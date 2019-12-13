Kalinago children benefit from fundraiser

On Friday the 29th of November, eight students of the Salybia Primary School were awarded XCD$346.78 each, as a result of money raised from a Facebook Fundraiser.

This fundraiser was organized by Attainea Toulon when Facebook gave the option of organizing a Fundraiser for her birthday. According to Ms Toulon , ‘All the options were overseas Charities and NGO’s and I asked myself the question: Why not have a Fundraiser for something closer to home?’.

The response from the public was overwhelming and the Fundraiser was able to secure funds of over £800.00.

The Principal of the Salybia Primary School, Mrs. Lauraine Belle, was asked to select eight (8) students based on merit and financial need, with at least one from each grade in the school. The awardees of this grant were:

1. Albert Pierre

2. Jeanney Valmond

3. Kellan Stanford

4. Mia Tyson

5. Kate Hypolite

6. Kiche John

7. Marlon Bellot

8. Stanley Bruney

The students were congratulated on being selected and reminded that the money presented to them should be used towards their educational endeavours.