Joshua Francis’s wife withdraws divorce petition

A divorce petition which was filed against deputy leader of the United Workers party (UWP) and Roseau South MP, Joshua Francis by his wife, Hedda Dyer Francis, has been withdrawn.

The documents which were leaked and were subsequently used on the political platform by the DLP against Francis, made several allegations against the parliamentarian which he labelled as political mischief.

Francis, who has strenuously denied the allegations against him, has welcomed the withdrawal. He said God is great and is thankful to his wife for the withdrawal.

“I am a God fearing person…I love my wife and children and will do nothing to harm them,” he said.