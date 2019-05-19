Library and Information service staff receive training for improved service

Chief Librarian Vernanda Raymond has described this year’s Library Week as “a great week! well-received by the public.”

The Dominica Library and Information Service observed Library week from Monday 13th May to Friday 18th May 2019 with a focus on the sub theme, “ The Law and Public Records.” Throughout the week, staff of the Public Documentation Centre and Archives engaged the public with information about the centre’s function and purpose.

Staff of the centre attended a workshop on Friday which, it is expected, will enhance their skills on researching legal documents such as the laws of Dominica.

“This will help to build staff capacity, how to search the law books and improve delivery of service to the public,” Raymond stated.

An exposition entitled “Info- Splosion” was also held on Friday downstairs government headquarters where the library and other partners such as Solid Waste Management and Waitikubuli Writers Club, showcased their products and services.

Indexer Assistant Sam Toussaint encouraged the public to utilize their online services.

“Presently, there are 14 online magazines such as Essence, Ebony and Time , a research database and home improvement reference centre,” Toussaint told DNO. He said that the home improvement research centre is very useful for property owners as Dominicans rebuild after the hurricane because it give very valuable information with “complete instructions”.

Chief Librarian Raymond and her staff say they are looking forward to the opening of the Portsmouth and Grand Bay branches of the library and more particularly, to a new state of the art library in the very near future.

The Roseau Public Library was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Many of the reading books were lost. However, the valuable documents were not lost as they are housed in a more secure location in Roseau. Flow Dominica has pledged US$200,000 towards the rebuilding of a new Library.