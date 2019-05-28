Kalinago youth trying to create history

Lorenzo Sandford will create history if he wins the 2019 election to choose a Chief for the Kalinago Trritory.

In fact, Sandord is already perched on the portal to Kalingo history by becoming the youngest candidate ever to run for the position.

Sanford is 22 years old. He told Dominica News Online (DNO) that he decided to contest the election for Kalinago Chief in response to the call for young people to take up more leadership positions in their communities.

He graduated from the Castle Bruce Secondary School in 2013 and went on to attend the Dominica State College where he obtained an Associate Degree in Agriculture. He has been a youth leader in his church and currently works as a carpenter.

Sandford is from the hamlet of Bataca which he says, has never had a representative in the elections for Kalinago Chief.

The aspiring Kalinago youth says if he wins the elections, his plans are, “to build better relations within other indigenous communities abroad, implement ways to help youth socially and economically in land management, employ strength-based approaches instead of deficit modeling, create a diversification in crop production in the Kalinago Territory and maintain ancient yet relevant Kalinago Ontology.”

Sandford believes he has a “great chance” of winning because according to him, by taking this bold step as a young man, he has gotten the Kalinago youth to gravitate towards him. He also believes that the relationship which he has built with the Kalinago community has strengthened his chances of winning.

The Carib [Kalinago] Chief presides over the Carib Council, the local government of the Kalinago Territory. Former Carib Chief, Garnette Joseph explains in article which he wrote, entitled The Kalinago Chiefs Of Dominica, that the changing times have dictated the role of the modern day Chief.

“The ceremonial Chief is now history. The demanding role of the Carib Chief requires him to be computer literate, with excellent communication skills, Office and Project Manager, Counsellor, Fund Raiser, and Diplomat are all functions that the Chief has to perform,” Joseph writes.

The election of Kalinago Chiefs can be dated back to the 1800s. According to an article on the Division of Culture Website, throughout history, the Chief has played a very important role in keeping the Kalinago people together in times of peace and hostility.

Initially, Chiefs were selected by the Elders for specific functions, such as hunting or fishing expeditions, but could not exercise authority after the mission was completed. This was the custom in Dominica as the communities consisted of only a few families. However, as Garnette Joseph points out, the role of the Chief has changed over time. So far, there have been 18 Carib Chiefs in the history of the Kalinago people.

Sanford will be running against incumbent Charles Williams, Elvis Francis, Irvince Auguiste and Jumardine Fredrick.