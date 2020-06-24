Lawyer, broadcaster, Michael Bruney passes away

Attorney at law, magistrate and veteran broadcaster Michael (Mikey) Bruney has passed away.
A family member informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that Bruney died at his home at 9:25 this morning after a battle with lung cancer.
DNO extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Michael Bruney.
A more detailed story will follow.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.