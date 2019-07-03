Kalinago Chief Williams makes his case for re-election

Current Chief of the Kalinago Territory Charles Williams has decided to make himself available for re-election at the upcoming Kalinago Chief Elections.

He said that this decision came about based on popular demand and incomplete initiatives which his office has been working on for the betterment of the Kalinago community.

Williams said although the last term was filled with challenges they were able to undertake several initiatives which were generally aimed at enhancing the quality of life of the people.

He said his accomplishments during his term include the provision of basic tools and supplies to several residents under a GEF funded programme, the very first edition of the Kalinago Cultural Festival which he considers to be one of the greatest achievements of his office and the signing of an MOU with Murphy International which will result in significant viable economic projects for the Kalinago Community.

Midway during his term, Hurricane Maria struck and according to Chief Williams, affected most of the plans which his office was working on and some which were nearing the implementation phase.

Williams said if he is elected for a new term, he intends to aggressively pursue the work he has already started with Murphy International which includes the development of a model farm in Touna, assist in the establishment of the Kalinago Development Corporation and the establishment of the Kalinago Cultural Festival as a flagship tourism product.

“Also, the development of the Kalinago Territory as a model of community tourism is also one of my priorities as we seek to enhance the tourism product in the Kalinago Territory,” Williams stated.

Williams, who is serving his second term as Kalinago Chief, said the upcoming election is critical for the indigenous community, and encourages all of the Kalinago people to take the election of the Kalinago Chief seriously and vote for representation, “not for those who have no or limited experience in representing people or those who do not have the fortitude to stand up on their behalf when the opportunity demands nothing less.”