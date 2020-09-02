Lincoln Corbette is Acting Chief of Police

Lincoln Corbette has been officially given the position of Acting Chief of Police.
Corbette replaced Daniel Carbon who is said to be on long vacation leave until September 30th, 2021.
Carbon took over as Chief of Police in 2012 after the retirement of Cyril Carette and has never gone on annual leave.
In an earlier report, a source told Dominica News Online (DNO) that Carbon has well over 400 days of vacation leave and that will take him straight into retirement.
Superintendent Davidson Valerie (head of the criminal investigations department) will serve as Acting Deputy Chief of Police.
“I just wish to thank the almighty God for his blessings because without the Almighty God nothing is possible,” Corbette said while speaking to State-Owned DBS Radio.
Corbette also thanked his immediate and extended family and the rank and file of the police force for supporting him during his tenure as deputy.
“I knew they were fully behind me and I have no doubt that they will give me their full support as their new acting Chief moving forward,” he stated.
The acting Police Chief also thanked Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for entrusting him with that position at this time.
“We know we are going through a crucial time. We are in the middle of the Hurricane Season; we are about to approach the peak season and also we are in the COVID period, so leading the force at this time is going to be a challenge,” Corbette stated.
Corbette said as Acting Chief, he plans to continue the work he has been doing, “that is, to improve the morale and to motivate the men.”
Corbette has over 29 years’ of service in the police force.
On October 1, 2004, Corbette was promoted from the rank of constable to Sergeant. He became an Inspector on January 1, 2011, and on July 1, 2019, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent.
Corbette holds a BSc in Criminal Justice and an Associate Degree in Political Science from the University of Houston – Downtown in Texas. He has also obtained a Certificate in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a Diploma in General Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI).
From 2003-2014 he served as a member of the Government’s Housing Loans Board. He was also an executive member of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) from 1997 and served as its chairman from 2004-2006.
34 Comments
Well come Mr Corbette, you are a no nonsense guy and so was your father, I know for a fact that you are Mr law ⚖ and other thank you for being here for all Dominicans.
“92. Appointment, etc., of police officers.
1. The power to appoint a person to hold or act in the office of Chief of Police or
Deputy Chief of Police and, subject to the provisions of section 93 of this
Constitution, the power to remove the Chief of Police or Deputy Chief of Police
from office shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of
the Prime Minister, given after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition
and the Police Service Commission.” quoted from the constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica. the constitution again outlines, who has the power to remove or appoint both the deputy and chief commissioners of the police force acting with the advice of police service commission, opposition leader and prime minister. so why are we not hearing the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Charles Angelo Savarin? but recently there was an appeal by both the minister of justice and the PM to adhere to the rule of law. why are they not…
DNO are you able to post the job description of the position of Police Commissioner?
Any appointments, acting or final, to these key public service positions should be agreed upon by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition. In this way, we ensure a level of checks and balances and a thriving DEMOCRACY.
Congratulations to the acting chief. Great leaders are born. I’m not saying that qualifications aren’t important, they are assets, which if correctly applied can help one make the best decisions. I’m troubled by the fact that the acting chief saw it fit to bow at the altar of Lord Skerritt. This doesn’t give confidence that he will exercise independent judgment, and apply his education and long experience on the job, to serve the citizens of Dominica with an unbiased performance. I would have much-preferred someone from outside the country to fill this interim void, and steady the ship, whilst cleaning up the stinking mess created by Carbon. From what I know of the contaminated political climate in the country under Skerritt, I don’t have much hope for an independent police force giving honorable service to the citizens of Dominica. I would like to be surprisingly shocked by the acting chief exceeding my concerns and transforming the police force to it’s glorious past.
Johnathan,I know for a FACT,you know better the ……like BWA BANDAY and IBO.There was a perfect brotherhood in the force.Your brother was suspended 3 times and reinstated.When UWP won the election in 1995,they launched an investigation into the operations of the force.UWP dismissed the commissioner,his deputy and six other police officers.Before the 2000 elections they declared a STATE OF EMERGENCY in Mahaut.UWP used one of the most BRILLANT police officers in the caribbean Mr.Phillsbert Alfred,to enforce the state of emergency.UWP lost the 2000 election and the DFP-DLP government VICTIMIZED Mr.Alfred,they never forgave him.The government never took into consideration the Mr.Alfred was following orders from UWP.Before UWP the police had no interest in politics.Although they supported a party the interest was fighting crimes,regardless of which party the criminal support.UWP destroyed Dominica and the force.I know Corbette will bring it back.
