Karshma “Buju” Richards, charged with possession of marijuana, granted bail

After spending the weekend in police custody, Karshma “Buju” Richards appeared before a Roseau magistrate on December 2, 2019, on charges of possession and cultivation of 288 marijuana trees.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of EC$12,000.00.

The matter was adjourned to March 16, 2020.

Richards came to public prominence in recent days because of his articulate and passionate criticism of the Skerrit-led Dominica Labour Party (DLP) administration.