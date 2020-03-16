Junior Achievement Dominica Grow Project well underway across Dominica

Junior Achievement Dominica, the implementing organization for the Grow Project in Dominica is presently collaborating with the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security and Dominica 4-H Clubs to carry out this garden-based project which is geared at encouraging students and parents to invest in Agriculture and back yard gardening at home and school.

The schools involved are St. John’s Primary School, Grandbay Primary School, Grandfond Primary School, Pioneer Preparatory School, Massacre Primary School, Achievement Learning Center, Newtown Primary School, North East Comprehensive Secondary School, Berean Christian Academy, Savanne Paille Primary School and Salybia Primary School.

Our organizations encourage initiatives of teaching children and youth the necessary skills to plant, maintain and expand school gardens and green spaces. In the final phase of this project, we want this program to be incorporated as part of an agricultural curriculum across all primary schools under the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence. We plan on it becoming a national solution to encourage the commitments from schools to teach youth how to grow sustainable gardens and invest in

small scale vegetable gardens for their homes and communities.

Additionally, this project seeks to begin a social media campaign to heighten the perception of youth in agriculture. The idea is that young people can capture the value of agricultural investments available to them in Dominica. If they understand the message of value and can

translate the hard work of farming to financial rewards, their perception of agriculture as a career can be amplified.