LIAT to increase flights into Dominica

LIAT will increase flights into Dominica from October through the winter season.

Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge made the announcement while delivering remarks during the official launch of the 2019 Independence Celebrations held on Tuesday.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority [DDA] would like to announce increased flights from LIAT into Dominica from October 8, 2019, and through the winter season. LIAT will increase the number of flights to Dominica by 3 flights per week,” he said.

Tonge indicated that flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and will create an additional 144 seats per week into Dominica.

“This increases our capacity through LIAT to a total of 28 flights and 1244 seats per week,” the minister stated.

He stated that the flights originating from Barbados will allow connections through Barbados from the USA and also Canada.

“This also comes at the right time for our locals and also for our visitors coming into Dominica not only for Independence but for the new hotels that are opening and very importantly, for the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF),” he added.