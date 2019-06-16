Leadership coach calls on leaders to listen to the people

Leadership Coach and Certified Management Consultant and Lecturer in the School of Education and Department of Government at UWI, Mona, Jamaica, Dr. Canute Thompson has called on leaders to show respect and listen to the people that they lead.

He was speaking at a two-day National Leadership Forum held at the Goodwill Parish Hall last week.

“If you want to show the people you lead that you respect them, listen to them,” Dr. Thompson said. “It doesn’t mean that you are going to agree with everything they say but at least, you need to have a sense of what they are trying to say.”

He said there may be differences of opinion and strong conversations but according to him, listening is a sign that that the other person is worth something.

“Not just that what they have to say may be worthwhile but affirming their worth by listening, and by listening they are displaying respect,” he stated.

Dr. Thompson went on to say that whenever one gets it in their head that because he or she is the leader and can do as they like then that person, “has lost it.”

“You are accountable to the people you lead and every one of them have a right to ask you to explain your conduct.

Thompson also identified vision as another important element of leadership.

“Vision is central to who a person is, to what an organization might become and to the successes and achievements a country or society makes,” he explained. “Vision is really a glimpse of a greater light. Vision is a possibility of a future that is greater than where we currently are.”

The UWI lecturer indicated that if a person does not have a vision of the direction and destination in which he or she supposes to take the organization, then that person’s leadership lacks substance.