Kalinago Chief announces audit of Kalinago Council finances amidst allegations of misappropriation of funds

The Kalinago people can expect to get some answers soon about allegations surrounding their young Kalinago Chief and the purported misappropriation of Kalinago Council funds.
Just about a year after being elected, Lorenzo Sanford and his councillors are now faced with those allegations which have, for some time, been circulating within the Kalinago Territory and on social media platforms.
Chief Sanford was reported by state-owned DBS Radio as stating, in response to the allegations, that the Kalinago Council is being audited for the first time in ten years. He said this step was a deliberate action by his office and when the process is finalized, the Kalinago People will have a clear idea as to the financial standing of the Council.
The audit is being conducted by the Local Government Department whose key functions include providing oversight and supervision to Local Authorities island-wide.
The Kalinago Chief’s statement came after Opposition senator, Anette Thomas-Sanford, brought the matter to the nation’s attention on Thursday, 30th July, during the 2020-2021 National Budget Debate.
Thomas-Sanford, in her contribution to the debate, questioned what she perceived as the “silence” of the parliamentary representative for Salybia and Minister for Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, on the matter.
She noted that in addition to his silence, Frederick had not called for an investigation nor had he requested the auditor’s report from the Local Government Commissioner.
The opposition senator pressed Frederick to confirm whether or not he had authorized the transfer of money from the Kalinago Council’s accounts at the Marigot Credit Union and the First Caribbean International Bank and whether he had given authorization for those funds to be paid back in instalments.
“Since he has been silent on this issue, I take this opportunity today in the highest court in the land, to ask that the Commissioner of Police and the investigating officers in the CID launch a criminal investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Kalinago Council,” Thomas-Sanford stated. “As a leader from the tribe, I will not be silent while watching the integrity of the Chief and Council office be compromised.”
Frederick, who spoke after Sanford during the budget debate, did not address the concerns and questions raised by the senator.
However, the Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, has accused Senator Thomas-Sanford of seeking to misinform the public and urged her to desist from such action.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has also learned that the Kalinago Chief has sent a warning letter to a Kalinago councillor who took to social media to publicly express his views on the matter, asking that the councillor “cease and desist” from “these practices with immediate effect.”
In an interview with DNO, Senator Thomas-Sanford urged the Kalinago Chief to make an attempt to regain the trust of the Kalinago People since, according to her, the people are now questioning the integrity of the Kalinago Council.
She suggested that the Office of Kalinago Chief and Council should make relevant documents, including the auditor’s report, available to the Kalinago community in an effort to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the Kalinago Council.
DNO understands that shortly after the controversy surfaced, the clerk of the Kalinago Council was asked to take vacation leave with immediate effect.
According to a DNO source, as early as May this year, a group of concerned Kalinagos, comprising Kalinagos in Dominica and the diaspora, launched a survey which sought to find out from residents of the Kalinago community how they think the matter should be dealt with.
DNO will attempt to obtain the results of that survey and bring that information to you as we continue to monitor and report on this issue in the Kalinago Territory.
A copy of the Kalinago Chief’s letter to his councillor is posted below.
Well my people who is next on your agenda’s, no one is spared now allyou reach Kaligano territory but is Skerrit that is getting the blame.
They are all dying to get their hands on money, as for that woman. May God forgive all of allyou. Last but not least he who is not guilty cast the first stone.
We need not only electoral reforms, we also need constitutional reforms. I don’t know if this will include the election of a Kalinago Chief. There should definitely some sort of RECALL PROVISION inserted into the constitution. When elected officials are caught in illicit activities, the electorate should be given the right to recall them by the signing of a petition. Literally boot them out of office. Corruption perpetuates poverty, low wages, economic stagnation and underdevelopment. This is pellucid in Dominica.
well he has to continue living the hight life he is living so what u expect>??
Man Bites Dog, are you suggesting if Mrs. Sanford hide corruptions and stealing, she will stand tall? You should congratulate her. Because of her questionings and brilliant representation, this cannot be thrown under the rug and be ignored. We know people like you will be happy that it just go away like all others.
The carib chief is a fraud. He was corrupted from day one. Party first then caribs after smh !
It seems like Morals, Transparency and Ethics have not found its way to the Kalinago, but Politics have a furnished home. An indoctrinated people can never look within themselves, their mindset have over the centuries, been taken over by The Transformers, leaving only a shell of what use to be the original inhabitants of the Americas. The Kalinago people are today Christians, imitating all the WRONGS that is incorporated within the belief system that they been entwined with. Like the Africans, they are trapped in a spiral equation of Corruption, a major part of Christianity and Democracy Demonics, while their True God and Goddesses have been long forgotten DIETIES.
My second comment on this article. Skerrit and his immoral subordinates will try to bury this serious issue under many layers of distortion. Remember transparency, accountability and truth are not part of this regime’s lexicon.
Why is it that people in elected office always try to deprive the people who are most needy? Let’s keep the focus on this issue until there is a satisfactory outcome. The country is being shortchanged by massive corruption. It has to stop. Enough is Enough❗
Anette Sanford, My advice to you woman you are new in the game of politics just you be careful on whose fingers you step on climbing up the ladder otherwise you will fall flat on your face remember that!! 🙊
My concern is how has Local Government NOT audited the Council for over TEN YEARS, if the article speaks truthfully??
HOTEP!
