Kalinago Connections Inc continues to contribute to education and training in Kalinago Territory

The Kalinago Connections Inc, a local non-government organization based in the Kalinago Territory, continues to make a significant contribution to education and training in the community.

The organization is among other local institutions and organizations benefiting from the Skills for Youth Employment (SKYE) Program aimed at empowering young people below the age of 30 with marketable skills and accredited certification for sustainable employment. Two of its ongoing programs are Electrical Installation and Geriatric Care, targeted at the CVQ certification at Level 2. This training campaign seeks to strengthen the knowledge and skills of Kalinago youth already engaged in these professions or desirous of seeking employment therein.

In addition to this program, the organization has received immense support from the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC) for the restoration of the computer center at the Tunubuku Reference Library, which has proven to be a very timely initiative.

In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kalinago students, like others nationwide, have been forced to adapt to online learning. “KC Inc has therefore collaborated with WAIKADA, another local NGO, to re-establish the center in hopes of providing the much-needed resources to students,” explained Ms. Natasha Green, Vice Chairperson and founding member of the Kalinago Connections Inc.

Internet connectivity via “fiber to home”, however, remains a challenge for the community. Even with the high expectations from the community Wi-Fi network, this program also has its limitations.

According to the coordinator of the program, Mr. Samoza John, “we do not have long-range equipment to bridge the gap between hamlets. We have been trying to bridge these gaps but with limited equipment which continues to affect the efficiency of Wi-Fi available to residents.

For students, the challenge has been persistent, as one high schooler explains, “when I am on a class, the internet drops and Mrs. Green, the Librarian, has to turn on her mobile data for us to continue using the computer.”

Since the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the community has not benefited from the restoration of home internet, leaving residents to rely mainly on personal data services or the costly GSM boxes. Digicel Dominica has recently taken up the mandate to commence their fiber to home service, however no actual connections have begun.

“KC Inc was established in 2011 to support the socio-economic development of the Kalinago community and despite our own inevitable limitations, we have tried to make a real impact” explains Ms. Green.

She continued, “The SKYE Program is one of our latest initiatives which we hope can benefit at least 100 young Kalinago youth below the age of 30 with marketable, workforce-ready skills. We are relying heavily on the readiness of the Dominica Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (DTVETC) to issue the CVQ certification to our trainees upon completion of these programs, and not only to our trainees, but also for other training entities delivering SKYE-supported training programs nationwide as well.

It would be very disappointing for us as well as the trainees if it were to become necessary that we incur such significant cost and effort towards having our trainees reviewed and certified by an awarding body from another Caribbean Island if the DTVETC does not come through for us”.

Some of the issues hampering the capacity of the TVET Council include the operational resourcing of the Council, and the passing of an amendment of the Education Laws and TVET Regulations to give the Council the full authority to award certifications.

The Kalinago Connections Inc. will continue to do its best in ensuring the success of its programs, as with all of its development initiatives for the benefit of the community.

For further information, please contact the organization at Kalinago.connect@gmail.com or 767295-4375.