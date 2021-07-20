LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mechanic’s workshop at Castle Comfort

The Editor
Dear Sir,
As a resident of Castle Comfort, I am appalled at the untidy mechanic shop at the entrance of my community. I am left to wonder whether there are laws in Dominica to deal with these roadside mechanic shops/garages that are setting up on the roadsides.
I am appealing to the Solid Waste Department, The Dominica Police Force and the Environmental Health Department to please do something about these hazardous mechanic shops all over Dominica, especially the one in my community which is a danger to Castle Comfort. There are a few derelict shells directly behind the Rubis Gas station, a picture of which is attached. In addition, the guy incinerates his rubbish right on site. It appears that no one in authority can evict him. I am therefore appealing to the above-mentioned authorities to implement the Laws of Dominica and have this mechanic shop moved elsewhere.
Castle Comfort resident.
What has the Ministry of green seas, blue sky and red liars got to say about this?
Dominica – Anything goes.
Led by a government full of empty rhetorical catch phrases…”The next level.” “Build back better”. “Climate resilient.” “Blue economy”…To quote a few.
Kudos to the writer of this short article which is to the point. Bad things happen when good people don’t speak up and or take action. Hopefully the authorities will get busy and attack this sore brought upon the society in the name of making a fast dollar. Once again, thanks for playing your part for love of country.
NATURE ISLE.. My As..
Dominica can not be advertising itself as the Natural Isle
while allowing disgusting, unhealthy and unlawful
acts like this to operate in our communities all over the island.
If Dominica can’t even get basic and simple
By Laws enforced then God help us.
DOMINICA START WITH THE BASICS.
STUPES!
We now have a similar issue at the end of Loubiere. Just across from the entrance to the beach. Not to mention the garbage pile that accumulates on the path to the beach. I have seen Melissa’s parents there and wonder if they mention the mess to her or their son in law.. Apparently the garbage doesn’t bother them.
Nature Island. Right.
The problem is interference from the top. When Planning or Environmental Health try to remove them, the go to their PM. And the rest is history. This is the house that RS built. The Nature Isle and the most climate resilient country in the world.
It couldn’t be more simply put than this.
Is only a couple of days ago I hear Roosevelt Skerrit lamenting Dominicans complain too much. Garçon, obviously they do not complain enough my brother otherwise we would not end up with mess like that caused by mal cassay. Do something positive Roosevelt for people to appreciate. Is not fancy tennis court people need but a clean environment far more important and essential.
I find it disgusting and cruel that they have animals in a small cage without a proper floor on the cage bottom for them to stand on comfortably.. sometimes it’s a dog, sometimes a rabbit and other times chickens. It’s clearly their dinner, but if they are going to keep animals – at least don’t be cruel about it. You can see the dogs know what’s going to happen to them. It’s wicked and nasty.
This government loves to use buzzwords- nature island, resilient country, eco-friendly and the list goes on.
As someone said, they can’t even get the basics right.
The area around the entrance to Wallhouse just by the church is a disgrace. It should be renamed Jenny’s Slum. Nature Isle my backside.
Them chinese eh. can only imagine.
All you not in charge in your own country anymore! But all you still love your PM. I was born in DA but I’ll never return to my country again. The Chinese will be in charge soon and Skerrit will protect them but beat his own people. All u mark my words! Anyway all the best and may God be with you, greetings from sunny Berlin.
The authorities are well aware of this eyesore since some individuals, including myself have contacted the Environmental Health Division, the Traffic Department and the Planning Division on this matter. The excuse is that the owner cannot find a suitable alternative site. Can the authorities designate an alternative site for roadside mechanics??? So much for the Nature Isle concept.
the government doesnt want to work. they can find sites for all their foreign investors. Why not consult the land and surveys division and allocate a portion of land for these people that is away from any water source.
Is it the governments responsibility to find Bob
(Preacher) place to conduct his business?
I don’t get this mentality, find your way like every other business
person. The government wants people like Mr to be dependent on them,
this will get us no where but the place where we are today.
This isn’t the first time he has set up his Shade Tree mechanic business in this same spot,
eventually he will move on and find another residential
or public area to set up his business. He will be back.
To the Castle Comfort Resident……..
Bravo for speaking out what’s on many people’s minds. I am a resident of Leopoldville, and the appalling state of the entrance to our small community is deplorable, just
because there used to be a mechanic’s workshop.
Something needs to be done about these roadside workshops.
How disgusting, a makeshift junkyard in a residential area. Don’t these people have any shame or pride in their surroundings ? Time for the authorities to act.
The person doing it doesnt live in the area in sure.
During my engineering apprenticeship days I was told that you can judge a workman by the state of his tools and the state of his workshop.
My engineering workshop at Antrim is kept scrupulously clean and tidy. In comparison I find that most workshops here in Dominica have the appearance of a scrap yard.
You speak the truth. I can attest to your workshop Mr. Burnett.
Dear Castle Comfort resident.
Tha is for this article. I am not from this area. I visited a few weeks ago and I was appalled by this. I dont want want to take bread from another man’s mouth but there must be a better place to do this.
Alas and AMEN! This has been going on for years. When will the Environmental Health Unit step in? These people who call themselves Dominicans just set up shop anywhere they want and start parking and fixing vehicles. it must stop. there must be repercussions. “Oh is government road i on” Then the government MUST do something to stop it. Do an investigation, find out who is responsible for the vehicles being there and charge the person. Impound all the vehicles and make the “mechanic” be responsible to the vehicle owners getting back their rides. This cannot continue to be the norm here. How are we still the nature isle when its inhabitants care nothing! about nature and proper ways of doing things.
It’s absolutely disgraceful and to top it all this government calls it Nature Island. No doubt the owner of this trash is a loyal supporter of the ruler. They want tourism to be the main economic contributor but they can not even get the basic right. Does that so called Minister of Tourism see these things on her journeys?
Tourism my friend? What impression you think these unregulated rubbish heaps passing for “garages” leave with our visitors? We have an environmental dept., try them, we have a fancy bureau of standards, try them. But most of all we have a government that prides itself on the sustainability of nature and cashes in on that from gullible overseas donors. Have you tried and get our leader’s attention? Good luck with that!
Agreed, it’s a terrible eyesore. And the owners do not clean up after themselves, there is scrap and vehicle parts everywhere.
Things are tight so dont take food out of anyone’s mouth but can we at least have enforcement of some environmental standards? Better yet, mabye some common land can be allocated for these guys to do their thing so they have more options than
a) setting up randomly somewhere or
b) buying/renting a place they can’t sustainably afford