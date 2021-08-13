Linton calls on government to assist COVID impacted businesses and employees

Opposition leader Lennox Linton is calling on the government of Dominica to provide support to the small businesses and their employees who are currently being affected financially by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
While presenting his budget presentations one week ago, the leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) noted that as is the case throughout the global community, the COVID-19 pandemic has put significant pressure on the Dominican authorities to respond to an unfolding health care crisis that will worsen pre-existing social and economic inequalities.
“We warned that Dominica has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world, and any disruptions on the scale expected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will threaten our fragile society and weak economy, and wreak havoc with our lives and livelihoods; in the absence of immediate and substantial government spending,” Linton said.
The Marigot MP is proposing that the response to COVID-19 should not be limited to simply increasing the capacity and effectiveness of public health systems and social services, but to also provide support to businesses.
“We said the response should also be about emergency public support to maintain people’s immediate livelihoods – maintain employment income, delay mortgage and rent payments, and provide for groceries, medical and other necessary expenses,” he said.
Linton also pointed out that key sectors of the economy, especially retail, tourism, financial services, transportation and entertainment, continue to be impacted.
“Hotels and restaurants suspended their business operations, as part of the bigger national agenda, to alleviate the impact of [the] coronavirus on health care costs and loss of life. Invariably, this suspension of business generated increased revenue losses. We advocated that Government spending on income support, business continuity and value chain stabilization would be crucial in securing the longer-term wellbeing of the people and even their survival,” he stated.
He repeated the Parliamentary Opposition’s calls for front-loaded spending to help the economic stabilization effort by putting as much money as possible into the economy as quickly as possible.
Parliamentarians, Linton posited, are duty-bound to oversee the nation’s COVID-19 response as a matter of urgent priority and are required by the constitution and the operation of law to pass emergency legislation for the approval of adequate public funds to meet the needs of all the people, businesses, the institutions of government, and civil society organizations.
“We also have a sacred duty to promote transparency in the execution of the national responsibilities to deal with COVID-19. Only through this transparency will we secure and maintain the public’s trust in the government’s response to the pandemic,” he insisted.
He quoted Section 4 of the Emergency Powers Act (Chapter 15:02) which states, “No person is liable to any suit or action in respect of any act done under lawful direction and authority pursuant to the provisions of this Act but the President shall order that compensation shall be paid out of the public funds of the State to any person upon being satisfied that such person has suffered loss or damage by reason of the exercise of any powers conferred by section 3.”
According to Linton, “We are now in the grip of another national lockdown under the emergency powers act in defence against a government-led surge in Covid 19 cases; still no adherence to the rule of law provision that entitles those who suffer loss to compensation from the funds of the state.”
He repeated the opposition’s proposal from last year for a comprehensive 300-million-dollar relief, recovery and economic stimulation plan covering all economic and social sectors.
As to the funding for his proposed support of all of this, the opposition leader alleged in his budget presentation that Dominica has a second treasury with billions of dollars earned from the Citizenship By investment Program (CBI) which can be used to finance this and other projects such as the international airport, more development work for the various constituencies and a proper investigation into the Mehul Choksi matter. (Linton’s full budget response is posted at the bottom of this article.)
Although Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has not indicated whether support will be provided to those affected by the current curfew order, he did say recently during a telephone interview with Curtis Mathew of DBS that nurses and other frontline workers will be given a stimulus package once things have gotten under control.
“The people in the frontline, the nurse, the ward aids, the people who are taking care of patients who have volunteered and have decided to leave their children, their husband, their wives at home, the district medical doctors and the district medical team….the ones who come in at 8 am and leave at 9 am and ensure that everyone gets tested, that’s a wonderful thing ad this country is blessed to have these conscientious people,” he said.
Skerrit encouraged the general public to show their support for these frontline workers by heeding the call from the Ministry of Health and cooperate in the fight against COVID-19.
38 Comments
Daddy Bear ugly Lenny makes the call and his children sorry bears are all in agreement. Hungry amoebas and parasites and cardinals and acolytes. Go get a meaning job to do. All bums.