Sorry Lin Clown…usually I do not respond to you but this time I shall only say that Mr. Alfred was never a politician or did anything political while serving in the CDPF. Even today he don’t talk politics. I know the man. This was one of the most honest, men ever to serve in the CDPF and still remain legendary in caribbean law enforcement circles. Matter of fact that man is so appreciated even today if he walks into Police HQ you will see how quickly the men surround him.
DFP/ Labour coalition were afraid of Mr. Alfred “political silence” because they never knew where he stood politically and that my friend scared the hell out of them. If Mr. Alfred was the commissioner today, I promise you the country would have been in a better place because a lot of these politicians would be serving time at stocky. I am not here to defend Mr.Alfred because he is quite capable of doing so himself but had to correct you sir! Stay blessed always
@Lin Clown, you are sure but I’m saying that I’m not sure and that I’m prepared to be pleasantly surprised. Now to your diatribe about what happened in the past. I was never a policeman and don’t know much about what transpired in the police force in the past. You mentioned my brother, well, as far as I know, he served the police force honorably. So much so, he was promoted whilst the Labour Party is in office. However, I’m not going to try to defend him he is fully capable of speaking for himself. You are reinforcing my point that the Labour Party is a small-minded group of people, who “victimize” when they perceive that someone is not of the same mindset as they are. The fact this victimization, which is a powerful measure to apply, to get people to comply, even when they have a different viewpoint, started under the Labor government. It proves that the weakening of the discipline and effectiveness of the police force, through victimization is by the Labour Party.
So, he thanked the PM but not the Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmore. Interesting. Seems the decision was just made by the PM. and there you have it. What was the process for which one is appointed? Is it based on preference? Is there an application process? Grooming process? Does one go through an election process? How is one appointed to the chief of police in Dominica? Corbette is only in an acting capacity (officially) right now but speaks like he is the new boss. He is, but acting.
Is is right and proper for the prime Minister to appoint top brass Cops? Thouhht it would have been the entire house of representatives and the Public Service Commission. Well what does one expect by such an appointment just another puppet to dance to Skerrrittt tunes ..
One look at the commisioner of Police from Trinidad who talks openly about his role to upkeep the law and not to please no politician.
He is also investigating all criminal activities be it white collar or any form of criminality.
No politician gets away..
When willl a commisioner be able to call the shots and investigate any wrong doings by every Dominica?
Hope the commisioner empower the Cid to go after all who commit crimes and lock them up.
Just looking at his body language, it will just be another arrogant, aloof, pompous, out of touch and some who will look down on his offers and intimidate Dominicans ..
He thanking Pm, no wonder he studied politics. Win da world, lose one’s soul. Power..
A Commissioner of police is appointed on the advise/recommendation of the PM.
I swear some of your people really sour boy!!!! I cannot even type any further with this nonsense……
He is incharge, mama look envy .
Congratulations to the new police chief. It sounds like he is well qualified for the position. I would hope that his education and experience have equipped him with a strong mind that is necessary for maintaining law and order regardless of the political environment that may exist and the forces that will try to sway him in one direction or another. Do serve the people of Dominica to the best of your ability.
Also, as a former officer, I encourage you to treat the officers that have been entrusted to you for your leadership with respect, fairness and support. They are good men that will give you their all if you are able to channel their contributions effectively.
Good Luck Sir!!
Mr. Corbette, I hesitate to congratulate you because I am NOT a supporter of yours. However you may be able win sceptics like me if you do the following ASAP.
1. STOP the nepotism and promotion for favors (all kinds ) that have become the order of the day.
2. Immediately appoint an investigator to look into the matter where criminals allegedly traveled from foreign to Dca to assasinate the opposition leader
3. Immediately send Uncle Sebo on leave and launch an investigation into what transpired at Morne Daniel with Mr. Danny Lugay an elected parliamentarian
4. Publish a directive in the Force Orders “limiting” the use of military fatigues by all and sundry.
5. Put a STOP on the “Pyramid Scheme” now nicely referred to as “Blessing Circle” that is creating new division within the force. Some got well-off overnight while others have lost their little savings. Its not going down well now sir.
6. Undertake a massive transfer to reshape the current direction of the…
Forgive me for over indulgence on this headline. I heard Messrs. Lincoln Corbette and Davidson Valerie, the Acting Chief and Deputy Chief of the Dominica Police Force a short time ago.
I listened attentively. It was quite pellucid that the Police Force has had no viable plans to fight the escalating gun crimes and general lawlessness in the country. Everything seemed to have been done in an ad hoc manner. Instead of being proactive, the police are reactive. Instead of putting a strategic plan in place to drastically reduce crime, they use their resources to suppress, intimidate and brutalize law abiding citizens. Instead of protecting and serving the residents, they match to the drumbeat of the fascist misleader.
