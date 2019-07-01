Jungle Bay Resort & Spa reopens

Jungle Bay Resort and Spa has reopened its doors as a 5-star hotel at Morne Acouma in Soufriere.

The resort was destroyed by landslides caused by Tropical Storm Erika on August 27th 2015, leaving 65 persons jobless as a result. Forty farmers farmers also relied on purchases from Jungle Bay for their livelihood. There was no loss of life or injuries at the time of disaster as guests were relocated to the Delices Primary School.

Developer of Jungle Bay Resort, Sam Raphael encourages Dominicans here and abroad to see this reopening as an opportunity to open more businesses on island.

He spoke at the opening ceremony and official vine cutting on Sunday, June 30th 2019 in Soufriere.

“I encourage Dominicans at home and abroad to see this as an improvement in an enabling environment for business and to seize the opportunity like I encourage the people from Soufriere and the surrounding environment,” Raphael said

“We are going to need additional hotel rooms…there will be spin off businesses for accommodation of guest houses and so on,” Raphael stated. “Certainly, we need a lot of activity because we don’t want our people to be bored. We don’t want them to say we’re tired of eating that hotel food; we want them to get that local food. We want activities, things for them to do, specialty niche activities that they can enjoy.”

He said hotels that are being built all over Dominica can also be used as business opportunities for Dominicans.

Jungle Bay will have 85 rooms, two restaurants, swimming pools, fourteen studio spas, two yoga studios and many other amenities on completion. The first 30 rooms were opened on Sunday (phase one) and the remaining rooms should be completed by next year.

Close to 60 permanent staff members are currently employed at the resort along with a little over 100 construction workers. Overtime the hotel staffing is expected to increase to 160 workers.