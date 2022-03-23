Linton calls signing of diplomatic relations with Syria ‘act of desperation’; formulating plan of action to save Dominica

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has said his party is engaging stakeholders, civil society organizations and individuals to put together a plan of action to save Dominica from the current government.
He made the announcement while delivering a live statement on Tuesday night on the recent controversial signing of diplomatic relations between Dominica and Syria and the developments that followed.
The news broke recently that Dominica had signed an agreement establishing diplomatic relations with Syria through its permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Loreen Bannis-Roberts.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts has resigned from her position effective May 31st (though she is on leave with immediate effect) as permanent representative to the UN following a face-to-face meeting with her last week.
He distanced himself and his administration from the Ambassador’s decision to sign on to diplomatic relations with Syria and stated that “for the record, neither the minister nor the Ministry of Foreign affairs…gave instructions or expressed interest in, or…the desire to pursue the establishment of relations with Syria at this or any foreseeable time”.
“We do not call for [the] resignation of these disgraced employees of the people; rather, we call on the people of Dominica to take decisive action to get rid of these modern day pirates of Dominica who place greater value on enriching themselves than on promoting the interest of Dominica.,” Linton said. “In this regard, the United Workers Party, Team Dominica is engaging with various stakeholders, civil society organizations and individuals in a plan of action to save our country from the clutches of this irredeemable kakistocracy.”
He said his party believes that the government’s entry into diplomatic relations with Syria is an act of desperation driven by questionable connections to the brutal regime of President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad and the operation of Dominica’s Citizen By Investment (CBI) Program in Syria.
“Even the CBI Unit in the office of the Prime Minister twitted out the good news,” Linton argued.
He continued, “Incredibly, the Prime Minister claimed that he knew nothing about diplomatic relations between Roseau and Damascus until March 14th 2022, interestingly, the very same day that the United Workers Party issued a statement calling for immediate reversal of the aberrant decision.”
Furthermore, he said the agreement on diplomatic relations with Syria came at a height of global condemnation of serious support for the Russian invasion on Ukraine.
“More than ever, Syria needed friends and under the influence of Syrian agents, the Dominica Labour Party regime obliged to the shock and dismay of the world community,” Linton stated.
He went on to state that eleven days after the fact, on March 18th 2022, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the provisions of the signed document have been suspended indefinitely, “because Ambassador Bannis-Roberts acted without the knowledge and consent of the Cabinet of ministers as required by settled conduct and procedure in the establishment of diplomatic relations.”
Linton pointed out that instead of revoking the agreement, the government has opted to suspend it.
“This means that agreement remains alive and enforced as intended by the DLP Cabinet of ministers,” he explained.
He posited that despite the examination and cross examination by senior public officers, senior ministers and senior legal counsel there is no evidence that the Ambassador acted on her own without the knowledge and consent of the Cabinet.
“On the contrary, the evidence is clear he lied to the nation to conceal his involvement in this disgraceful diplomatic scandal,” Linton remarked. “He knew, he knew, he knew. It defies common sense that he did not know.”
According to the Leader of the Opposition, “If the Prime Minister is not lying then his leadership responsibility for Dominica’s foreign policy has been fatally compromised by subordinates and resignation is the only honorable course of action available to him.”
Linton is of the view that diplomatic relations with Syria will contribute to further isolation and blacklisting of Dominica in the international community.
“This unfortunate situation has nothing to do with critics advocating for transparent, accountable, corruption-free management of Dominica’s CBI Program; it is all about the unending lapses in judgment of an administration that has egregiously abused the CBI Program for private gain and therefore refuses to operate it in the public interest of truth, righteousness and justice,” he contended.
Meanwhile, Linton called for the immediate discontinuation of what he described as the corrupt practice of holding billions of dollars of the sale of Dominican citizenship under private foreign control and the placement of all such revenues in the consolidated fund of Dominica.
“We also demand the unequivocal revocation of diplomatic relations with Syria, publication of the instrument of revocation in the news and social media and a public apology to the people of Dominica,” he stated.
12 Comments
Finally….. I hope they have outdone themselves and deserves the boot right up where the sun does not shine unless one is fully bent over in their birthday suit. Now let me see if those who are constantly on Matt’s Q95 bawling for mercy will show up ready to demonstrate to the end. Ukranians have shown how they unite for a common cause and carry their Booziis in case they take light so lets us roll. Carrying a Boozii is part of our culture and intended for the purpose of lighting our pathway so have no fear in carrying your Boozii. Its NOT an offensive weapon and NOT illegal.
Now Mr. Peter Letang, I sure hope this time you have enough grounds to mobilize the DPSU. I am watching.
