 2021.”

The source insisted that so far, there has been no communication with Francis “as to his involvement, advice, and or talks about leadership in any way shape or form.”

DNO was eventually able to reach the APP’s Interim President, Tahira Blanchard, who confirmed the information provided by our source.

“I have not contacted Joshua Francis to be the member of the APP and no other member has contacted him,” Blanchard said.

Francis declined to comment on the matter when DNO reached out to him on Tuesday.

Francis, who represented the Roseau South Constituency in parliament from 2014, lost to Cherika Lockhart- Hypolite of the Dominica Labour Party in 2019.

In February 2020, he announced that he was stepping down as Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party and from the political arena altogether, to “get out of the noise to go into a season of peace and quiet for self-restoration, self-repair and self-development.”

However, Francis left an opening for his possible return, “but not in the immediate future” to give political service to the people, “should it be God’s will.” And although he stated that he would continue to have a close relationship with the Roseau South Constituency, he said he had no intention to be a candidate in the next general election.

The Alternative People’s Party was formed in December 2019, with its mission being to marshal forces together into a strong coalition which will work together for the good of the entire Dominican community at home and abroad.

Its aim is to be that bridge which connects the people to their government, and APP has pledged “to always be that alternative force for good, for growth, and for the preservation of the people’s promise.”

“Moreover” the party states in its mission statement,” APP intends to hold on to our fundamental principles, both in and out of government, as the party which is always going to be positively different.”