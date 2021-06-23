Joshua Francis sues the state for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, among other reasons

Attorney Joshua Francis is suing the state for pursuing a matter against him which he claims to have been without reasonable and probable cause
The lawsuit was filed against Officer J. udy Ettinoff Anslem, Acting Deputy Police Chief Davidson Valerie and the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Dominica on June10, 2021.
Francis is suing for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, breach of privacy, confidence, statutory duty, constitutional rights, and pre-trial prejudice.
The claimant alleges that the defendants allowed third parties and irrelevant influences to dictate the bringing of a charge against him knowingly and fully aware that the prospects of a conviction would be unsuccessful.
He contends that the purpose of the claimant’s arrest, detention and prosecution was to harm his reputation and lessen his chances of re-electability as the Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau South Constituency.
Francis claims $2000 for medical expenses (counseling) and $30,000 legal cost, amounting to a total of $32,000.
He further claims exemplary and aggravated damages for what he says is the unlawful and malicious conduct of the defendants causing harm to the family, personal and professional reputation.
Francis is represented by attorney Ronald Charles.
52 Comments
@Lin clown, you make absolutely no sense with this question. I’m not a judge and didn’t adjudicate in that matter, therefore asking me that question one thousand times still doesn’t answer anything. What I recall from that matter is that my brother was not tried and couldn’t have been found guilty for the death of Jno Rose Lindsay. Someone of those who were tried, was found guilty and sent to prison. Now, you may feel that you are unhappy with the decision of the court but don’t come asking me. At the preliminary hearing of the matter my brother was informed that he had no case to answer and thus he was not tried for the death of Jno Rose Lindsay. Get that in your thick empty head. If you have any information contrary to what was presented to the court you should have come forward with it then. Questioning me now, many years later is asinine. I was never in law enforcement. Bray on jacka..
It would appear to me that some people in Dominica do not know the color of money, nor the value in money, and are so poor that even lawyers craves peanut change!
This man claims that he was arrested, the government pursued a case without merit against him; yet after talking about his reputation, he sues for a mega amount of EC$32,000.00 dollars; equivalent to US$ of approximately $11,851.00.
In a place like California, when the filing fees are extracted, and even if his representing attorney charged 40% of the thirty-two thousand if he wins, his lawyer will get $12,800 dollars, while the complaint if successful will get $19,200.00 dollars.
I would think if someone is wrongfully accused of a crime, and arrested; without just cause, the person should show proof of damage: loss of what they could have benefited in money and ultimately sue for damages, and ultimately seek punitive damage in the millions!
Only another comical show in the country.
I am asking JONATHAN Y ST.JEAN again,did JNO ROSE LINDSAY get a fair trial.Jno Rose was arrested one Saturday morning and taken to PHQ.The next day Sunday his DEAD body was found in a rubbish dump in Tarreau.Hypocrite.
@Lin clown, I’m proud to put my real name when I comment on this website and I wish you would do the same so those who read what you post will know you for who you are. By asking me specifically about that trial over and over when I’m not a judge nor a servant of the legal service is asinine. I didn’t try that matter so how would I know? If you feel that there was a miscarriage of justice then please give your reasons for thinking that way. If you had evidence that could have helped with a different outcome then why didn’t you come forward with it? I know that Jno Rose was killed in police custody and a trial was held and a policeman was found guilty for his death. I was never in law enforcement nor in the judiciary so why are you asking me, specifically, that question? Do you know something that you didn’t come out and report? I ain’t got nothing to do with this.
But @Lin Clown, you are all over the place. A such a strong Labour supporter, you are attacking Jonathan and in the mean time highlighting a serous problem in Dominica: extra judicial killings by DPF, and there is no conviction just like the guy in Possie who was killed in police custody?
Come on bro, please be consistent. But as Mike said: Selon van sofuler, lachay poul panchae. My own version of creole, but you get the gist.
Now the formal translation: Tou depan de direksyon van an, ki se direksyon ke a nan poul la pral pliye
@Lin c,own, you don’t know what it is to stay on subject. I wonder how well did you do in school? This isn’t a story about the late Jno Rose Lindsay.
