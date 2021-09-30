Let history judge Patrick John’s failures and successes – Archdeacon Valentine Hodge

Dominicans have been advised to allow history to be the judge of the successes and failures of the late former prime minister, Patrick Roland John.

Anglican Archdeacon Emeritus, Valentine Hodge, delivered the sermon as the main celebrant at the funeral service on Wednesday.

“You’ve heard the PJ was an affectionate and daring name used by his friends to refer to him,” Archdeacon Hodge stated. “PJ has been rendering tremendous help and giving service to this nation over the years both as Premier and Prime Minister.”

The Archdeacon continued, “I can only imagine his headache and heartaches as he sought the best for the people of his native land, persons in leadership positions such as he was, are always opened to admiration, criticisms, sometimes ridicule and in their tenure of office. His tenure was perhaps no different, but let history be the judge of his achievements; let history be the judge of his successes or failures.”

He added, “And let it be said that he achieved greatness only through serving and helping others.”

The late Patrick Roland John was born on January 8, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of eighty-four (84).

He is survived by his wife Desiree and children Rennick, Patrick Jnr., Nyerere and Ishah John, Patricia Anselm, Hephelia Dailey and Paula Jean-Jacques.

Mr. John served as Dominica’s first Prime Minister from November 3, 1978 to June 21, 1979, after leading Dominica to political independence from Great Britain. Prior to independence, Mr. John served as Premier of Dominica from 1974 to 1978. He had previously held several key government positions including Deputy Premier. Mr. John served as Member of Parliament for the Roseau North Electoral District/ Roseau North Constituency from November 1, 1970 to April 27, 1980 and as Parliamentary Representative for St. Joseph from July 1, 1985 to February 20, 1986.