Kalinago protesters demand explanation for Council funds alleged missing

Protestors in the Kalinago Territory are demanding answers with regard to funds it is alleged are missing funds from the Kalinago Council.

A group of protestors gathered earlier today at the Kalinago Council Office, in the Territory, claiming that a sum of EC$30,000 is missing from from the Council and demanding that the money be accounted for.

According to one of the protestors who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO), for months they have been requesting a meeting and accountability from the relevant authorities including Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford, but they have been ignored.

DNO has also received a letter dated June 28, 2021, from Senator Anette Sanford to the Minister of Sports, Culture and Community Development Hon. Roselyn Paul which documents those same concerns.

In the letter, copied to Local Government Commissioner Glenroy Toussaint, Sanford thanked the Minister for completing the audit of the public accounts managed by the Kalinago Council – as requested by the community in 2020.

“Undoubtedly, this audit was widely supported by our community including Chief Sanford who used the audit as the mode to clear his name via public statements made through his Facebook page ‘Lorenzo Sanford’ (March 10th 2020) and on The Dominica Broadcasting Station (DBS), Friday 31st July 2020,” Senator Sanford’s letter stated. “Unsurprisingly, the audit report which is currently being suppressed from the public, released March 2021, but reviewed by my Office on May 11th 2021, alleges that public funds were embezzled by the Chief’s office, to the sum of thirty thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars XCD 30 000.”

She noted however that there is no record in the minutes of the Kalinago Council indicating that the Council was consulted prior to the withdrawal of the alleged missing funds funds. According to Sanford, the minutes also does not make any mention of a quorum that authorized the use of the alleged funds, or a record of the purpose for which the alleged funds were withdrawn from public accounts.

The letter points out that consultation, quorum for authorization, and recorded purpose are required for the legal use of public funds and failure to meet these requirements is considered embezzlement – the fraudulent appropriation of funds or property entrusted to your care but actually owned by someone else.

“This would result in automatic resignation or imprisonment,” the letter adds.

Considering the ramifications of a conviction for embezzlement, Sanford drew reference to Chief Hilary Frederick who was banned from holding public office for ten (10) long years, 1984-1994, after being convicted of embezzlement.

“Though it was stated that the deceased Chief Hilary appropriated the public funds to finance a trip to Geneva, Belgium to intercede on behalf of the Kalinago People, he was convicted and the ban went largely unprotested by the community because the legal chain of custody of public funds had been broken,” the letter stated.

According to the Senator, the Kalinago community is concerned that the Minister’s silence and that of her ministry to the alleged embezzlement by Chief Sanford could inadvertently be interpreted as tacit approval of these actions by the public and could further exacerbate a trend of declining confidence in local government institutions.

“For too many years, the Kalinago Council faced challenges, resulting from the lack of accountability and transparency, however, the youthful chief and administration, and with you at the helm of the ministry, as a long-time community development stalwart and now Minister of Local Government, the Community anticipated better.”

In the letter, Sanford urged Paul to familiarize herself with the Kalinago Act and do her utmost to uphold its word and spirit.

She also called on the Minister to recognize the efforts made by Sanford, herself and others to address this situation as an opportunity for partnering for the right cause.

“You as Minister, and MP, I as Senator, have both taken oaths to uphold the general welfare of the public,” the letter goes on to state. “Given the oath that I have taken, several attempts have been made to meet with the Chief and Council to discuss the matter but each has been unsuccessful. Furthermore, the Chief and Council have also refused to meet other concerned groups within the community who wish to discuss the alleged embezzlement and the consequences of such actions.”

Labelling their actions as an act to preserve the integrity of the Kalinago Council and Office of Chief, she recommended the release of the audit report to the requesting public, an apology from the Chief’s office for the alleged offence and his immediate resignation from the Office of Chief. The letter is also calling for the resignation of the councillors for their refusal to speak out and take responsibility for their lack of actions per the constitution, .

“In an effort to legitimately address this blotted era in the history of the governance of the Kalinago tribe, in the weeks ahead, I will continue to hold community consultations and education sessions on this particular issue while we await your actions,” the letter ended by stating.

DNO will attempt to seek comment from the relevant authorities.