Joshua Francis’s wife withdraws divorce petition

A divorce petition which was filed against deputy leader of the United Workers party (UWP) and Roseau South MP, Joshua Francis by his wife, Hedda Dyer Francis, has been withdrawn.
The documents which were leaked and were subsequently used on the political platform by the DLP against Francis, made several allegations against the parliamentarian which he labelled as political mischief.
Francis, who has strenuously denied the allegations against him, has welcomed the withdrawal. He said God is great and is thankful to his wife for the withdrawal.
“I am a God fearing person…I love my wife and children and will do nothing to harm them,” he said.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I am so pleased for Joshua, his wife and their children.
I know from experience that the problems in a marriage can be resolved if left to the partners directly involved. But all too often the breakdown is egged on by those outside the marriage, sometimes close family members, to the determent of the husband, his wife and their children.
The divorce court only make matters worse. Lawyers have their own vested interest.
I dont get why this man’s personal business is news smh… we just lang caca
Joshua now go unite with your wife. Forget politics and take your medicine.
AMEN!