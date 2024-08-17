LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dominica’s descent into the abyss; analyzing the allegations of emerging dictatorship

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Duravision Inc, Dominica News Online, or any of its subsidiary brands.
Dominica, a Caribbean nation known for its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, has recently been the subject of intense scrutiny and debate over allegations that it is sliding towards a dictatorial regime. Central to this discourse are claims of systemic corruption involving the ruling government, led by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. This essay explores the multifaceted claims of governance malpractices, lack of accountability, and erosion of democratic principles, which together paint a troubling picture of Dominica’s political state.
At the heart of the alleged descent into dictatorship is the accusation of cronyism, with lucrative government contracts purportedly awarded to allies of the regime without due process. A notable case is the assignment of a billion-dollar contract to Montreal Management Company for the construction of an international airport, bypassing the public tender process required by the Finance Act. Such actions suggest a circumventing of democratic norms designed to ensure transparency and fairness in government procurement.
Further exacerbating these concerns is the perceived manipulation of the judicial system. The discontinuation of a criminal case against Prime Minister Skerrit and his cabinet, involving serious allegations of bribery and treating in the 2014 election, highlights the vulnerabilities in the prosecutorial system. The Director of Public Prosecution’s decision to drop these charges has fueled perceptions of a judiciary that serves rather than checks the ruling elite.
Diplomatic appointments have also raised eyebrows. The alleged selection of individuals with dubious backgrounds to represent Dominica internationally, without public consultation or oversight, undermines the integrity of the nation’s foreign relations. These appointive practices further detach the governance process from the citizenry it is meant to serve, reinforcing an image of isolated leadership.
The “Bin Bobol” scandal epitomizes the challenges of financial oversight within the government. This controversy, involving the gross over-invoicing of garbage bins by an external company, underscores the failures of the Financial Intelligence Unit and other regulatory bodies to impose accountability. The lack of consequences for responsible officials highlights systemic failures in procurement and governance.
The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, a crucial revenue stream for Dominica, has also been tainted by controversy. Allegations of mismanagement, notably the funneling of proceeds through offshore accounts as alleged by Dominica’s Ambassador Paolo Zampoli, remain insufficiently audited. The opacity surrounding CBI funds and the failure of the Director of Audit to operationalize robust oversight mechanisms diminishes public trust in this vital economic pillar.
Elections, the bedrock of democratic practice, appear to be compromised through the alleged manipulation of the Electoral Commission and reported importation of non-resident voters. These accusations point to deliberate efforts to entrench the ruling party’s power at the cost of genuine electoral reform and representation.
Compounding these issues is the reportedly oppressive role of Dominica’s police force in policing dissent. Arrests and delayed trials of democracy activists, some pending since 2017, signify the use of state machinery to stifle opposition and curtail civil liberties.
An oligarchic structure, enriched through regime ties and passport sales, has emerged, dominating pivotal economic sectors to the detriment of traditional workers and farmers. This economic concentration aligns closely with the political interests of the ruling party, further marginalizing those who propelled the party to power under the progressive leadership of Roosevelt Douglas in 2000.
In conclusion, the tapestry of allegations against Dominica’s current government outlines a trajectory evocative of democratic backsliding, characterized by concentrated power, diminished checks and balances, and pervasive corruption which places the nation into the abyss. While these issues are complex and multifaceted, they demand urgent and comprehensive redress to restore democratic integrity and ensure inclusive governance that reflects the will and welfare of all Dominicans.
Read the Zampoli affidavit which was filed in NY courts here:
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
Oh common Gabu, you and Ibo give us a break man.
You all went from not contesting an election to non-support for one named Handbag, you now want us to believe we have a dictatorship. On the marijuana and hemp oil industry your team wins big, due to non-performance by this gov’t; however, all you need to do is be consistent and win an election for us.
When we read about DASS,we come across the following names,Gabriel Christian,Dale Dangleben,Clayton Shillingford,Thompson Fontaine and Irvin Andre.That is the same DASS that betrayed the people of Dominica with(Dominican) their money and land.Those same guys Skerrit blocked from governing Dominica from their perch in the Diaspora.Facts that are troubling this media outlet.
Whenever there is stark, widespread poverty in a country as it is presently in Dominica, CORRUPTION is the major problem.
People’s indifference is the best breeding ground for CORRUPTION to grow. In Dominica, the churches are mum, the media complicit, the lawyers non-chalant, the business people too preoccupied in making a profit, and the public servants too cowardly and spineless to speak out.
By the time the aforementioned groups muster the guts to speak seriously about this issue of corruption, it will take generations to recover from its abysmal state.
This is the unvarnished truth about the galloping dictatorship of the Roosevelt led overly corrupt regime. There is no doubt that this ruling administration wants is power. They have no desire to empower. The people are just pawns in their power play.
We need editorials from DNO about the many serious infractions of this government to awaken the sleeping public as to the dangerous trajectory of one man who is hell bent on subjugating a population of 70K so he can rust in the seat of power and live in unimaginary opulence.
Roosevelt is a wrecking ball. He has wrecked the once flourishing agriculture sector, chased ROSS University, tarnished the country’s once pristine image, ‘mashed up’ the treasury, and pauperized the people. He and his concoctions of thugs, chuckleheads and kleptomaniacs are a poor representation of a government. They need to remit office with immediacy for Dominica to breathe a sigh of relief. GO NOW!
remit × demit √ (This auto correct device messes with your post at times)