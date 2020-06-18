Kalinago Chief condemns robberies in Kalinago Terririory

Kalinago Chief Lorenzo Sanford has added his voice to that of his parliamentary representative in condemning the acts of robbery which occurred in the Kalinago Territory on Tuesday.

Three men robbed, at gunpoint, a shop owner and a Springfield trading delivery truck. One of the truck attendants was beaten and shot but survived the attack.

Davidson Alfred of Grandbay, the driver of the vehicle which the robbers used while trying to escape, was shot dead by the police. Two other men, Jarvis Alfred and Chelsea Anselm, who fled after the vehicle crashed into a DOMLEC pole, later surrendered to the police.

“Armed robbery is a serious crime and must be denounced at all times,” Sanford said. “When these crimes occur it does not only affect the victim but the wider community.”

He added, “I am sure that many feared for their lives when these men were loose in the community.”

The Kalinago Chief commended the law enforcement officers who acted swiftly in response to the crime which resulted in the death of one perpetrator.

“We should also strive to ensure that all communities are safe and free from crimes,” Sanford stated.