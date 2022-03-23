Linton calls signing of diplomatic relations with Syria ‘act of desperation’; formulating plan of action to save Dominica

Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton has said his party is engaging stakeholders, civil society organizations and individuals to put together a plan of action to save Dominica from the current government.

He made the announcement while delivering a live statement on Tuesday night on the recent controversial signing of diplomatic relations between Dominica and Syria and the developments that followed.

The news broke recently that Dominica had signed an agreement establishing diplomatic relations with Syria through its permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Loreen Bannis-Roberts.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts has resigned from her position effective May 31st (though she is on leave with immediate effect) as permanent representative to the UN following a face-to-face meeting with her last week.

He distanced himself and his administration from the Ambassador’s decision to sign on to diplomatic relations with Syria and stated that “for the record, neither the minister nor the Ministry of Foreign affairs…gave instructions or expressed interest in, or…the desire to pursue the establishment of relations with Syria at this or any foreseeable time”.

“We do not call for [the] resignation of these disgraced employees of the people; rather, we call on the people of Dominica to take decisive action to get rid of these modern day pirates of Dominica who place greater value on enriching themselves than on promoting the interest of Dominica.,” Linton said. “In this regard, the United Workers Party, Team Dominica is engaging with various stakeholders, civil society organizations and individuals in a plan of action to save our country from the clutches of this irredeemable kakistocracy.”

He said his party believes that the government’s entry into diplomatic relations with Syria is an act of desperation driven by questionable connections to the brutal regime of President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad and the operation of Dominica’s Citizen By Investment (CBI) Program in Syria.

“Even the CBI Unit in the office of the Prime Minister twitted out the good news,” Linton argued.

He continued, “Incredibly, the Prime Minister claimed that he knew nothing about diplomatic relations between Roseau and Damascus until March 14th 2022, interestingly, the very same day that the United Workers Party issued a statement calling for immediate reversal of the aberrant decision.”

Furthermore, he said the agreement on diplomatic relations with Syria came at a height of global condemnation of serious support for the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

“More than ever, Syria needed friends and under the influence of Syrian agents, the Dominica Labour Party regime obliged to the shock and dismay of the world community,” Linton stated.

He went on to state that eleven days after the fact, on March 18th 2022, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the provisions of the signed document have been suspended indefinitely, “because Ambassador Bannis-Roberts acted without the knowledge and consent of the Cabinet of ministers as required by settled conduct and procedure in the establishment of diplomatic relations.”

Linton pointed out that instead of revoking the agreement, the government has opted to suspend it.

“This means that agreement remains alive and enforced as intended by the DLP Cabinet of ministers,” he explained.

He posited that despite the examination and cross examination by senior public officers, senior ministers and senior legal counsel there is no evidence that the Ambassador acted on her own without the knowledge and consent of the Cabinet.

“On the contrary, the evidence is clear he lied to the nation to conceal his involvement in this disgraceful diplomatic scandal,” Linton remarked. “He knew, he knew, he knew. It defies common sense that he did not know.”

According to the Leader of the Opposition, “If the Prime Minister is not lying then his leadership responsibility for Dominica’s foreign policy has been fatally compromised by subordinates and resignation is the only honorable course of action available to him.”

Linton is of the view that diplomatic relations with Syria will contribute to further isolation and blacklisting of Dominica in the international community.

“This unfortunate situation has nothing to do with critics advocating for transparent, accountable, corruption-free management of Dominica’s CBI Program; it is all about the unending lapses in judgment of an administration that has egregiously abused the CBI Program for private gain and therefore refuses to operate it in the public interest of truth, righteousness and justice,” he contended.

Meanwhile, Linton called for the immediate discontinuation of what he described as the corrupt practice of holding billions of dollars of the sale of Dominican citizenship under private foreign control and the placement of all such revenues in the consolidated fund of Dominica.

“We also demand the unequivocal revocation of diplomatic relations with Syria, publication of the instrument of revocation in the news and social media and a public apology to the people of Dominica,” he stated.