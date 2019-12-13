Letang accuses PM Skerrit of trying to control public service

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has responded to statements made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit as it relates to systems his government plans to put in place for public officers to express their concerns.

The prime minister has said there are too many complaints by public officers going around, some of which are legitimate.

He also expressed concerns about public officer acting in a position for several years, and others who have not been appointed for 15 years and said this has to be addressed.

However, Letang, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday said this is an attempt by the government to control the public service.

“Cabinet at no time should have anything to do with the people’s employment unless it is a contract worker and Cabinet is giving you a contract for a period of time and even that has to go to the Public Service Commission for its endorsement,” he said. “It is an attempt to control the Public Service and we will not fall for that and any attempt to do so will be met by serious objection and protest by the union.”

Letang contends that this move by Skerrit is morally wrong, unacceptable in any democratic society and is meant to weaken the public service.

“That will call for victimization; that will call for favouritism,” he said and insisted that disciplinary measures and administrative matters “are not dealt with by Cabinet.”

The DPSU general secretary went on to say that if public officers are not satisfied, their concerns can be brought to the Public Service Commission.

“Any other thing that they are not happy with there is a public service board of appeal that deals with that matter, not Cabinet,” Letang stressed adding that the courts provide an additional course of redress for public officers.

He said public officers have been expressing their concerns by themselves and through their union, but the matter has not been given attention.

“This thing about doing things for people so that when they are appointed, or they go to you, it appears that you did it; you that granted them a favour,” he remarked.

The DPSU has been in a battle with the government over salary increase and other benefits for public officers. The DPSU has indicated that the government’s offer for the triennium under negotiation is “zero, zero, and zero” which the union has flatly rejected.