Did they say what case it was exactly? Is it the case where …………………
ADMIN: That is likely one of the reasons he is bringing this lawsuit. Under most circumstances, it is against the law to identify the alleged perpetrator in such a case or to even publish such information that might lead to the identification of the alleged victim and alleged perpetrator.
I’m a firm believer that if anyone thinks that they are mistreated in someway ether by the Government or any other entity, they have a right to take the matter to Court to get redress. What is important to know and understand is that in seeking redress, you need to prove your case that you were mistreated, just saying so means nothing.
What Joshua Francis is alleging that was done to him is a serious matter no doubt, but all the lawyers you have on the Island and probably in the region with much greater experience of such matters why would he retain attorney Ronald Charles, it’s my opinion, and I stand corrected. I’m in no way insinuating that Attorney Ronald Charles is incompetent., but I will say this now is the time for Attorney Ronald Charles to step up to the plate and display his legal skills to seek justice, this is not about sitting by the roadside with placards calling for justice, good luck to you Mr. Charles.
It is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS! Joshua doesn’t need any advise from the likes of you, in fact he would be well advised to stay clear. Now crawl back under that rock in Skerrits back yard.
For once you have spoken objectively. It is definitely an opportune time for Ronald Charles to show what he is made of.
@Gary
In a subliminal way you are attacking Ronald Charles. Do you believe that you are just writing or talking to a gathering of labourites? Reasons why i see you for what you are. One who lack ethical principles, moral principles and lack standards..
You are in no place to advice Joshua.
Go tell liar Skerrit to return the peoples EC$3 000 000 000.00
Anybody who know this guy well,know he should be in jail a long time ago.Just like Uncle Lenny.Wicked.
why? tell us why? Wicked how? Tell us how.
I wish Joshua the best in his case. My problem with some cases being brought up is that even if there is something wrong which went on, the case is not made succinctly and failsafe enough. It looks as if there isn’t enough preparation to frame the matters effectively and convincingly. Even if something did happen the prosecution has to “prove” it’s case to the judge or magistrate. Because the defendants prevailed doesn’t mean something didn’t happen, it shows that the aggrieved didn’t prove their case in court. Therefore, Joshua, make sure every stone is looked under, every “t” is crossed, and every “i” is dotted. Good luck.
I would actually look at party insiders undermining your political career. There were operatives who did not want you to overtake Mr. Linton. It was written on DNO.
Dog eat Dog world mentality that was introduced and you Mr. Francis was not aware.
There were individuals in there who wanted Mr. Linton on top and you were collateral and they do not care.
I defended you with my post and was attacked.,
Its about time people in this wicked government, are held accountable for their actions.
The CBI monies have all you head swelling!
Why didn’t you sue the one who made the report against you instead?
@KID ON THE BLOCK
Kid you thought the CBI money was Skerrit’s money? No its not Kid. It belongs to you and Joshua as well.
These people act like they arent entitled to any of it in any form of way of THIER choosing. Instead we allow PM to hold the purse that has our money and stil let him tell us what he going to do with it and how much that left when it actually has more and sometimes less. According to Hon. Lennox Linton, based on the revenues received from CBI over x amount of period (think it was 2019 or 2020), every Dominican could receive EC$37,000 in their hand. Man woman and child. but we prefer let PM hide our money for us, and not even know where it is ourselves.
Don’t forget, ever so often some get an envelope containing $100 and at election time it contains $500. They are content with that while their leaders live like billionaires.
Because he lets them know that some getting and other not. So they feel privileged. Like they are part of the gang now and things will look up. all they have to do is vote red. In essence, selling their souls in hopes of more hand outs. Upholders of wickedness. Dominicans really came from slaves. some dirty slaves that used to turn on each other it seems in hopes of getting ahead of their sisters and brothers and being able to look down based on material hand outs. laughable to me. I myself cannot see myself asking politician
You cannot separate sugar that has dissolved in water. Just so, you cannot prevent a FOOL from saying or writing FOOLISHNESS. Fools and Folly are inseparable. But again, expecting something edifying from some people is akin to expecting water when you squeeze a rock.
