Let’s make everyday World Rivers Day – Cozier Frederick

Cleaning up garbage along the river banks and planting trees are some of the ways members of the public are being encouraged to come together for the protection of the country’s rivers as Dominica observed World Rivers Day on Sunday.
World Rivers Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September. It is celebrated to raise public awareness about the rivers and the importance of all of the waterways around the globe.
“I am encouraging everyone to take time this week to come together for the protection of our rivers whether it is by cleaning up garbage along the banks, planting essential trees or raising awareness about their importance,” Minister of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick said in a statement.
Frederick is of the view that for Dominica, an island with an abundance of freshwater sources, World Rivers Day has “a special place in our hearts” and provides an excellent platform to showcase the island’s many rivers but also, to address the critical issues that they face such as pollution, dredging, damming, poaching, and erosion.
He believes that it is a celebration that Dominicans should personally adopt everyday as “the rivers give this island its rich life and provide us with clean, healthy water and food.”
Frederick said at the Ministry of Environment, their agencies have been working hard, especially following Hurricane Maria, to restore our rivers and their habitats.
“The Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division has worked tirelessly under the reforestation project to replant trees along our riverbanks that were lost in the tropical storms and through deforestation caused by us humans,” he noted. “These activities have also been geared towards educating our fellow Dominicans about the importance of protecting our rivers and the riparian forests [forested areas of land adjacent to a river] that surrounds them.”
Frederick explained that following the passage of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria Dominica’s riparian forests were severely damaged and help is needed to preserve them as they are vital to the safety of the country communities.
“All of us can play an active role in restoring our riparian forests by replanting native species along our riverbanks and by giving our riverbanks at least a 50 foot buffer zone free from development,” he maintained. “Every tree makes a difference!”
Meantime, Chairperson of the World Rivers Day Committee, Fr. Franklyn Cuffy, told Dominica News Online (DNO) that despite being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to host the annual Titiwi Festival, “this year’s World Rivers Day I think, it’s one of the best that we have ever had.”
He said the public was encouraged to do something in their community and he was pleased to observe participation from a number of youth across the island.
According to the Catholic priest, the highlight of the day was the presentation of an Adopt a River certificate to the Rosalie Bay Eco Resort.
“The previous management, they did adopt the river and it’s a continuation,” Fr. Cuffy explained…“What we are hoping is that more local governments, more community groups will adopt the river.”
Pointing out that plans are in place to adopt the Belfast River, The World Rivers Day Committee Chairman appealed to the Environment Minister to use incentives and other means to empower the village councils to take responsibility for the rivers.
The World Rivers Day celebrations began with a thanksgiving Mass at the Rosalie Centre on Sunday, followed by a water ritual where individuals brought water representing water from the four corners of Dominica, the planting of trees and there was also a presentation from conservationist and political activist, Artherton Martin, among others.
World Rivers Day 2020 was celebrated under the theme: “Our Watershed in our Communities.”
5 Comments
Talk about Layou River and tge abuse of it. SMH
Kudos to the organizers of World Rivers Day. It was rather warning to see how many people participated included the youth! Strong messages through the use of well thought of placards pleading to protect our rivers. I tip my hat to the elders and protectors of our rivers and pledge to do my part to carry on that torch. May we all do our part to protect our rivers
@ Ibo France
So true!
Residents of Dominica are so blessed and fortunate to live in a place filled with streams and rivers of fresh water, burbling their way through our hills and mountains, into our oceans and lakes. The sights and sounds are all free. These water resources should not be taken for granted. They provide so many benefits to human, animal and plant life.
Unless we all do our parts to protect and care for our rivers, we will lose their multiple benefits.
It would have been helpful this year to have had a secondary school essay competition on the importance of our rivers.
It is imperative that we not only take special care of our delicately sensitive rivers but also of our entire environment. God hates those who willfully and wantonly harm or destroy his handiwork.
Having said that, I humbly submit that Minister Cozier Frederick has no moral authority to speak about the need to protect our rivers. He has remained quizzically dead silent on the wanton pollution and destruction of the Layou River. This is typical of the Skerrit’s cabal. Their words and their actions are incongruous. They only lend lip service to issues they think will endear them to the public.
The ordinary Dominican also needs to become more environmentally conscious. Too much littering, burning and other unfriendly and unkind practices have our physical landscape in a shameful state. We need to do better.