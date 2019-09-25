Linton announces actions, including civil disobedience, to press Skerrit to account for CBI funds

Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton has announced a series of actions to be undertaken in furtherance of his party’s campaign to Prime Minister Skerrit to account for $1.2 billion of CBI funds that was not included in the 2019-2020 national budget which Skerrit, as minister for finance, presented to parliament in July.
The prime minister has revealed that the money was generated under the “housing option” of the CBI Programme and admitted that if it had been included in the budget, the total budget figure would have have been about 1 billion to 1.2 billion dollars more.
Then at a public meeting of the UWP on September 6, 2019, Linton gave the prime minister until the 20th of September, 2019 to properly account for account for the 1.2 billion dollars.
The Opposition leaders deadline has come and gone and there has been no report from Skerrit. So at a news conference ton Wednesday afternoon, Linton announced the following actions which the parliamentary opposition, the UWP will be taking.
- A peaceful gathering on Victoria Street at 3:00 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present a formal complaint to the President of the Commonwealth of DOMINICA requesting his intervention
- A peaceful gathering outside Police Headquarters on Bath road at 3:45 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present a formal complaint to the Commissioner of Police requesting his intervention
- A peaceful gathering on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard outside of the High Court at 4:30 pm on Monday September 30th, 2019 to present notification of our pursuit of appropriate legal action to have the missing money deposited in the consolidated fund of Dominica
- A campaign seeking the assistance of the US Federal Bureau of Investigations; Britain’s Scotland Yard; Interpol and the EU Financial Intelligence Unit to find the missing $1.2 billion and deposit it in the consolidated fund of Dominica
- A campaign to inform the international community of the refusal of the government of Dominica to account for the missing $1.2 billion
- A campaign of civil disobedience all over Dominica until the list of electors is cleaned, ID cards for voting are issued and missing $1.2 billion is properly and completely accounted for.
More to come…
9 Comments
Linton as leader and the UWP have every right within Dominica’s democracy to take all the actions proposed here
Little Black Boy, As you referred to yourself at the meeting, One hopes the Law enforcement of the country and the region and the International world took note of your utterances.
You said there WILL BE CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE in the country if you don’t get what you want.
Looks like you are out for a war in your quest for POWER.
Sir, please be informed that civil disobedience can lead to civil disorder therefore the police and the State should hold YOU responsible for any and all undetected or unsolved civilian crime or action done to property or business of persons or the State after September 30th 2019.
Sir, be careful what you ask for! Slow waters run deep.
Protest all allu want. It’s your right. But leave my country standing please. Maria and Erika has done enough. Moin kar veti zor. Bon!!!
One of the actions should be to contact INTERPOL explain to them that millions is missing from the Dominican treasury and ask INTERPOL to send a team of financial investigators to Dominica to ask yours truly and his crew what did he do with the money. The only financial institution that the money should be in is the Dominican treasury not some personal overseas bank accounts. The money belongs to the Dominican people not the minister of finance or his crew for heir personal use.
Folks I don’t know about you but that the definition of leadership.
Therefore:
How do you spell leadership?: Answer is Linton:
On the other hand, how do you spell arrogance? : Answer is Skerrit.
I do like #4.. We must expose this wicked regime to these bodies, not forgetting the MI5, MI6, The Canadian Mounted Police, etc, etc. While I believe that they know what is happening on island already, we still need to fan the flames so that their dossier is complete!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
I do not know why do this people keep referring to themselves as patriotic. The UWP is in no position to win the next election, therefore, they have decided to do what they know best – attempt to instigate mayhem in the Country. Mr. Linton knows he cannot win Portsmouth, Cottage, Colihaut, Viellecase, Paixbouche, Kalinago Territory, Petite Savanne, Grandbay, Soufriere, Mahaut, Roseau Valley, St. Joseph, that’s already a sure victory and there are others which will be in the DLP bag. Sour loser!
We won’t be intimidated by your threats. We are the majority and we will stand up for our rights as well. DLP, for the continued transformation of Dominica!
well said standing strong
Brilliant Patriot Linton!!!!!
Once God grants me life, and i can move, i SHALL be in ALL!!!! I never miss out!!!
We need a series of activities to get the people of Dominica electoral reform also!!! Enough stealing of elections!
Electoral Reform belongs to the people of Dominica, and we must demand it! We need to inform false God Skerrit, electoral reform belongs to all of us, and we demand it!!!!
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?