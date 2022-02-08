Liberty Latin America marks Safer Internet Day with global campaign to raise internet safety across the region

February 8, 2022: Liberty Latin America Ltd . (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) has launched a global education and advocacy campaign in support of Safer Internet Day (SID) under this year’s theme “Together for a better internet.”

At Cable & Wireless (Flow Dominica), the focus was placed on sharing safe internet practices with students of three local schools. These included the Portsmouth Secondary School in the north of the island; the Convent High School; and the company’s adopted Roseau Primary School. Flow’s Tech Expert Stellous Dorival spearheaded the interactive sessions with the students and provided important information on how they utilize the internet for its many benefits while at the same time being aware of its dangers. The students’ knowledge was later tested through follow-up questions and information shared through the virtual session. They were rewarded with gifts and tokens for their correct responses.

Felipe Ruiz Rivillas, VP, Information Security, and CISO, Liberty Latin America, commented, “For this year’s observance of Safer Internet Day, we are focusing our educational efforts on internet security across three pillars – cyberbullying, online security, and social engineering – taking into consideration the increasing prevalence of online fraud. We know education is critical, so we are deploying an extensive campaign across our region to raise awareness of key issues surrounding online security. Safer Internet Day provides an important focus from the global community, but we are committed to sharing valuable information and insights year-round.”

Liberty Latin America’s Safer Internet Day activations across the region will see thousands of employees join together with the Company’s charitable foundations: Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation , Cable & Wireless Panama Foundation , Jamaica Flow Foundation , Liberty Puerto Rico Foundation , and Fundación VTR to celebrate the positive power of the internet with activities that will help raise awareness on safer internet use, specifically issues about cyberbullying, online security, and social engineering (safety security in the workplace).

“All of our activities have been thoughtfully developed to help keep our customers, employees, and communities safe as they navigate the Internet,” Ruiz continued. “We believe we have a responsibility to educate, connect, enable progress, and help nurture communities in the region. And we are committed to doing that.”

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).