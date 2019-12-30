Julian Riviere releases CD album

Musician/Entertainer Julian Riviere, popularly known as “Caribbean Cowboy”, has released a CD album entitled ‘Island Boy.”

The album which was released Dec 1, 2019, consists of 20 songs which Riviere wrote, produced and recorded himself.

The songs comprise classic country and modern contemporary country with an island twist.

In an interview with Dominica News Online, Riviere says the songs are uplifting, inspiring, “they’ll make you dance, make you laugh and are thought-provoking.

“It is a very good mix with an island twist and that’s what I’m all about – Caribbean Cowboy,” Riviere explained. “I have always been producing that kind of music, the other nine CD’s I recorded in the US this is my first CD recorded in Dominica so it gives me the chance to do more of what I really want to do and who I really am, the CD Island Boy.”

Riviere said 14 of the songs on the album are brand new and were written in the past year and a half, adding, that four of them had already been recorded.

“The CD has been doing very well locally; people have fallen in love with the songs especially the song called ‘Bouwe face’. People love that song a lot and I have been playing it all over,” he stated.

The CD’s are available locally for $20 EC, $10 US and $10 EURO. The songs can also be bought online for 99 cents and can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

Riviere hopes to do his first Christmas album next year.