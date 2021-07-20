LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mechanic’s workshop at Castle Comfort

The Editor

Dear Sir,

As a resident of Castle Comfort, I am appalled at the untidy mechanic shop at the entrance of my community. I am left to wonder whether there are laws in Dominica to deal with these roadside mechanic shops/garages that are setting up on the roadsides.

I am appealing to the Solid Waste Department, The Dominica Police Force and the Environmental Health Department to please do something about these hazardous mechanic shops all over Dominica, especially the one in my community which is a danger to Castle Comfort. There are a few derelict shells directly behind the Rubis Gas station, a picture of which is attached. In addition, the guy incinerates his rubbish right on site. It appears that no one in authority can evict him. I am therefore appealing to the above-mentioned authorities to implement the Laws of Dominica and have this mechanic shop moved elsewhere.

Castle Comfort resident.