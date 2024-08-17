The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Duravision Inc, Dominica News Online, or any of its subsidiary brands.

Dominica, a Caribbean nation known for its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, has recently been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate over allegations that it is sliding towards a dictatorial regime. Central to this discourse are claims of systemic corruption involving the ruling government, led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. This essay explores the multifaceted claims of governance malpractices, lack of accountability, and erosion of democratic principles, which together paint a troubling picture of Dominica’s political state.

At the heart of the alleged descent into dictatorship is the accusation of cronyism, with lucrative government contracts purportedly awarded to allies of the regime without due process. A notable case is the assignment of a billion-dollar contract to Montreal Management Company for the construction of an international airport, bypassing the public tender process required by the Finance Act. Such actions suggest a circumventing of democratic norms designed to ensure transparency and fairness in government procurement.

Further exacerbating these concerns is the perceived manipulation of the judicial system. The discontinuation of a criminal case against Prime Minister Skerrit and his cabinet, involving serious allegations of bribery and treating in the 2014 election, highlights the vulnerabilities in the prosecutorial system. The Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to drop these charges has fueled perceptions of a judiciary that serves rather than checks the ruling elite.

Diplomatic appointments have also raised eyebrows. The alleged selection of individuals with dubious backgrounds to represent Dominica internationally, without public consultation or oversight, undermines the integrity of the nation’s foreign relations. These appointive practices further detach the governance process from the citizenry it is meant to serve, reinforcing an image of isolated leadership.

The “Bin Bobol” scandal epitomizes the challenges of financial oversight within the government. This controversy, involving the gross over-invoicing of garbage bins by an external company, underscores the failures of the Financial Intelligence Unit and other regulatory bodies to impose accountability. The lack of consequences for responsible officials highlights systemic failures in procurement and governance.

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, a crucial revenue stream for Dominica, has also been tainted by controversy. Allegations of mismanagement, notably the funneling of proceeds through offshore accounts as alleged by Dominica’s Ambassador Paolo Zampoli, remain insufficiently audited. The opacity surrounding CBI funds and the failure of the Director of Audit to operationalize robust oversight mechanisms diminishes public trust in this vital economic pillar.

Elections, the bedrock of democratic practice, appear to be compromised through the alleged manipulation of the Electoral Commission and reported importation of non-resident voters. These accusations point to deliberate efforts to entrench the ruling party’s power at the cost of genuine electoral reform and representation.

Compounding these issues is the reportedly oppressive role of Dominica’s police force in policing dissent. Arrests and delayed trials of democracy activists, some pending since 2017, signify the use of state machinery to stifle opposition and curtail civil liberties.

An oligarchic structure, enriched through regime ties and passport sales, has emerged, dominating pivotal economic sectors to the detriment of traditional workers and farmers. This economic concentration aligns closely with the political interests of the ruling party, further marginalizing those who propelled the party to power under the progressive leadership of Roosevelt Douglas in 2000.

In conclusion, the tapestry of allegations against Dominica’s current government outlines a trajectory evocative of democratic backsliding, characterized by concentrated power, diminished checks and balances, and pervasive corruption which places the nation into the abyss. While these issues are complex and multifaceted, they demand urgent and comprehensive redress to restore democratic integrity and ensure inclusive governance that reflects the will and welfare of all Dominicans.

Read the Zampoli affidavit which was filed in NY courts here:

https://casetext.com/case/zampolli-v-range-devs