@KID ON THE BLOCK, since when and where did you study for your “law degree”? You start off hurling rediculous statement about CBI money, then you end by giving advice as to who Joshua should take to court instead to get the money. How moronic that you accuse the man of going to court because he wants some CBI money as the reason he is aggrieved, and you end by telling him who to take to court to get that CBI money. Have you read the elements of his case? Empty barrels make a lot of noise.
Incoherent babble. No seamless though process. outbursts of gibberish that lack any sort of fact. its like talking to a drunk child.
Sue all their behind Mr. Francis.
Let the passport money be shared too.
I will tell you this, “passport money” is not shared, wow, your ignorance is so pathetic. Do you know where the funds of The CBI is keep and the procedure on how it is released, and the laws pertaining to how CBI funds are regulated. Do you think that the state can take investors money intended for a specific project and used by the Government to settle a lawsuit of a citizen. Please, Dominicans are already sharing the benefits of the CBI, have you not seen the amount of Health Centres, Community Centres, housing developments, The Marigot Hospital, and the Hotels being built to improve our Tourism and soon the International Airport. You are entitled to your opinion
but not be ignorant of the facts.
@Gary
Gary my friend, you are a bad example. No morals, no ethics, no pronciple no standards.
You need a total clensing!!
You failed to mention the amount that is missing Gary. Skerrit the liar in chief himself said he will shame Linton when he brings the proper accounting. Are you still waiting Gary.
Next time, i’ll call you a wicked soul.
The person who told you about the missing money, didn’t he make a public apology in the face of a Lawsuit. Did you not hear him say when confronted by a reporter where is evidence of the missing money he said it’s his opinion, lol
So you have authority to judge someone soul, wow, You cannot even make simple rational judgments pertaining to things you see right before your eyes in the political affairs of your Country, but you want to judge someone soul.
Am I a bad example, to whom, you, simply because the opinions I express does not fit your partisan political beliefs. I told you before, you have no idea what you are talking when you accuse me of no morals, no ethics, no principle no standards, look at the persons you follow and listen to, have you questioned their actions, well that’s where you should be focusing.
@Gary, stop pretending that you didn’t hear Skerritt promise to present the explanation for the missing money. We are still waiting that explanation.
Your single brain if any really is damaged!!!
It’s about time that this morally inept regime pay for all their morally reprehensible and illicit actions to cause permanent reputational damage to law abiding citizens.
Unfortunately though, I have 0% confidence in the local judicial system to adjudicate impartially. I posit from past experience that the court is just as corrupt as the electoral system. The fish rots from the head. Once a government is corrupt the rest of society becomes corrupt.
Dominica is completely saturated with problems. Why? CORRUPTION! GREED! SELFISHNESS! NEPPTISM! CRONYISM! OPACITY! DISUNITY! DOCILITY!
All the best Joshua, we know that you are not about the money, but the principle of the matter.
My friend, if there was no money involved, Joshua would have chalked that case away long time. It is about money, that is why he is pressing on, soon to be defeated. Another broke lawyer. Principle my foot. That man should have been in jail years ago. Ask Lennox why Joshua was expelled from the party years ago. And he came back with his tail wagging behind him.
It is going to be hard to win a law suit when you are living under a dictatorship and the people making the decisions about the lawsuit are in cahoots with the dictator.
Why you guys sit behind a computer and write utter nonsense, are we living under a dictatorship in Dominica, wow. The matter at hand is clearly a demonstration of a fundamental aspect of Democracy and our Constitution, of which Joshua Francis is exercising. Why talk about some imaginary thing you know nothing about. If you were to go to Court in Dominica for a redress, would this be your approach, “when you are living under a dictatorship and the people making the decisions about the lawsuit are in cahoots with the dictator.” ludicrous so long.
Very interesting indeed. Joshua for sure has a case. We now have to wait which side the court of Dominica is, the prevailing law of the country or the say so of the PM.