The police force is highly politicized and the people have lost all confidence in them to effectively turn around the rapidly deteriorating situation. Things will only exacerbate under these two political lackeys of ruling autocracy.
A well qualified man who is a career law enforcement officer.
Well done Corbette.
Congratulations to Chief-in-waiting Lincoln Corbette. He is eminently qualified for the position, possibly the most qualified police chief ever, to wit.
Corbette earned a BSc in Criminal Justice and an Associate Degree in Political Science from the University of Houston – Downtown in Texas. He has also obtained a Certificate in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and a Diploma in General Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI).
May you, Sir, continue to do the great policing work you started some 29 years ago. May God bless you and my best wishes for your continuing success.
I hope the new chief takes advice from his seniors and don’t let the position go to his head like the last mischief. Do your work with pride and dignity. Be fair and promote deserving officers who knows the job and not friends. Bring back the police force from the gutters. Esprit de corpse has disappeared and the men have since been demoralized. Good luck and all the best
a labourite that there lol
So he doe must entrust you to do his work for him ner.. I mean these guys are so currupt… What Corbette goin to do different than Carbon.. tell me somebody???? The man is a bloody labourite hardcore labour party hack… What else
Well if Carbon not returning to his post after his long leave, it would make sense to appoint Corbette as Chief of Police, wouldn’t it? The man has been deputy for a long while. He knows the job inside out and also show he is very competent for the job. Why not just appoint him and give Carbon his pension payment straight away? That way Corbette can start implementing any new changes he have in mind, sooner rather than wait until he get the job permanently.
“Superintendent Davidson Valerie will serve as Acting Deputy Chief of Police”. why is Valerie’s credentials not posted also?
ADMIN: Read the story again.
Admin, where in this story is Davidson Valerie’s credentials mentioned? i read it over and not once is Valerie’s credentials been published other than he is acting deputy commissioner.
for clarification: credentials means a qualification, achievement, quality, or aspect of a person’s background, especially when used to indicate their suitability for something.
ADMIN: Thank you, you make a good point. We apologize, as we misunderstood your previous comment hence our first response.
The article is primarily about Corbette hence the details of his qualifications. However, a short additional line has been added about Valerie.
Valerie has no qualifications… The only qualifications is a masters in puppetry.. he kiss butt very well
Corbette were you disarmed by a man who ended up shooting himself with your government issued firearm or did you unlawfully shot the individual? Either way you don not deserve to be where you are. I think you are a danger to Dominica. The thing i despise more than crooked men are butt kissers and crooked men who pretend to be what they are not. Unfortunately we have one leading Dominica and he is very good at putting butt kissers in top positions so he can feel good about himself while being worshipped. I think he probably goes home and do to himself what teenagers entering puberty does best at the thought of grown men beckoning to his call. Dominica is a sick society and it aint going get better. I will love you to prove me wrong
You sound like a real hater. Let he who has no faults of his own cast the first stone.
Do you have to show your ignorance so blatantly? If you are a cop and a paro can disarm you while unarmed are you fit to lead the police service? Typical Skerrit followers, mediocrity is the order of the day.
Dominica is a sick society you say. The only people who are mentally sick are those like you who share the point of view of the opposition forces and its leaders.
You have to be mentally sick to put yourself in a position to take the salute at a children parade, to make degrading remarks about Dominicans o CNN and facebook, plus trying to “mop” a heads of government conference . You have to be sick to give the government 14 days to resign so you can take over……(that is all for now). There is plenty more symptoms of mental illness in this group of opposition forces which form the section of Dominicans who are in “your sick society”.
All I will say is, one of the things Proverbs 6:17 says that God hates is him: “And hands that shed innocent blood.”
Mr. Corbette, another one of Skerrit’s confidant. In Shirrrit’s twisted world, loyalty is preferred over qualification, meritocracy and competence. This appointment is a devastating blow to the morale of the police force and a colossal setback to peace and justice.
Under Mr. Corbette’s tenure as Police Chief, expect this already undisciplined, poorly trained and fiercely partisan organization to become an authentic military wing of the government.
Dominica is heading for the abyss. Things are getting progressively dire.
So who do you think should be made Commissioner of Police ?
You are not going to see a change in government for the next 10n years, so waiting is not an option.
Congratulations are in order…..
Agreed. He is the most qualified Chief in the history of Dominica. He needs everyone support.