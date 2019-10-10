Kalinago cultural group to perform at CARICOM Reparations Commission Symposium

Dominica News Online - Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 12:32 PM
Karina Cultural group. File photo

The Karina Cultural Group from the Kalinago Territory will perform at a CARICOM Reparations Commission Symposium which is being held in Antigua and Barbuda today, Thursday, October 10, 2019.

The group is scheduled to take part in a cultural event that will form part of the one-day symposium being held at the Starfish Jolly Beach Hotel.

The cultural event will showcase the talents of the indigenous people in Dominica, as the CARICOM Reparations Commission will use this symposium as an opportunity to recognize and promote the reparatory justice concerns of indigenous people in the region.

Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), through the Dominica Reparations Committee, has provided sponsorship for the participation of the Karina Cultural Group at this event. DDA’s support will also act as a means of being aligned to this year’s theme, “Aspiring towards a culture of great governance”.

The CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) in collaboration with the Center for Reparation Research (CRR) and the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, is convening at this one-day symposium on the topic “Western Banking, Colonialism & Reparations”.

For more information on The Dominica Reparation Committee, contact Dr. Damien Dublin at 1 767 235 3136 or drntist1987@gmail.com

