Legislation goes to Dominica Parliament to decriminalize possession of small amount of marijuana

The Government of Dominica will today bring to Parliament for consideration, legislation to decriminalize the possession of 28 grams (one ounce) or less of cannabis (Marijuana).
This applies to individuals 18 years and above.
The introduction of the Drugs Prevention of Misuse Amendments forms part of a number of other Bills to be brought forward in Parliament which began at 10:00 o’clock this morning.
The government will also recommend that one can cultivate no more than three Cannabis plants at his/ her place of residence.
“This is all part of our justice reform program that people who are in possession of 28 grams or less that they will not be charged and prosecuted and these things can be on their records for the rest of their lives, so we are going to Parliament to have Amendment to this Act and to allow people to be able to have in their possession and for the use, for religious purposes 28 grams of marijuana,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said while speaking on his Anou Palay program on Sunday night.
Skerrit continued, “I believe in this Amendment, we will also allow for persons to be allowed to have a couple trees planted on their private premises and also there will be conditions set.”
He said that persons under the age of 18 years are not to be in possession of Marijuana.
“This is part of the Amendments and of course there will be other conditions,” he stated. “You cannot smoke it in public; you cannot smoke it on a bus…”
He added, “This is not being brought to Parliament to free up the herb as we say, it is really about not prosecuting people for the possession of 28 grams or less.”
Skerrit went on to say that this is a progressive move by his government and the next step is to look at marijuana from a medicinal standpoint.
“We made a commitment in our manifesto and also in the Budget address of 2020 and we are going to Parliament to amend the legislation to allow for this to happen,” he said. “I am very happy this is being done and it will certainly be a great day for the country that we can have this passed in law…”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
18 Comments
i made a comment and it was not published. why
ADMIN: Your comment from early this morning was published. Please note that all comments must go through moderation and are usually published within 24 hrs with the possible exception of holidays and weekends.
Ganga should be legalised not just decriminalised. So many families have been broken over this great herb. It should not just be legal for some who will get licences but illegal for others. The Kalinago and Rastafari community and the traditional healers should have free access to all herbs. The records of those who were immorally made criminals for Ganga should be exponged. Reparations should be paid to them and they should be the primary ones to benefit from the production and industrialisation of this wanderful healing agent. The Ganga industry, organic agriculture, alkaline water and cement production should be the mainstay of our ecomomy. The private sector and government should be mobilised to create that revolution through discussions and legislation for the people across the board. Our people should own these industries through cooperatives and their farms. It is great that suddenly Ganga has been rediscovered.
The Garden of EDEN,out of all the tress you shall use except for this tree. The people who use the herb,use their hair to blow their noses and wipe behind their ears.Their dressings are the same as their pyjamers. The increase in crime and vehicle accidents.with a population of over fifty thousand no hiding place and if not caught here you will be caught elsewhere. bad move
Great, while we are being forced to wear panties on our face to fight a widespread respiratory disease the government is passing legislation to make it easier for people to engage in recreational drugs that are harmful to the lungs, solely to gain political points. This entire world is a freaking clown show.
Real clown. Cannabis is great for respiratory ailments. You dont have to smoke it. It can be drawn like a tea, or a tincture. It can be eaten or distilled to make essential oil. I myself suffered from Asthma until my late teens until i started smoking it. Yes, smoking it, has actually severely reduced my asthma attacks for over 23 years now. My close friend had bronchitis since he was in primary school, was always in the hospital. Was always on medication, pills, inhaler, cough medicine. Since he started smoking it also in college he has never had any attacks. Clown world indeed. Next time do some research or simply ask someone who knows about it before you type rubbish.
I said it all along, all you voted for a clown and alas all you got an entire circus. Poor Dominica!
So just enough to smoke but not to actually create entrepreneurial opportunities? Lennox was right, they love people to be poor. Skerrit gets an A for most gifted politician because he has all you people like wizib.
I just he that people won’t abuse the use of this substance when the legislation is enacted.
I think the government should go a little further and expunge the names of all those who were convicted for a very small amount of cannabis in their possession. It’s unfair for a person to carry the stank and burden for the rest of his life as a convicted prisoner for just a joint/spiff. I’m a strong advocate for this legislation even though I don’t smoke.
