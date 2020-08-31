Leo Club hosts Junior Calypso Monarch Prize Giving Ceremony

The Leo Club of Dominica hosted their 2020 Junior Calypso Monarch – Prize Giving Ceremony on the 29th of August 2020. The Leo Club of Dominica is a non- profit organisation comprised of service minded individuals working together to help the less fortunate in various communities since 1994. While executing various projects, they gain self-growth and development.

The Junior Calypso Monarch Competition is the Leo Club’s signature event organized and executed annually during the Carnival season. The show awards participants with an avenue to develop their talent and allows them to build on their creative skills as artists.

In her welcome remarks, President Lisana Dyer indicated that despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, members of the Club were adamant that participants were rewarded for their efforts and hard work, therefore they really made the effort in ensuring that the prize giving ceremony took place. She explained that though sponsorship was minimal there were special organisations who went out of their way in providing items as prizes and extended the club’s appreciation and gratitude.

Sponsors for the ceremony included: Meraki Designs, Sunset.

Bay Club & SeaSide Dive Resort, Fashion Line Store, Leo Club of Dominica, Old Stone Restaurant, Lyn’s Beauty Therapy, Jays Bookstore Ltd., Emerald Movies Inc., Digicel, Love In Productions and Kristox Touch.

She assured the participants that the Leo Club of Dominica would continue to provide the opportunity for young people to showcase their talents as they grow and develop themselves as meaningful members of society.

Masks were removed for the sole purpose of taking pictures.