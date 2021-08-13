Linton calls on government to assist COVID impacted businesses and employees

Opposition leader Lennox Linton is calling on the government of Dominica to provide support to the small businesses and their employees who are currently being affected financially by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting his budget presentations one week ago, the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) noted that as is the case throughout the global community, the COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on the Dominican authorities to respond to an unfolding health care crisis that will worsen pre-existing social and economic inequalities.

“We warned that Dominica has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world, and any disruptions on the scale expected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will threaten our fragile society and weak economy, and wreak havoc with our lives and livelihoods; in the absence of immediate and substantial government spending,” Linton said.

The Marigot MP is proposing that the response to COVID-19 should not be limited to simply increasing the capacity and effectiveness of public health systems and social services, but to also provide support to businesses.

“We said the response should also be about emergency public support to maintain people’s immediate livelihoods – maintain employment income, delay mortgage and rent payments, and provide for groceries, medical and other necessary expenses,” he said.

Linton also pointed out that key sectors of the economy, especially retail, tourism, financial services, transportation and entertainment, continue to be impacted.

“Hotels and restaurants suspended their business operations, as part of the bigger national agenda, to alleviate the impact of [the] coronavirus on health care costs and loss of life. Invariably, this suspension of business generated increased revenue losses. We advocated that Government spending on income support, business continuity and value chain stabilization would be crucial in securing the longer-term wellbeing of the people and even their survival,” he stated.

He repeated the Parliamentary Opposition’s calls for front-loaded spending to help the economic stabilization effort by putting as much money as possible into the economy as quickly as possible.

Parliamentarians, Linton posited, are duty-bound to oversee the nation’s COVID-19 response as a matter of urgent priority and are required by the constitution and the operation of law to pass emergency legislation for the approval of adequate public funds to meet the needs of all the people, businesses, the institutions of government, and civil society organizations.

“We also have a sacred duty to promote transparency in the execution of the national responsibilities to deal with COVID-19. Only through this transparency will we secure and maintain the public’s trust in the government’s response to the pandemic,” he insisted.

He quoted Section 4 of the Emergency Powers Act (Chapter 15:02) which states, “No person is liable to any suit or action in respect of any act done under lawful direction and authority pursuant to the provisions of this Act but the President shall order that compensation shall be paid out of the public funds of the State to any person upon being satisfied that such person has suffered loss or damage by reason of the exercise of any powers conferred by section 3.”

According to Linton, “We are now in the grip of another national lockdown under the emergency powers act in defence against a government-led surge in Covid 19 cases; still no adherence to the rule of law provision that entitles those who suffer loss to compensation from the funds of the state.”

He repeated the opposition’s proposal from last year for a comprehensive 300-million-dollar relief, recovery and economic stimulation plan covering all economic and social sectors.

As to the funding for his proposed support of all of this, the opposition leader alleged in his budget presentation that Dominica has a second treasury with billions of dollars earned from the Citizenship By investment Program (CBI) which can be used to finance this and other projects such as the international airport, more development work for the various constituencies and a proper investigation into the Mehul Choksi matter. (Linton’s full budget response is posted at the bottom of this article.)

Although Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has not indicated whether support will be provided to those affected by the current curfew order, he did say recently during a telephone interview with Curtis Mathew of DBS that nurses and other frontline workers will be given a stimulus package once things have gotten under control.

“The people in the frontline, the nurse, the ward aids, the people who are taking care of patients who have volunteered and have decided to leave their children, their husband, their wives at home, the district medical doctors and the district medical team….the ones who come in at 8 am and leave at 9 am and ensure that everyone gets tested, that’s a wonderful thing ad this country is blessed to have these conscientious people,” he said.

Skerrit encouraged the general public to show their support for these frontline workers by heeding the call from the Ministry of Health and cooperate in the fight against COVID-19.