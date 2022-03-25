LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Before it’s too late

Almost two weeks have passed since SHAPE issued a press release that expressed alarm for lack of consultation in the design of a new library.

Before the debate on the new public library becomes last month’s news, I urge DNO to follow up with further images and insights into the rationale that has determined the course of the project. I assume that in addition to the artist’s rendition, there are detailed plans.

As I see it, two separate and distinct issues are involved:

The preservation of an important historical building.

The pressing need for a new purpose-built library.

The need for a dance floor and recording studio are not necessarily related to the above.

The original library building is a core component of what is left of Roseau’s historical identity and as such is irreplaceable. Almost two years ago Darren Louis, in a letter to the Physical Planning Division, suggested that under section 47 (1) of the Physical Planning Act of 2002 an interim preservation order be put in place to protect the interests of the building and by extension Dominica’s history.

https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/letter-to-the-editor-protect-the-roseau-public-library/

If sympathetically restored the building could serve for hosting exhibitions and meetings. In the past a number of groups have struggled to find a suitable venue within their financial means. For many of these events ambience is an important factor. Moreover, under the skilled supervision, the restoration could serve to train a new generation of master craftsmen.

Although a dance floor and recording studio may be considered essential amenities, they need not be housed in a new library building. For many reasons, they are best kept separate. They are different entities that cannot be successfully accommodated by a ground floor, first floor, second floor plan. A library requires tranquility, music requires acoustics and a dance floor has its own specific design requirements. Furthermore, I doubt that the ground floor of the proposed building would be able to accommodate a lending library, reference library, the national archives, study space, store rooms and offices.

The construction of a new library has been on the agenda for years. In 2011, after a visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister said that discussions were held with officials from that Euro-Asian country on the possibility of it funding a national state-of-the-art library in Dominica. Then again, in 2014 the Prime Minister said arrangements were being set in place for the construction of a new library, however assistance from the public was being sought for an ideal location. He said he had received a design for the new library but was not satisfied with it.

Dominica deserves a modern purpose-built library, but not within the grounds of the historic building. And being modern does not necessarily mean forgoing our Caribbean identity in favour of an alien, Dubai inspired design. The identity of our built environment reflects the identity of ourselves. There are young Dominican architects immerging, both at home and abroad, that could contribute with distinction.

Incidentally, a bold but alternative solution is to let the State House serve as the new library and the restored historic Carnegie library building serve for hosting government receptions. I am sure that visiting dignitaries would be impressed by being entertained in a building of cultural and historical significance and they would be equally impressed by what would then be an impressive new library across the road. This arrangement would help to solve the parking problem for library users and the vulnerability of housing irreplaceable archives in the original library building.

The concept and plans for the new library will affect Dominicans for generations to come. It is therefore essential that they are openly debated. If we now turn our backs on the issue the likelihood is that within a few weeks bulldozers will move in and we will be presented with a fait accompli.

Roger Burnett

Antrim

25th March, 2022

.