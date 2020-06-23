Layou Emergency Resource Centre to provide safety for residents during natural disaster

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that the $2.34 million Layou Emergency Resource Centre will not only enhance the esthetics of Layou, but will ensure greater safety to residents of that community during a natural disaster.

He was speaking during a handing over ceremony of the facility on Monday.

The keys for the hurricane resilient facility were handed over to Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Rayburn Blackmoore.

“This is a wonderful gift to the residents of Layou. No doubt it will enhance the esthetics of Layou, but very importantly, it will assure greater safety to the residents of Layou in the event of a natural disaster,” Prime Minister Skerrit said.

According to him Layou, because of its location, is a vulnerable community. This is why the government has decided that it would have given special attention and consideration to that community in ensuring its safety by building this facility, “not only for difficult periods but also opportunities for training in order for economic benefits from the presence of this facility.”

“We have great confidence in the resilience and the industry of the Layou people and I have absolutely no doubt they will take the fullest advantage of this facility,” the prime minister said.

Parliamentary Representative for the St Joseph Constituency, Dr.Adis King, urged young people to take full advantage of the opportunities as they become available.

She said further that several skill training programmes in key areas are being developed for the young people of the area.

“This is in an effort to continue empowering our youth to prepare them for the job market or as self-employed individuals,” Dr. King stated. “I urge you the young people to take full advantage of these opportunities as they become available.”

Furthermore, Dr. King said she looks forward to the commencement of programmes the new facility as it is also intended to be used as a resource centre.

“Your future depends on your desire to achieve…,” she stated.” To my constituents, you have been chosen to be the beneficiaries of this important structure, please show your appreciation and gratitude by taking care of it.”

Minister for Public Works Cassanni Laville revealed that while the concept of the Layou Emergency Shelter was born before [Hurricane] Maria many design changes were made.

He also said that the government is committing to the safety and security of the vulnerable by the construction of this emergency centre facility.

“People will now have an option, a safe place to go if they ever feel at risk or unsafe and this is a very substantial commitment to the people of this area, a fulfilment of that human right to safety and security,” Laville stated.

He went on to say that the facility has an area of 8000 square ft. and in addition to the restrooms on both floors, the facility features 115 bed courts with an industrial kitchen, a small laundry mart, an administrative office, storage rooms and a medical station.

Laville said it is wired for an electrical standby generator and will have a solar power PV, a water storage tank with water harvesting from the roof and pumping system which will also supply water in the event of water lock-off.