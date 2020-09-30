Letang questions genuineness of minimum wage tripartite committee appointment

Months after recommendations were made by a tripartite committee appointed to review the minimum wage in Dominica, the government has yet to respond to the proposals put forward by the team, according to General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang.

This has caused the DPSU official to consider if the questions being asked as to whether the move was just an election gimmick, are legitimate.

Being a very strong advocate for the increase of Dominica’s minimum wage, Letang said he was elated that the union was part of the committee which was established shortly before the 2019 General Election. However, he expressed disappointment that months later, nothing has been done with those recommendations.

“That tripartite committee which was appointed, consisted of the private sector, the government and the union and our job was to do the research and put forward a proposal to the Minister of Labour as to what we think it should be,” he told Dominica News Online (DNO). “That was done and the report of that committee was submitted to the Minister and signed by all the representatives who formed part of that committee and as I speak to you now, we have not heard or received any response or reaction from the Minister responsible for labour.”

While he remained tight lipped over the figure which was proposed, Letang disclosed that the committee did recommend to the government that the minimum wage be reviewed every three years.

“People are now asking the question whether the appointment of that committee just before election, whether it was just not the intention and whether anything serious is going to come from this,” The DPSU General Secretary noted. “I can not be the judge from that but I am just saying that is the comment people have been saying. They have also pointed that it may be another long wait before we see any action as it relates to our minimum wage.”

Responding to the widely-used comment that no individual on the island gets paid the minimum wage, Letang pointed out that while a vast majority may earn more than the minimum wage, it’s only because their employers choose to pay them more. However, he noted that there are still some workers who get paid that amount.

He appealed to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit to honor his commitment.

“Sir, you appointed a committee to do some work. We kept to your mandate; we did the work. The recommendations have been submitted to you for some time now, please go ahead, do the right thing and let this thing become legal and let every Dominican see that the minimum wage has been increased,” Letang stated.

In his 2019 Budget presentation, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced that in keeping with the Labour Standards Act, an an advisory board would be appointed in August that year to advise on the setting of a minimum wage, and “to submit recommendations to the Minister”.

“Let me make it very clear, Madam Speaker, that this Government pays all of its employees above the minimum wage. We recognise however, that we cannot unilaterally impose an increase in the minimum wage on the country,” the prime minister stated. “This is something that requires discussion with stakeholders, including trade unions, employers and other stakeholders. An increase in wages is something that employers will have to factor into their cost of doing business and it is critical that the employer be allowed time to make the necessary adjustments. We propose that the new rates developed after consultation will take effect on or before January 2020.”

Dominica’s minimum wage, which was last reviewed and increased in June 2008, is EC$4.05 per hour and is among the lowest in the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

DNO made several attempts to speak with the officials from the Ministries of Labour and Finance without success. We left messages but our phone calls were not returned.