It is sad that these UWP people were the ones supporting Lennox and his , I don’t believe in mandatory vaccination, you cannot force people to take the vaccines if they don’t want to, you cannot force people to wear a facemask if they don’t want to. Now, the situation is getting dire he is urging the PM to help businesses and people affected with cash. He is even urging people now to taking the vaccines and his pet puppies are all behind him and supporting him. These guys are all full of nonsense and garbage trying to score some points on Skerrit. It will not work., opportunists. Skerrit will remain our Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. Don’t tell the man what to do, please. The PM knows exactly what he is doing. He is an intelligent, experienced man. These sorry UWP acolytes and cardinals of Lennox they need to find something productive to do with themselves. A shameless set of people. Everything ugly Lenny Daddy Bear says his children bears are all in…
Why won’t Ibo France and % give DNO some space to moderate other people’s posts and to publish them. Why do they need to write 6, 7, and 8 comments under one news article?
The truth is only the ignorant and gullible are interested in those comments–for all they do is use the like icon, never have a word of commendation to what they read.
This seems, a lot to me, like an extreme lack of confidence in one’s self–especially that those posts are always a repetition of what was said before. For crying out loud!
@lizforsatan
Stop being irritated by the truth, your inveterate and pathological liar…Are you not the same lizforsatan who said honourable Lennox Linton is telling people not to vaccinate????
Liars with satanic tendencies like you must burn in the pit of hell…And yes you shall see me here exposing your devilish ways!!!
LIAR!!!
You are so right elizabethlxavier. DNO loves that because THEY are the main inciters of division, confusion, lies and fake information on it’s(DNO) site.
DNO will give them a pass at anything and everything since it pertains to Skerrit and the Government to put them(Skerrit and the government) in bad light.
ADMIN: If you can show us where our information is inaccurate we will have it corrected and will often thank you for pointing it out to us.
Hello Elizabeth, good day! I must say that you’re right in what you said, mischievous makers Ibo, Viewsexpress, %, and few other Lucifer, playing that game of clogging so that other people will not have a say on Dno. Make no mistake Elizabeth, these Lucifers including Ugly Lenny, will not have a dog chance against us or our Prime minister Dr Skerrit, keep up the good work against those sad and lonely people bye now!!
When it comes to money Ugly Lenny, is always up front with his stimulus package that is the only word Ugly Lenny, could pronounced properly without mooing! Now that tells me maybe he’s a secret Company Director or shareholder and looking at the government to pay his employees wages each month, I have yet to hear ugly Lenny saying to his loyal supporters that they should take the Covid-19 vaccine and there he is asking for money once again Lenny, Boy you have more chance pulling my centre stump and another thing don’t hold your breath otherwise you will turn into a blue boy!!!
Eagle 🦅 Eye 👀 we believe that you have been blind of the politics in Dominica’ for sometime now. You are in no position to question Hon. Linton on this matter. We all know and have been addressing the issues and concerns of this failed incompetent Questionable Labour Government. There is no feasible nor debate coming from you and means that you have obviously got your priorities and thoughts are all over the place. Please try to stay focus on the issues before us and not just outlandish thoughts and comments. Our Dominica is desperately in need of Socio- Economic concept that all our people are challenged to be engaged in meaningful be Employment be it Private, Government or Commercial. We take over of our Dominica’ towards suggestions and concept of planned development ideals that our people are elevated to a standard of independence and Freedom Happiness and Progressive employment that benefits you,, your family, villages and country. APRES BONDIE CE LATER.
We need good…
Mr. Shameless, We believe that you have penned your ignoramous Stupidity Thoughts on social media. What really is you issue? You make no sense in your ‘Shameless, Typical, over-riding opportunistic character Garbage. Go home and read again. Open thoughts before you pen this opportunistic character Garbage.