All the nitty gritty,what is realy at stake is the audit. How do you put someone in a job,keep no records,accept no signatures.These forms and invoices could end up in the wrong hands. It is frightening,the next world war could start in Dominica.
History repeats itself what a place to start. When we elected Sandford we meant him to be the governor of Dominica but, sadly they made him Carib chief. The PM said he walks with his bed slippers, so no one needs to keep records or get audited. Now it is left for the Kalinago people.to keep proper records and audit every three months all village councils. Let the country back on track. A fair days work for a fair days pays .Check the invoices, where goods go and make them pay. forms not going to the wrong hands.
@My little take
I wholeheartedly endorsed every single word that you have stated. The present impressionable Kalinago Chief is motivated and inspired by his idol (the PM) to have a bountiful harvest for himself, as conditions are favourable as he will be protected by his MASTER. The proverbial fish first begins to stink at its head. Monkey see, monkey do.
I deeply admire Mrs. Anette Sanford for her impeccable character and her steel-like courage. She has proven herself to be incorruptible. How great it would be for the country to have representatives of such immaculate character.
Lastly, there MUST be independent auditors to dig deep into this issue. The corrupt practices must not be allowed to fester. CORRUPTION hinders PROGRESS.
A government department performing the audit?
Dat doe good! All the findings will NEVER be released. If they covered malpractice for so long and only responding because the great Mrs. Annette Sandford day-cla-way them, then nou fe-ni-bat. But, the time is drawing neigh when all them politicians will be answering questions at CID because they will be out of office as a total unit. Yes I am already sining sanky like the late great Spider.
I put my trust in Dr. Blessings, Lofty, Seth, Buju, Pyro, Matt, Lennox and the militant thinking patriots….
Reminds me of when Skerrit went to the labor division and described what he saw as “racketeering” but insisted no police investigation needed and instead demanded that they fixed it themselves. I wonder if Skerrit told Lorenzo to fix it or cover it up, since that’s how Skerrit seems to define the word ” Fix”. But DNO doesn’t post our comments so I know is a waste of time posting. Maybe Skerrit done demanded that they don’t post our comments
If the audit is being done by the Local Government Department, all you might as well not bother. If all you really want to get rid of all these allegations get yourself an independent auditor preferably from another country. Skerrit has his accounts audited by the national bureau for audit and we all know the outcome of that. We are still in the dark in regards to missing CBI money, missing PetroCaribe money, properly audited expense and travel accounts of the PM, etc. etc.
All you cannot HARD is S kerrit.
Sorry, I don’t understand your language. What is it? DOMINESE?
Our Kalinago tribe is now being manipulated and run by the DLP. The Minister has more power in the tribe THAN THE CHIEF. I have always said that there should only be one representative for the people and let that be the chief, whoever it is. then Columbus came in 1492, the it was the chief who allowed him to keep his life and step foot on Waitukubuli. Not the parl rep.
So when Cozier manipulates and controls this impressionable young man who obviously looks up to him, what do you expect to happen? When pressed on the matter he had nothing to say. And that is that where the government is concerned. The chief is now left to sort the matter out. But i wouldnt be surprised that his response themselves are scripted and influenced by the same Cozier of someone affiliated with the government.
The Kalinago people have been taken for a ride for far too long. Right now it is just a shame that they are part of the problem, not realizing they hurting themselves just to get crumbs. Chavez $…
The Chief and his Councillors were wrong in the first place to take the money, because it doesn’t belong to either of them. Some people just like to take what does not belong to them. What Mrs. Sanford said was correct, that is why people had to go to Atkinson, to get paid because they cannot trust those in the Kalinago Council.
Apparently, the Councillor the Chief is taking about clearly doesn’t agree with what is going on, so he has the right to talk about it.
A lot of nonsense going in in that Kalinago Council, personally I wish they would just remove the Chief and his Councillors.
It looking like is one set that want to benefit from everything, they even giving who they want from the food supplies that everyone should be getting, because of the Coronavirus.
Skerrit has corrupted ever council on island, whether is village council, town council or Carib council. Every council has become a den of thief’s and sadly no matter who is auditing or even if police get involved with an investigation no one and I repeat, no one on island can investigate Roosevelt Skerrit! The truth is to audit or investigate any council on island is investigating Roosevelt Skerrit as the councils are just the conduit that is used to get water into the laundromat
The Chief of the Council cannot tell people, including Councillors, to cease and desist about matters that concern them. He is out of his depth here. There are people in Dominica who think that the public offices they hold are their private operations and the masses should not ask any questions about matters relating to the offices and their stewardship. This attitude should not be tolerated and should be widely condemned. It is a threat to democracy of the people, by the people and for the people.
First of all, the kalinago Chief is not Lorenzo Sanford, though he is the one that carries the title. The kalinago Chief is the corrupt Roosevelt Skerrit, who corrupted the young man as soon as he was elected.
Secondly, the Minister for kalinago is not Cozier Frederick, although he is the one that carries the title. But the truth is Roosevelt is and has been the parlrep and minister for kalinago, going back to 2005. He does what he wants with the kalinago people and come election time he just fires the parlrep and takes a new one so the kalinago people will blame the parlrep for his failure. No wonder since 2004 the kalinago people have had 4 different parlreps, so there is no continuity. But I thank God for Ms. Standford who has a different spirit be and will not allow Skerrit to fool her people as he did before. She has already rejected the bribe of the briber and that alone speaks of her character and love for her kalinago people.
Why is local government department (Government ) the investigator? This is will go nowhere !!!