Juvenile centre needed in Dominica says Chances Director

Director of CHANCES, Jenny Honore-St Valle, has said that the establishment of a juvenile centre is much needed in Dominica.

She made the call recently, as a guest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Annou Pale Programme.

“We need a juvenile centre or at least an alternative, because presently the courts, because their hands are tied, are sending juveniles to CHANCES and it is defeating the purpose of care and protection,” she stated.

Honore-St. Valle said this is one of the challenges the institution faces.

According to her, CHANCES which was officially opened on the 13th April, 2011, is a residential home providing care and protection for children from birth to 18 years.

“We have to help give them a different perspective on life because some of their experiences have been horrible,” she remarked.

Honore-St. Valle said CHANCES offers to its residents, counseling and academic programmes and helps them morally, spiritually and physically.

“So we create a holistic child,” she said.

Prime Minister Skerrit indicated that his cabinet recently had discussions with regard to a juvenile centre for Dominica.

“We had a discussion with Cabinet two weeks ago because we understand the challenges that some of the people are being referred to CHANCES by the court. The Cabinet gave both your minister and the Minister for National Security certain directives on some of the ways this can be achieved, almost immediately, with the setting up of the juvenile centre,” he revealed. “So I am hoping we could get the report.”

In August 2017, Child Rights Advocate, Gloria Augustus, during a three-day workshop for police and prison officers on Juvenile Justice Reform held at the Police Training School in Morne Bruce, also called for a juvenile facility for Dominica, making it clear that CHANCES is not a juvenile centre.

“In Dominica, we have no detention facility for juveniles,” she said. “CHANCES is not a detention facility as some people think, the place in Jimmit, OYQ [Operation Youth Quake] is not a detention facility.”

Augustus noted that juveniles who have to go through the court system are taken from adult courts.

She stated it now means that “we build small rehabilitative facilities for boys and girls.”

Since its inception CHANCES has facilitated 215 residents and currently have a total of 22 residents.