Lincoln Corbette is Acting Chief of Police

Lincoln Corbette has been officially given the position of Acting Chief of Police.

Corbette replaced Daniel Carbon who is said to be on long vacation leave until September 30th, 2021.

Carbon took over as Chief of Police in 2012 after the retirement of Cyril Carette and has never gone on annual leave.

In an earlier report, a source told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Carbon has well over 400 days of vacation leave and that will take him straight into retirement.

Superintendent Davidson Valerie (head of the criminal investigations department) will serve as Acting Deputy Chief of Police.

“I just wish to thank the almighty God for his blessings because without the Almighty God nothing is possible,” Corbette said while speaking to State-Owned DBS Radio.

Corbette also thanked his immediate and extended family and the rank and file of the police force for supporting him during his tenure as deputy.

“I knew they were fully behind me and I have no doubt that they will give me their full support as their new acting Chief moving forward,” he stated.

The acting Police Chief also thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for entrusting him with that position at this time.

“We know we are going through a crucial time. We are in the middle of the Hurricane Season; we are about to approach the peak season and also we are in the COVID period, so leading the force at this time is going to be a challenge,” Corbette stated.

Corbette said as Acting Chief, he plans to continue the work he has been doing, “that is, to improve the morale and to motivate the men.”

Corbette has over 29 years’ of service in the police force.

On October 1, 2004, Corbette was promoted from the rank of constable to Sergeant. He became an Inspector on January 1, 2011, and on July 1, 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent.

Corbette holds a BSc in Criminal Justice and an Associate Degree in Political Science from the University of Houston – Downtown in Texas. He has also obtained a Certificate in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a Diploma in General Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

From 2003-2014 he served as a member of the Government’s Housing Loans Board. He was also an executive member of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) from 1997 and served as its chairman from 2004-2006.