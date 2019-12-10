Joshua Francis rethinks his intention to bow out politics

United Workers Party deputy leader, attorney at law, Joshua Francis, who lost his Roseau South seat to newcomer Cherika Lockhart Hypolite in the 2019 general election, has had a change of heart over comments he made about the possibility of retiring from politics.

Francis lost to Lockhart by 299 votes.

He took to Facebook over the weekend announcing a possible resignation but has since removed the post because, according to him, many of his supporters have called and asked him to reconsider his decision.

Francis has since written a new post stating that he is rethinking his decision and also thanked his voters and many supporters for their encouragement and for allowing him and his team into their homes, yards, shops, churches and spaces over the course of the election cycle which he said did not turn out the way they hoped.

“There are many of you to thank: to my political colleagues, Team Dominica UWP, Roseau South Constituency Association, Roseau South Youth Arm, Roseau South Polling Day Agents, Roseau South Diaspora Team, Private Sector Support Team, sponsors and financiers, landlords who allowed me to put signs on their property, those who helped me with the various events and especially those who worked so hard every day. You have my heartfelt thanks,” he stated.

He said his consolation is that he gave up his life to improve that of the people whom he genuinely love and care about.

“I gave up my life to improve yours and that is my consolation. I said that I am stepping out of the political arena but your many calls and inbox messages have me thinking. I am dedicated to you, and my sincere love for you will help order my steps,” he explained.

Francis said his message of a government of integrity, higher wages, salaries, increased employment opportunities, lower taxes, improved sports facilities “while doing more for the most vulnerable in our society, to name a few,” was well-received in many places.

He said he feels confident the majority of voters on the ground supports him but the illegal registrations, imported voters, double voting, undue influence, irregularities, and bribery & treating which he described as massive fraud on polling day, robbed the people of the choice of their free conscience.