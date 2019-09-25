Linton announces actions, including civil disobedience, to press Skerrit to account for CBI funds

Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton has announced a series of actions to be undertaken in furtherance of his party’s campaign to Prime Minister Skerrit to account for $1.2 billion of CBI funds that was not included in the 2019-2020 national budget which Skerrit, as minister for finance, presented to parliament in July.

The prime minister has revealed that the money was generated under the “housing option” of the CBI Programme and admitted that if it had been included in the budget, the total budget figure would have have been about 1 billion to 1.2 billion dollars more.

Then at a public meeting of the UWP on September 6, 2019, Linton gave the prime minister until the 20th of September, 2019 to properly account for account for the 1.2 billion dollars.

The Opposition leaders deadline has come and gone and there has been no report from Skerrit. So at a news conference ton Wednesday afternoon, Linton announced the following actions which the parliamentary opposition, the UWP will be taking.

A peaceful gathering on Victoria Street at 3:00 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present a formal complaint to the President of the Commonwealth of DOMINICA requesting his intervention A peaceful gathering outside Police Headquarters on Bath road at 3:45 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present a formal complaint to the Commissioner of Police requesting his intervention A peaceful gathering on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard outside of the High Court at 4:30 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present notification of our pursuit of appropriate legal action to have the missing money deposited in the consolidated fund of Dominica A campaign seeking the assistance of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations; Britain’s Scotland Yard; Interpol and the EU Financial Intelligence Unit to find the missing $1.2 billion and deposit it in the consolidated fund of Dominica A campaign to inform the international community of the refusal of the government of Dominica to account for the missing $1.2 billion A campaign of civil disobedience all over Dominica until the list of electors is cleaned, ID cards for voting are issued and missing $1.2 billion is properly and completely accounted for.