Hold on, what you mean, “We now have to wait which side the court of Dominica” is this you’re understanding how the Courts work, does the Court pick sides arbitrarily, lol. This is not a game of picking sides, that’s not how justice is carried out. Does the Court belong to Dominica, lol and the PM is the head of the Court, on boy, opinions.
Yes it does in Dominica, in other countries the courts are independent from government. Just a second, do you actually deny that Skerrit controls the CDPF and the prosecution service and the courts? Don’t try and use your sick brains on me!!
Believe what you want to believe, be proud of your ignorance.
On top of being utterly corrupt, are you also blind? It’s YOU that’s the ignorant one.
Ignorance and hypocrisy are your exclusive domain.
whatever the verdict, it is the prevailing law of the country. The problem with you and people like, is when things don’t go your way, you get mad and involve Skerrit in your nonsense. When things go your way, you are beside yourself with much excitement. What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Things cannot always go your way or come your way. If so, then, you are the dictator not Skerrit, our Supreme Leader.
While Valerie and other members of the police force are despicable characters, this matter with Joshua is quite complex. Joshua played a huge role in putting himself in this predicament. He should retire completely from politics and work to rebuild his personal life. His insistence on staying in the public square is causing significant damage to the opposition forces in Dominica.
Personal affairs or circumstances should not prejudice anyone from seeking redress under the law. Judgement should not be passed in a court of public opinion.
Another broke lawyer. Any port for a storm.
@ds
You are not ashamed to be supporting a regime that cannot account for more than EC$2 000 000 000.00 of your (our) money, but you are on social media calling us broke..
Are you not mentally broke to be doing this? You all Skerrit sycophants and enables, when you all stop putting you all feet in your mouths?
You know one of these days, or not too far in the distance future many of those idiots defending corruption and thievery of Dominica’s money will roll out of the beds while it burns; they will try to put out the fire with what they disgorge from their empty belly.
They will come to realize like me that they have been defending a damn thief who has billions of stolen money, in foreign banks, and some hidden all over the place in people’s names and in brown paper bags too.
I was a diehard supporter of a certain high-up Dominica thief!
I came to my senses about that damn thief on a visit to Canada when an insider of the party drew it to my attention and asked me if I seriously don’t know a certain fellow is a damn thief?
I evaded the question by saying I don’t know if the thief is a thief, and until I see the evidence I would support him.
Eventually, I saw the evidence; and so I can call the thief; a damn thief oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Another aggrieved citizen. He’s fortunate not to meet the same fate as Kerwin Prosper -DEAD in police custody and to this day no one has been officially charged or under arrest. Let the lawsuits fall on the gov’t/police force like the raindrops of a torrential storm.
The militia works at the behest of their demonically wicked Massa. When they don’t physically brutalize you, they assassinate your character. May they pay dearly for the injury and the everlasting emotional scars that they have inflicted on you.
He is not broke but he gives your political master and that bold dwarf a lot of headaches. These ‘broke’ lawyers are the future of our country! Of course that doesn’t go down well with corrupt people like you. Can you hear the clock… tic toc, tic toc, tic toc…
V/S folks like Alick Lawrence and Lennox Lawrence right? Or Duncan Stowe? All overnight millionaires. All part of the Cabal. All CBI involved. Like these right? Money isnt the motivation for everyone. Sometimes integrity is all a MAN needs to be able to walk with his head held high and not have to look over his shoulders. Some men will tell you keep the money, for they are rich beyond measure in an abundance of ways.
What do you know about integrity. Do you think that, by writing such a comment, gives you credibility in questioning the integrity of persons of which you know nothing, such a cheap shoot. Do you know the work involved by a CBI agent to convince an investor that Dominica is the right place for him in the face of many other Countries they have to compete with. Do you think that it’s the Agent who vets the potential Investor, before he is given the green light to obtain citizenship. Do you know how an agent gets paid. These Agents walk with their heads up high, seeing things like The Marigot Hosptial, The Health Centres that are being built all around the country and homes being built for people all because of their hard work in getting people to put their monies to finance such projects in exchange for Dominican Citizenship. It is sad making such a comment without knowing the facts, yes you are entitled to your opinion but making irrational judgments is silly.