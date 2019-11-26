LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Divide and rule strategy by DLP and DAT Executive must end

Dear Editor,

This blatant abusive divide and rule strategy by the Labour Party and the DAT Executive has to end.

The teachers and all public officers are completely fed up of the blatant, repulsive, abusive, ruthless and desperate last-minute attempt to divide and rule teachers and other public officers. It is very clear that Dominicans at home and abroad want this corrupt government out of office come December, 6th, 2019.

For years, this incompetent government has blatantly ignored and obstructed every attempt by the Public Service Union and DAT to negotiate for better salaries for public officers. Today, Dominican public officers are the lowest paid in the entire OECS. What a shame on this worthless government!

The Labour Party knows that teachers and public officers are ready to vote them out on December, 6th. This is why they have panicked and have held this worthless meeting on Monday, November 25th at the Goodwill Parish Hall, ten days before general elections, to attempt to intimidate teachers. What a shame. Let it be very clear to the Labour Party and the crooks within the DAT Executive that this divide and rule strategy will not work. Teachers are not fools. We have seen through this nonsense and the labour party will be voted out in a massive way by teachers and all public officers come December, 6th.

Again, shame on the Labour Party and the bunch of crooks!!!!

Group of Concerned Teachers.