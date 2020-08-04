Kalinago Chief announces audit of Kalinago Council finances amidst allegations of misappropriation of funds

The Kalinago people can expect to get some answers soon about allegations surrounding their young Kalinago Chief and the purported misappropriation of Kalinago Council funds.

Just about a year after being elected, Lorenzo Sanford and his councillors are now faced with those allegations which have, for some time, been circulating within the Kalinago Territory and on social media platforms.

Chief Sanford was reported by state-owned DBS Radio as stating, in response to the allegations, that the Kalinago Council is being audited for the first time in ten years. He said this step was a deliberate action by his office and when the process is finalized, the Kalinago People will have a clear idea as to the financial standing of the Council.

The audit is being conducted by the Local Government Department whose key functions include providing oversight and supervision to Local Authorities island-wide.

The Kalinago Chief’s statement came after Opposition senator, Anette Thomas-Sanford, brought the matter to the nation’s attention on Thursday, 30th July, during the 2020-2021 National Budget Debate.

Thomas-Sanford, in her contribution to the debate, questioned what she perceived as the “silence” of the parliamentary representative for Salybia and Minister for Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, on the matter.

She noted that in addition to his silence, Frederick had not called for an investigation nor had he requested the auditor’s report from the Local Government Commissioner.

The opposition senator pressed Frederick to confirm whether or not he had authorized the transfer of money from the Kalinago Council’s accounts at the Marigot Credit Union and the First Caribbean International Bank and whether he had given authorization for those funds to be paid back in instalments.

“Since he has been silent on this issue, I take this opportunity today in the highest court in the land, to ask that the Commissioner of Police and the investigating officers in the CID launch a criminal investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Kalinago Council,” Thomas-Sanford stated. “As a leader from the tribe, I will not be silent while watching the integrity of the Chief and Council office be compromised.”

Frederick, who spoke after Sanford during the budget debate, did not address the concerns and questions raised by the senator.

However, the Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, has accused Senator Thomas-Sanford of seeking to misinform the public and urged her to desist from such action.

Dominica News Online (DNO) has also learned that the Kalinago Chief has sent a warning letter to a Kalinago councillor who took to social media to publicly express his views on the matter, asking that the councillor “cease and desist” from “these practices with immediate effect.”

In an interview with DNO, Senator Thomas-Sanford urged the Kalinago Chief to make an attempt to regain the trust of the Kalinago People since, according to her, the people are now questioning the integrity of the Kalinago Council.

She suggested that the Office of Kalinago Chief and Council should make relevant documents, including the auditor’s report, available to the Kalinago community in an effort to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the Kalinago Council.

DNO understands that shortly after the controversy surfaced, the clerk of the Kalinago Council was asked to take vacation leave with immediate effect.

According to a DNO source, as early as May this year, a group of concerned Kalinagos, comprising Kalinagos in Dominica and the diaspora, launched a survey which sought to find out from residents of the Kalinago community how they think the matter should be dealt with.

DNO will attempt to obtain the results of that survey and bring that information to you as we continue to monitor and report on this issue in the Kalinago Territory.

A copy of the Kalinago Chief’s letter to his councillor is posted below.