Please give us some meaningful development concept and thoughts that we are able to read and move on. We recommend that before you go pointing fingers☝️ at prominent people will get you nowhere. Wake up and smell the Coffee ☕🤣. Don’t be Shameless
.
Mr Linton is right on point and those trying to ridicule him because of party politics have no clue of living in real life. All governments around the world is helping their people in such a difficult time St Lucia has helped it’s people with billions of dollars the prime minister refuse to live on tax payers money. If many of you read and understand you would know the vaccine is only for experimental use. But instead of educating you all selves you choose to ridicule a man of high integrity
Honorable Linton is right. A stimulus package should be provided to all qualified businesses and individuals impacted by this horrible virus with the hope of lessening some of the hardships currently being experienced at the moment.
There should also be a serious effort made to educate citizens about the benefits of the vaccine since less infection will result in less lockdowns and more business as usual. The economy will continue to be affected until we get this virus under control.
Linton I’m a 100% in agreement with you on that, not looking out for a hand out but the government needs to do something to supplement the loss wages the people going to suffer from, lockdown =stress =domestic violence =theft=crimes
Say what! Mr. Lennox Linton, the last time I check the Honorable Roosevelt Skeritte was the duly elected Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominican, like Donald Trump said, stand down and stand by. Typical of a political scum bag, serve the people of Marigot first, then worry about others.
Mr “You”, where the Hell have you been, lost in some desert where the dirty Red Sand has covered your eyes and dumb your Thoughts.
Please focus on the development of our Dominica and listen to the professional thoughts and concepts of our distinguished Leader of the Opposition Hon. Lennox Linton.
If you’re so blind or dumb to comprehend what Hon. Linton penned then read twice, three times to Comprehend the bigger picture. Stop being this blind loyalist of a failed incompetent Labour Government. There is much to be done to our Dominica and it’s struggling people, we therefore have absolutely no concept or interest of what this Failed incompetent Labour Party Government is about. We need Decent Highly Competent Visionary Matured Leadership in our Government and Obviously not this RED CLINIC failed LABOUR GOVERNMENT PRIME MINISTER. We have had enough of this Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Labour Government led by this Failed Immature Visionless Prime MINISTER. Change is…
I don’t think that you have been watching or following the politics and government or just a blind Bat to recognised the DAILY functions of your/Our Government. If you wish to share some issues of this government to us, please take some time and go read, reserach, follow the every day of how our Government and Governance is addressed on behalf of all of our people who has the rights to be updated on our governments’ business and to be transparent and to account on our government daily business.
We need to see development takes place in in Dominica’ on behalf of our people. And be guided and reminded that Roseau is Not only Dominica, many villages in out there are in need of Upliftment and development. If Roseau is so close to you and badly in need of upliftment what about the needed Upliftment of many of our villages? We have to acknowledge that this Labour Government has no interest into the
Socio-Economic Development of our people our Roseau City and country.We need CHANGE in…
You, if that’s your name, I read your hypocritcal Nonsensical Ridiculous Thoughts on the matter of our unemployed Young people. Your thoughts are obviously blind, silly,out of touch and ignoramous.
The issue above is about our suffering young people, most of them walking about the streets of Roseau and elsewhere, are jobless, their family are poor and struggling and you out with this Disgusting Shameful Immature thoughts. Rather than offer suggestions that people may come forward to help these unemployed Young people, your obvious Disgusting disrespectful shameful behaviour seems addressed to the Hon. Leader who is our distinguished Leader of the Opposition and to date has done Exceptionally well on behalf of all of our people, majority Suffering unemployed etc from this Failed RED CLINIC and failed incompetent Labour Party Government and Prime Minister.
With years in Office there’s absolutely no vision of meaningful Development taking place in our Dominica and our unemployed…
Good call my bro but at the same time they will use this to their advantage. Only a few “chosen” businesses will receive any help and hence they will say UWP supported the idea so what are they complaining about.
You see, the DLP lacks vision, leadership and management capabilities. The blind will never be able to lead the blind and corrupt in that camp of rouges and vagabonds.