As I wrote in a previous post, only the Minister of Foreign Affairs can sign diplomatic relationship with a foreign country. Ambassador Roberts doesn’t have the authority to do this. This is out of her purview.
In any other country, the people would have flooded the streets in huge numbers calling for the immediate resignation of the Prime minister.
How can Dominica ever prosper when a nakedly corrupt, severely incoherent, congenital liar and visionles, intellectual invalid occupies the top position in government?
Dominica is swiftly sinking to the abyss.
I am not a supporter of Lennox Linton or UWP but now? All I will say is enough is enough. As a young man we gave PM Skerrit all the opportunities to build Dominica and instead of building it he is now using his lock to destroy the country and now enough is enough. According to Hon Ian Douglas, I am tired of being fooled by Skerrit not once, not twice and not three times but it got so bad that fooling me has become automatic. At this time enough
Is enough…Skerrit needs to go now! I can’t see what Pm plans to do but he has done so much that apart from Russia, China, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba I do believe that our country is in the Black book of all other countries
Who cares about UWP and a group of terrorists and traitors.We have known for years Linton and the UWP intention is to destroy the CBI.To prevent the 3,400 employed under the CBI to be unemployed.To make the 2,700 gettinggetting $300 monthly go into poverty,and to discontinue the Yes We Care programme so the people will suffer and blame Skerrit.Linton,today will know the Labour party will not surrender,we will fight till the end.This country was built from our blood,sweat and tears,and no crooks,terrorists and traitors will inherit the reigns of power except by the ballot.Linton as leader has been rejected twice.UWP has been rejected six times out of seven.We the PEOPLE will determine when Labour go.Until then Labour and Skerrit is going to be in power for a long time.The people have spoken no UWP.Power hungry traitors and house N…….,betraying their country like Judas betrayed Christ.We will never betray a party who gave the poor $250,000 and $300,000 houses and apartments.
Skerrit has done nothing positive for DA. When the DLP took over in 2000 the Dominican economy was close to one billion dollars.
In 2019, under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit, it was 1.35 billion dollars. So in 20 years, listen to that very carefully, in 20 years, under the DLP government, Dominica’s economy grew by $451 million dollars- over 20 long years. But he lives in a palace that costs the taxpayer 64,000 dollar per month. We get nothing but lies from this clown und to top it all, we pay him for it!!!
Dr. Fountain, a member of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) said comparatively, from 2000 to 2019 the economies of countries of the Eastern Caribbean (St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Antigua, and St. Kitts) doubled whereas Dominica’s economy grew by just 50 percent in 20 years.
Lenny, I thought you would be the one most likely to be in desperation with your extreme behaviours and hopelessness you should have been a shame of yourself Mr Skerrit, is a born winner like wise you are a looser and a liar.
Mr Linton Please keep up with world events before you bray. Have you not seen the efforts of the US, EU, UK all running around trying to get back on board with Syria, Iran, Venezuella in order to fill the gap for oil which they are trying to prevent the Russians from selling as part of the sanctions imposed on Russia for their Ukraine invasion? I am not happy how Skerrit threw Loreen under the bus to save his own skin but you are deluded to think that you can use this issue to get into power outside the electoral system. Jog on!
Very well spoken, Lennox. This is a speech befitting a PM of this country. Not the constant lies, rethoric and propaganda we are been subjected to on a daily basis by this despot, that calls himself PM of this country. In 20 long years he has created nothing but controversy and revision.
An act of desperation for what? You mean to commit violence on its people? Man, you do not make any sense. You are the one acting in desperation now distorting the truth, cause you want to be a Prime Minister that you will never be.
What does power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely mean? Go ask Roosevelt Skerrit- Exhibit # 1.
This guy gets on my nerves for what he is doing to our island- but I could care less about him- In I don’t listen to him anymore- whenever he is specking I turn off the devise I using or go elsewhere.
I am heartbroken Dominicans and you should be too.
When you were so-called attending regional and international meetings that you were not invited to to sully the PM’s good name, wasn’t that an act of desperation that has gotten you nowhere but back to square one? Your efforts to your so-called saving Dominica will all turn futile and fruitless at the end of the day. You will never become the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. You remind of Vladimir Putin. When you both cannot get what you want, you both resort to violence and blocking roads to the main airport. Take a hike, brother. Dominica is doing well and progressing under Skerrit. Skerrit remains Indomitable and Invincible and Untouchable.
Oh dear. I think you mean kakistocracy, not ‘catestruracy’. Are there any journalists in Dominica?
ADMIN: Oh dear indeed. The article has been corrected.