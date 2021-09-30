Let history judge Patrick John’s failures and successes – Archdeacon Valentine Hodge

Dominicans have been advised to allow history to be the judge of the successes and failures of the late former prime minister, Patrick Roland John.
Anglican Archdeacon Emeritus, Valentine Hodge, delivered the sermon as the main celebrant at the funeral service on Wednesday.
“You’ve heard the PJ was an affectionate and daring name used by his friends to refer to him,” Archdeacon Hodge stated. “PJ has been rendering tremendous help and giving service to this nation over the years both as Premier and Prime Minister.”
The Archdeacon continued, “I can only imagine his headache and heartaches as he sought the best for the people of his native land, persons in leadership positions such as he was, are always opened to admiration, criticisms, sometimes ridicule and in their tenure of office. His tenure was perhaps no different, but let history be the judge of his achievements; let history be the judge of his successes or failures.”
He added, “And let it be said that he achieved greatness only through serving and helping others.”
The late Patrick Roland John was born on January 8, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of eighty-four (84).
He is survived by his wife Desiree and children Rennick, Patrick Jnr., Nyerere and Ishah John, Patricia Anselm, Hephelia Dailey and Paula Jean-Jacques.
Mr. John served as Dominica’s first Prime Minister from November 3, 1978 to June 21, 1979, after leading Dominica to political independence from Great Britain. Prior to independence, Mr. John served as Premier of Dominica from 1974 to 1978. He had previously held several key government positions including Deputy Premier. Mr. John served as Member of Parliament for the Roseau North Electoral District/ Roseau North Constituency from November 1, 1970 to April 27, 1980 and as Parliamentary Representative for St. Joseph from July 1, 1985 to February 20, 1986.
I have to say shame on the government for knowing all the work that PJ. Done for the country. and Charles Severin was one that prosper from his work and never advise his boss to have something with PJ. Name but the rest of them naming them hero airport, schools, and roads, name after them. I wander if they have a place reserve for every one else
LABOR VOICE,you are a LIAR,you probably wasn’t even born it 1979 when PJ was stoned out of office.If you did you would know it was a CSA,DAWU,FARMERS UNION,WAWU and the majority of Dominican thing and not a SAVARIN thing.In the 1975 election PJ got 16 out of 21 seats.In 1980(5 years later) DFP got 17 out of 21.WHY?Because the DLP supporters who voted PJ in 1975 turned around and voted DFP.Just like what happened to UWP in 2019.1,163 voters who voted them I.n 2014 did not vote them in 2019,and UWP lost 3 seats.That BS about Savarin is just BS.UWP was kicked out of office because of blatant,unpresedented,massive CORRUPTION.Just take a look at the Aljazeera report,……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
In my judgement Skerrit and Savarin killed labor, no matter how one interprets it and sadly, laborite like myself don’t realize that. I just can’t understand how Charles Savarin, a freedomite that didn’t even win his seat is now President of a so called labor government and, Skerrit, another Freedomite that Rosie Douglas was forced to give a junior ministry is now Prime Minister of a Labor party as the two freedomites continue to bury all those real labor Prime Ministers. I wonder who next real laborites the two freedomites will bury? Well there are only two more of the original laborites left and they are both in the Portsmouth area. I can hear themselves, is it I next?
As I watched the funeral yesterday I had my own observation and own judgement . Let me share the thoughts that came to me as a veteran laborite:
1. The last 21 years Roosevelt Skerrit and Charles Savarin buried four labor Prime Ministers: Rosie Douglas, Pierre Charles, Osborne Reviere and now Patrick John. When Ed Registe will be buried Skerrit Savarin will also have buried two former labor ministers with John Fabien the other.
Skerrit and Savarin 21 years ago were two poto Freedom. So the two have buried six poto laborites the face of the real labor party.
After the 2000 election Labor won 10 seats and freedom won 2. Today I only see Reggie and Ian as the two real laborites left but they have no voice and all but dead too.
I usually hear people saying Freedom dead and labor power. But with a Freedom president, Freedom Prime Minister and freedomites holding key ministries I askyself Is freedom dead or labor that dead? Better yet, did Freedom kill labor in smart?
If Patrick John had sold Dominica to China in a secret deal, long he would be out of power.
If Patrick John had gotten rid of Ross University just to please his masters, long they would find a way to jail him.
If Patrick John built mansion, and owned villas on a five thousand dollar salary, they would probably find a way to sentence him for life.
If Patrick John had defrauded the treasury of $4.5 billion dollars, he would probably have gotten the death penalty longtime
But he that does that and more is one of them and he who accused him of far smaller crimes occupies the highest criminal chair .
So happens that prime minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his president Charles Savarin buried Patrick John. ………………
PJs successes may have been overshadowed by his unsuccessful attempts on the late Miss Charles and the old Freedom Party. That is what you should be talking about.
History will no doubt judge Patrick John for his good works and good intentions. But I do hope the great judge judges Skerrit and Charles Savarin.
Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked Psalms 91:8
Were you not happy when you got your back pay in 1977? Now you are being ungrateful Mr. Savarin. I hope the great judge judges you for your ungratefulness.
Only in the middle east those that hated a person and helped crucify him are the very ones burying him. Bin Laden is a good example. Well is the culture of the middle east we have in Dominican now. Even if we didn’t have covid these wicked people would still find a way to give PJ a Bin Ladin type of funeral. Workers of iniquity they are
Our Dominican born historian had nothing to say about PJ? He had ample time to do so. But Dominicans are naive. They are still haters of self, which was the brainwashed method which had been used against us. In my opinion, this brainwashed method used is worse than slavery itself. Because while we have some level of freedom the brainwashing of self hate remains. It’s a very terrible thing to hate yourself and your kind. Hypocrites
So very well said and laced in Truth. I am spurred to add this. Their deep stream of self loathing is consistent, pervasive as the many rivers of Dominica. Their egotism is a tributary of their low self-esteem and serves as a pose to mask their opposites: self absorption, HATRED of others. PJ’s character received a tongue whipping so severe, that it derailed and killed it – ALMOST.
It was a relevant comment from you with echoes Bob Marley’s songs of Freedom/Emancipation to achieve a liberated mind like yours. Thanks.
He rather talks about Dominicas rivers. A subject we all are familiar with and a subject that isn’t controversial. Nowadays that historian doesn’t want to upset his PM.
Opinions of men and women usually change over time. Contrarily, the Most High’s verdict on how we live our lives is the only one that really matters ultimately… R.I.P. Mr. John.