Lennox, not doubt his most prominent supporters from the business community had a COVID injection from Skerrit already. By the way I’m not talking about vaccine but rather about cold cash courtesy of that ominous ‘consolidated fund’ of which he is the sole key holder. Of course he would never admit to that otherwise all those red beggars would be knocking on his door as well and that could deplete the ‘consolidated fund’ more than he wants to.
I’m sure that if there was to be an election soon Skerritt would find loads of money and would be doling it out like sand on the seashore. He sure can find money to pay some stimulus to hard working Dominicans and to help the economy weather the economic shock.
Me self I tired read your section 5 6 etc. I fall asleep
When allu not in power allu always see fault. If you were in power is the same crap we’d be getting or worse. Stop braying, for cying out loud chill. You will get your stimulus package have patience nor
Not only the frontline workers are deserving of compensation from the state but everyone who is adversely affected by the government’s actions. This Divide and Rule strategy must end yesterday.
Mr. Linton’s presentation was clear, precise, compassionate and forward looking. This is the mark of a bona fide leader, a true statesman. No wonder the imbeciles on the other side try their endeavor best to silence him.
Dominica needs an erudite, caring, strategic thinking leader to allay the fears and sufferings of the people especially in these tough and uncertain economic times. Mr. Linton is that leader.
My dear Doctor why don’t you advise Mr Linton in the same breath encourage Dominicans he so care about to get vaccinated.
@Imitation Google
Mr. Linton has repeatedly encouraged Dominicans to take the jab. But, as usual, you and your mischievous, mendacious comrades have a penchant for distorting the truth. Your false narrative should be summarily dismissed. Lies are your constant companion.
Isn’t it odd that Skerritt is the one high profile public figure known publicly to flaunt the Covid-19 protocols in the fight against the virus when he returned from a meeting in Venezuela, a hot zone for Covid-19 and didn’t quarantine but went to attend a funeral, yet he’s calling on the public to assist the Frontline workers by following the rules. It’s a clear message of do as I say and not as I do because I’m above the law and you are not and I don’t want no opposition. It’s double speak like that and incongruent instructions and behavior which contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Also why is he picking who should receive a stimulus. First it was the bus drivers now it’s the health workers. This divide and rule approach to management of the country is contributing to the divisiveness and polarization which is not good for national development. The country needs additional stimulus spending like was done in St Kitts and other places.
I recently listened two clips of Reginald Austrie . Just unbelievable that people can vote for this man with tendencies of a psychopath.
Clip #1:: This man ranted and raged about people wanted the Prime Minister to be homeless. Questioning what was so wrong if the leader of the country chose to live in a tax payers funded home of $64 000 per month. Seemed like he literally shed rivers of tears over this.
Clip #2: This same sycophant of Robin Hood vociferously chided Mr. Linton for pleading with the PM to give the unemployed, the farmers, fishers, vendors and small local businesses a stimulus package. He said Mr. Linton wanted to bankrupt the country (paraphrasing).
It’s inconceivable that poor, dispossessed electors with a modicum of common sense can still cast a X for this mentally deranged idiot. Dominicans are unique.
The Prime Minister of Dominica should be CARING by being able to relate to the pain, suffering and plight of the least among us.
He should be articulate in order to get across his message and policies in a clear and unambiguous way. Should also be visionary, inclusive, self-aware, ethical, civic minded. Mr. Linton is endowed with all these qualities.
Contrast this with the Robin Hood cartoonish character that sits at the apex of government. This fellow is uncouth, daft, egotistical, thoughtless and demonically depraved.
If Mr. Linton were the Prime Minister, do you think that:-
+ billions of our CBI money would have been in foreign bank(s)?
* he would have occupied that $29 000 palace at tax payers’ expense?
*Dominica would have remained in the unenviable bottom place position of the OECS?
Only change can change the downward trajectory of the country.
Linton has once again got his priorities wrong. With the current surge, the priority should be to try and get it under control and get more people vaccinated. That’s where Linton can use his influence as leader of the opposition to encourage more of his supporters to get tested and vaccinated to help stem the spread of the virus. Will this guy ever understand what leadership is all about?
