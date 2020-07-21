LIAT’s major shareholders reach agreement; airline could soon fly again

If everything goes as planned, the beleaguered airline LIAT could be back in the skies between sixty to ninety days from now.

Last night, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne was given a chance, after two failed attempts, to discuss his plan with shareholders on how he intends to save LIAT.

The meeting also included the governments of Dominica, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Browne reported on Tuesday that an agreement has been met to reorganize the cash strapped airline.

One of these plans includes the selling of the shares of Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines in LIAT to Antigua and Barbuda at $1 per share.

In addition to selling these shares, the shareholders agreed to sell three of the airline’s planes that are charged to the Caribbean Development Bank, CDB.

“I think that our colleagues understand that there’s significant merit in the proposed reorganization plan and we were able to come to a consensus,” Browne said.

Browne has been at loggerheads with St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonzalves and Barbados’s Mia Mortley on the LIAT issue.

These majority shareholders insisted that liquidating the airline was best.

Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, seemed to have been the only one in Browne’s corner.

However, Browne reported that the virtual meeting was very tempered and respectful.

“The meeting went very well. The tone of the meeting was very respectful, the interventions were heard and we came to the consensus that we should sell the three planes that are owned by LIAT and charged to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB),” Browne said.

According to Browne, who seemed to have been the only shareholder government fighting to save LIAT, “What that will do, that will help to literally eliminate the debt from LIAT’s books for those planes, and, in addition, the proceeds will be utilized to pay down the loan, even though there would be a residual value”.

He said the governments will continue to make payments on the residual value after the proceeds of the planes are applied to the loans at the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Antiguan leader said there are a number of LIAT-related loans with the CDB and according to him, because the CDB is a preferred creditor, the governments cannot allow the loans to go into default.

“But in essence, LIAT would be able to rid its books of those debts and give Antigua and Barbuda the opportunity to speak to other creditors to try and reorganize LIAT and make the institution viable,” Browne said.

Meantime Dominica’s prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, reportedly said on Tuesday that the proposal submitted by Browne regarding the efforts to prevent the liquidation of the financially burdened regional airline, LIAT “needs to be further fine-tuned”.

“As I have indicated publicly and privately, we will provide support [to what] the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda is pursuing because if it works, it can certainly ensure more access, more flights coming into our country because the Antigua-Dominica connection is critical,” Prime Minister Skerrit said to CMC.

Adding, “We wait and see. Once we have more details, obviously it is an initial proposal that was submitted that has to be further fine-tuned based on the discussions last night and then I could share some of the details of that subsequently to the Dominican public”.