LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Divide and rule strategy by DLP and DAT Executive must end

Dear Editor,
This blatant abusive divide and rule strategy by the Labour Party and the DAT Executive has to end.
The teachers and all public officers are completely fed up of the blatant, repulsive, abusive, ruthless and desperate last-minute attempt to divide and rule teachers and other public officers. It is very clear that Dominicans at home and abroad want this corrupt government out of office come December, 6th, 2019.
For years, this incompetent government has blatantly ignored and obstructed every attempt by the Public Service Union and DAT to negotiate for better salaries for public officers. Today, Dominican public officers are the lowest paid in the entire OECS. What a shame on this worthless government!
The Labour Party knows that teachers and public officers are ready to vote them out on December, 6th. This is why they have panicked and have held this worthless meeting on Monday, November 25th at the Goodwill Parish Hall, ten days before general elections, to attempt to intimidate teachers. What a shame. Let it be very clear to the Labour Party and the crooks within the DAT Executive that this divide and rule strategy will not work. Teachers are not fools. We have seen through this nonsense and the labour party will be voted out in a massive way by teachers and all public officers come December, 6th.
Again, shame on the Labour Party and the bunch of crooks!!!!
Group of Concerned Teachers.
Teachers, intact, all civil servants should be white hot. While the Skerrit-DLP led government spends the people’s money willy-nilly, teachers, nurses, police officers and other public servants are stubbornly being denied a decent salary. How can an employer expect employees to give their very best when they are treated like pariahs (outcasts). Productivity will fall. I ‘m informed that in one of the OECS countries civil servants have received three (3) straight double salaries for Christmas and another will be given this coming Christmas making it four (4) years in a row. Leadership matters. That’s the difference. So many teachers, nurses and other public servants suffer from anxiety and other stress related illnesses. Reason – they have to agonize over too many financial issues. In Dominica, civil servants have to be magicians to survive from payday to payday. VotingDLP is like putting a whip in the Master’s hand to cut your derriere for another five (5) years.
The Government just punished itself through its pontificating & lofty behavior. You mean, that meeting held yesterday could not have been held before, even if only to say that they could not pay now. But they took the teachers for granted and underestimated their resolve it seems.
Now what is to be discussed? Parliament is already dissolved, Cabinet ministers have no specific portfolio now, save to ensure continuity up till after election.
Moreover, with less than two weeks before an election, giving any increase now is to hubristically and condescendingly offer to the teachers what is rightfully theirs as a Shut-Up BRIBE and to solicit votes.
Talk about WORMWOOD and THE GALL???!!!
Now that is “outrageous bravery bordering on stupidity”. There’s a thin line that separates courage from stupidity or insanity.’ The Government is proving that the probability of being examined is proportional to the stupidity of their actions.
Now Teachers, tell me, who is more…
Group of teachers, I definitely sympathize with you, but in your classrooms you know the rules of thumb. While your concern may be valid, but majority counts. You are voicing your opinion base on your political ideology. As teachers you should know about negotiations, what’s wrong with the word, you teachers have the ability to accept or reject.
I’m a teacher. These people think we are fools. While their salaries are heavy, we are working like slaves for less. Some of us waited so long for the PM to address us and it is at this very moment they care to discuss things we have been hearing over and over at the workshops. Still there will be no increase. We knew it all along. I pray that things get better soon. Hear me lord. Why now bringing us together to discuss?
Forward we go, forward we go with LABOUR. 5 more L’ANNEE WITH LABOUR, WE VOITING LABOUR AGIAN AND ENCORE.
These idiotic ,lazy,greedy teachers cannot take out the DLP.Corrupt traitors like UWP.The labour party built this country,they cannot be removed by a few incompetent teach.If you are so sure make a deal with Linton for 10% increase.
You know what all you have to do on Election Day. Your future and that of your children is in your own hands!
Kick Skerrit and his gang out!
Simple!