Still debating this? Just Legalize the dmn thing, they all smoke it anyway. I know many people who smoked it from their teens, graduated from college, raised lovely families, successful kids, low or no alcohol, still smoke (less now understandably) most are in their 70s, some are in their 80s. Some racist Americans made you ban it for totally racist reasons. But it’s here to stay folks, it’s here to stay.
They said it made black men want to rape white women. but it was mostly about economics. Hemp and cannabis was overshadowing many industries, particullarly the textile, manufacturing and construction industries
MY thought on this that is not going to improve the life of the young people of Dominica instead there will be more stone heads walking around like zumbies instead of going to work. This is nothing but politicians catering to any thing they think will keep them in office . we have enough crimes in the island .This was included in the portfolio of both parties for the same reason and i think they will be bringing this to the house holding their noses as they vote.
The 28 grams restriction makes absolutely no sense. It makes this much needed amendment basically useless in solving the main problem created by criminalization of marijuana- the main problem is that the law unnecessarily turns many young men who plant and sell marijuana into criminals. With a 28 grams restrictions these young farmers/ business men will still be criminals!
Also, the 28 gram / 3 trees limit creates an impossible situation. Marijuana is addictive. What should an user do if his 3 trees die? What if he does not have “green fingers” or has no land on which to plant?
If we are to legalize marijuana, there should not be a quantity limit. Limits can be on age, where it is sold, no advertising.. But not quantity. There will be a market and so we need suppliers. Many poor young men have suffered arrest, fines, imprisonment, predial larceny, violence over the years. Now we see a legislative amendment which gives them nothing much. Allow these young men to plant and sell.
i hope they are going to put millions of dollars aside every year for the rehabilitation of the said individuals
Ya, same as they do for alcohol when a guy gets high rush him to the doctor. Lol
It’s a move in the right direction long overdue. Too much incarceration laws (that’s how our police sons first learned to k*ll people). The intention is good, the bishop and favorite pastors get their 2 plants thing. His boy Gaston said 4 plants, this 2 plants thing will get citizens right back in prison, defeating the purpose. But I think they missed the point as both “medicinal” and “recreational” should be done together, it’s nothing new. If I was the PM I would put away partisan politics and reached out to the pompous opposition as they have done some leg work and rubbed shoulders with CEOs and billionaires in the industry with emphasis on making this an INDUSTRY to boost our losses in agriculture and get our people back to the farms. No cash ($76 mil here/there) will get people back to the farms as good policies can.
Give to get!
What you want?
What you preparing for?
Is this a move to get attention and support?
I man have a lot of respect for cannabis on a physical, mental and spiritual level. Individually we can deal with cannabis…..what about the unsolved murders. Skerrit and his DLP don’t just hand you something without a condition.
The timing is very suspicious!!!!! The issue of our stagnant economy is more important now. Dominicans are now becoming aware that our passports are being sold for $50,000!!!
Some of our biggest drug dealers in Dominica make more money than that in a given year!!!!!!!
I see this as a sly plot that will come back to haunt us when Skerrit choose to remind us.
i mean, in the scheme of things, an ounce of zeb may not be considered a large amount, but in the same breath, may not be considered a small amount either. weight and volume is at play. It sounds miniscule, an ounce. but thats a nice amount to be allowed to walk around with daily. Also, will the police be walking around with scales to measure and enforce the regulation? I mean id hate to be locked up for six 8th’s (21 grams) of dense nugget just because mr. officer refuses to use a scale. OR locked up for what looks like more but actually weighs less than an ounce.
This measure is half baked and short sighted. The rest of the world, including Canada, is moving towards complete legalization of marijuana. By only legalizing small amounts of marijuana not trying to capitalize on the full opportunity to maximize the revenue generation options available. By fully legalizing marijuana doesn’t mean that those who love to use the substance will each consume a factory full and be nuisances to society. By having alcohol legal hasn’t shown that society is totally wasted and unproductive. However, by decriminalization of marijuana the full economy can benefit from growing commercial amounts, processing, packaging, marketing. We don’t ban sugar cane production because the alcohol and sugar derived from it causes drunkenness and diabetes. Free up the herb.