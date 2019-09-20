LIAT to increase flights into Dominica

LIAT will increase flights into Dominica from October through the winter season.
Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge made the announcement while delivering remarks during the official launch of the 2019 Independence Celebrations held on Tuesday.
“The Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority [DDA] would like to announce increased flights from LIAT into Dominica from October 8, 2019, and through the winter season. LIAT will increase the number of flights to Dominica by 3 flights per week,” he said.
Tonge indicated that flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and will create an additional 144 seats per week into Dominica.
“This increases our capacity through LIAT to a total of 28 flights and 1244 seats per week,” the minister stated.
He stated that the flights originating from Barbados will allow connections through Barbados from the USA and also Canada.
“This also comes at the right time for our locals and also for our visitors coming into Dominica not only for Independence but for the new hotels that are opening and very importantly, for the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF),” he added.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
I an not sure why it took LIAT so long to schedule the afternoon flight out of Barbados to allow Dominicans to connect the same day. It seemed like a no-brainer to me.
When will you stop using that caption of an obsolete De Havilland Dash-8 in your LIAT reports. This model aircraft is no longer in the LIAT fleet and this particularly plane was ferried out some time ago to the U.S.A. for disposal.
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. The photo has been updated.
What happened to that promise you made before of a direct flight from Florida to DA?
Stupes. Pure crap pure nonsense!
Quick quack just for three months that’s just crap
Aye Robert, how de night landing working out nuh? De night landing dem jokers led by Roosevelt had a big ceremony to celebrate.
Robert let us know about the returns on de night landing investment nuh. Where are those increased flights and improved same day connections the night landing investment was supposed to bring to Dominica?
A look at the daily air traffic schedule reveals that there is hardly any flight into Dominica after 6pm unless a flight is late, so the airport to a large extent is pretty much stuck in the same mode as it was prior to the night landing investment at the airport.
And Robert, where is dat Miami – Dominica flight that was supposed to materialize last year?
Reminder y’all – https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/business/tonge-promises-miami-to-dominica-flights-this-year/
#Cabal_of_Jokers