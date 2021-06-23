Joshua Francis sues the state for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, among other reasons

Attorney Joshua Francis is suing the state for pursuing a matter against him which he claims to have been without reasonable and probable cause

The lawsuit was filed against Officer J. udy Ettinoff Anslem, Acting Deputy Police Chief Davidson Valerie and the Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Dominica on June10, 2021.

Francis is suing for malicious prosecution and false imprisonment, breach of privacy, confidence, statutory duty, constitutional rights, and pre-trial prejudice.

The claimant alleges that the defendants allowed third parties and irrelevant influences to dictate the bringing of a charge against him knowingly and fully aware that the prospects of a conviction would be unsuccessful.

He contends that the purpose of the claimant’s arrest, detention and prosecution was to harm his reputation and lessen his chances of re-electability as the Parliamentary Representative of the Roseau South Constituency.

Francis claims $2000 for medical expenses (counseling) and $30,000 legal cost, amounting to a total of $32,000.

He further claims exemplary and aggravated damages for what he says is the unlawful and malicious conduct of the defendants causing harm to the family, personal and professional reputation.

Francis is represented by attorney Ronald Charles.