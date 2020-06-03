Legal fraternity pays tribute to the late Sandra Julien

The high court in a special sitting via Zoom on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, paid glowing tribute to the registrar of Companies Sandra Julien who died over a week ago at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

Presiding over the sitting were resident judges Bernie Stephenson and Wynante Adrien-Roberts and heard remarks from former attorney general Henry Dyer, current attorney general Levi Peter, chief magistrate Candia Carette-George, former registrars Evelina Baptiste, Joan K. R. Prevost and Singoalla Blomqvist-Williams, solicitor general Tameka Hyacinth Burton, president of the Dominica Bar Association (DBA) Heather Felix-Evans among others.

Speaker after speaker lauded the work of Sandra Julien describing her as “diligent, calm, respectful, and hard-working.”

Solicitor general Tameka Hyacinth Burton described the late Sandra Julien as “soft-spoken…firm, always courteous and cordial to whatever the task.”

She referred to Julien as a fighter whom she respected and admired.

“Miss Julien was a fighter and I can honestly say that I have never met someone who was so determined. After her first bout of illness, when some of us thought that all was lost, Miss Julien proved us all wrong. She handled her illness with grace and an underlying strength,” Hyacinth- Burton stated,

She said although Juilen’s death has left a void, it has also left a lasting legacy, “a legacy of hard work and strength.”

Chief Magistrate, Candia Carrette-George, was called to the bar 18 years ago, a few days apart from Ms. Julien.

“She was kind and very well-loved by her staff…when I last saw her in February 2020 she spoke about her love for her mom and how her mom would take it. She was warm-hearted,” the chief magistrate said.

Justice Wynante Adrien Roberts described the late Sandra Julien as a great team player, who was “respectful, diligent and calm” and dependable.

“She gave her word and her word was her bond and you would depend on her. She was a public officer par excellence, passionate about her work and always ready to advance the work of the state and that of intellectual property,” Justice Adrien- Roberts stated.

Justice Stephenson urged the family to “take comfort in the Lord” and He will guide them through. She also observed a minutes silence on behalf of the deceased lawyer.

The funeral service will take place today, Wednesday at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and burial at the Roseau Roman Catholic cemetery.