@Eagle-Eyed
I hear him doing just that (get vaccinated) every Thursday night on the UWP weekly programme. Guess to be credible you must listen to all forms of the media. You are stuck to your false God propaganda on just one radio programme, so you are not well informed.
Open your brain to news from all sources.
Finally he must never stop asking for a stimulus for you, because labourites are begging and crying in secret, while liar Skerrit is living high on the hog.
Lennox Linton is right,,There is an impending problem if the social and economic situation is not handled adequately…increase in crime
What kind of human being are you Lenox Linton! Does the term empathy mean anything. Please go to your district which is heavily impacted and show support, not money.
Mr. Fake do called ” FAKE” . PLEASE tell us what kind of human being are you? Is it ” INHUMAN” or just a man who lacks the concept of Socio-Economic Development and good Governance?
Are you aware of the importance concepts of Socio-Economic Development?
We need people like you to open your eyes😉 and see how and where our Dominica is going under this Failed Leader and Labour Government.
My advise to you to have the respect and honour of our decent trusted committed Professional Dedicated Hon. Lennox Linton distinguished Leader of his formidable United Workers Party.
I fully support the call by honourable Linton that covid impacted business and employees should be assisted by liar Skerrit.. I would go one step further and state that the entire country needs a STIMULUS PACKAGE…Wasn’t money donated by the World Bank or the IMF or both institutions for that very purpose in 2020 or 2021??? Where did that money go to? Who benefitted from it? Did Skerrit explain to the nation? Which other institutions contributed???
It is inconscionable that Skerrit during a pandemic has tax payers paying
EC$64 000.00 for him every month, and the rest of the people HE HAS IMPOVERISHED are sucking salt. Did liar Skerrit also purchase escort vehicles ($$$$)?.
Its only a wicked leader that will see his people suffer when billions ($$$$$$$$$) of dollars of the peoples money are somewhere unaccounted for and the people are crying in silence….!!
The entire country deserves a STIMULUS, and should demand it!!!
I agree with honourable Linton
4 000 000 000.00%
This is typical of an opportunistic character or a garbage politician. At a time like this when the government is trying to stabilize the island, you are interjecting your political biases. As a leader ensuring the people’s well-being being, should be your first priority, UWP leader.
@Shameless DLP
Now you are spilling unadulterated filth and garbage…So answer the question why he, Skerrit, took EC$64000.00 for himself every month during the same pandemic. Why did he allegedly purchased two escort vehicles???
The stimilus money was given to Dominica. Did you HYPOCRITE even ask how it was spent????? Is it none of your dam business, to ask??? You mudt question your leader.
What about your missing
EC$4 000 000 000.00??? You cant get a stimulus ftom it????
Every single Dominican family can get something from it.
So stop your foolishness, trying to shield Skerrit the liar in chief.
Linton is spot on!!@
@Shameless DLP
I must ask a question based on your uninformed comment.. How is Skerrit helping to stabilise the country??
From 2004 can’t you see is a begging population he Skerrit has created???.
Your Soo -Tee – Wer!!!
To be Honest, Do Not answer this question.
Just do not put yourself in the ignorants of these people.
We await this failed incompetent Labour government and PRIME MINISTER to respond to this question. Just a reminder.
“How and when is this Skerrit helping to stabilise the country?’ Has he and his failed Government got the answers? Well we want to know.
After over 20 Long Years in government, what has this failed Government done to date to the development of our poverty struggling country and that that also of our unemployed poverty jobless families, Youth and people.
Are you really serious about government trying to stabilize the economy? In what way?
This nakedly corrupt ruling regime has the largest number of ministers per capita in the Caribbean probably in the world. Most of them are worthless. The $64 000 monthly rental fee for the leader from the treasury is a colossal burden on the economy. The many luxurious government vehicles cost the tax payers dearly.
Go away with your cow dung.