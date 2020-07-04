Lighthouse Christian Academy wins inter-schools competition in Kalinago Territory

Saturday, July 4th, 2020
Students of the winning school, Lighthouse Academy

The Lighthouse Christian Academy has won the 2020 Kalinago Territory Grade 6 Inter-School Competition.

The Sikenou Primary School placed second.

The competition, which was held at the Sineku Primary School on July 2nd, is an annual event which is sponsored by Dr. Theodore Thomas.
The objective of the competition was to get students more engaged in creative writing in preparation for the Grade Six National Assessment.
All five primary schools in the Kalinago Territory participated. They are the Lighthouse Christian Academy, Atkinson Primary School,  Salybia Primary School, Sineku Primary School and Concord Primary School.
A total of 10 students from the five primary schools took part in the event.
Lyma Burton of the Lighthouse Academy placed first; Aminah Thomas also from the Lighthouse Academy placed second; Dian Augustine of the Sineku Primary placed third and in fourth place was Annel Eustache of the Salybia Primary school.
Prizes were awarded to the winning students.
The competition was judged by a panel of judges from the Kalinago Territory.
Group photo of participating schools
Group photo including Salybia constituency MP, Cozier Frederick (extreme left, second row), Kalinago Chief, Lorenzo Sanford (centre, second row) and UWP senator, Anette Sanford (extreme right, first row)

