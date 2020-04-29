Linton concerned about funding for relief measures announced by PM Skerrit

While welcoming what he describes as Prime Minister Skerrit’s “feeding off” the parliamentary opposition’s strategy to stimulate the Covid-impacted Dominican economy, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, is concerned about the funding for the prime minister’s measures to help citizens.

Skerrit announced during a press briefing held over the weekend, that his government had put certain measures in place to assist citizens who have been affected due to Covid-19. He said the funding for these measures would include $8 million approved from the Dominica Social Security to help people who would have lost their jobs, plus a minimum of 9.5 million dollars from the government in the first instance.

“The Prime Minister is now picking bits and pieces of this strategy and implementing them. Maybe they are not recognizable, you cannot see where they came from, but when we put our plan together and presented it, the Prime Minister had no plans.”Linton said in a statement on Monday.

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP), several weeks ago, made public, an economic stimulus package in which it recommended a number of measures for implementation by the government to assist Dominican citizens who are most vulnerable in light of the impact of COVID-19.

Some specific suggestions include an increase in minimum old-age pensions from three hundred dollars ($EC300) to five hundred dollars ($EC500) monthly, business development grants of up to fifty thousand dollars ($EC50,000) for manufacturing operations in the processing of local root crops, vegetables, fruits, herbs, spices, fish and meats, and livelihood stabilization grants of at least a thousand dollars ($EC1,000) monthly for vulnerable groups, for three months.

Other recommendations in the UWP package include employment income and business continuity support, the suspension of all consumer and small business credit payments, support for vulnerable groups (the homeless, single-parent households and people living with disabilities), food security and telecommunications.

“We are happy that he is feeding off the plan that the constructive parliamentary opposition delivered in the interest of the people of Dominica and is working on it,” Linton stated.

However, he said his party is concerned that rather than informing the public specifically where the money is going to come from, all the prime minister speaks about is an 8 million-dollar “raid” on social security at a time when he has under his private control, in excess of a billion dollars of public money.

The prime minister’s decision to use money from the Dominica Social Security has also been criticized by some members of the public.

Here is how he responded to that criticism on Kairi FM’s “Heng” programme on Tuesday morning.

“The DSS engaged the actuary who advised them and then they advised me that in these extraordinary times, it would be remiss of the Social Security Scheme of Dominica not to play a part by providing support to its membership,” the prime minister stated. ” …And even when the DSS wrote to me, before I gave my concurrence, my approval, to their recommendation, I told them ‘go and speak to the Employers Federation; go and speak to the private sector people and get their views and then get back to me. All of the private sector entities, including the Employers Federation, supported the recommendation.”

Skerrit also addressed the issue of possible court action against the decision.

“The opposition elements are free to go to court and challenge the Social Security,” he said. “That’s fine with me and what about those who are waiting to get some kind of income support and that is… the character of people who want to be in leadership of this country.

But Linton describes as unacceptable, the prime minister’s announcement concerning the mobilization of funds for the measures.

“He is talking about mobilization of funds; he is talking about funds from here and there, but nothing specific while Dominica has under his private control over 400 million dollars into the airport development account, over 1 billion dollars from the revenues of the Citizenship By Investment housing option from 2018/2019 and over 270 million dollars forgiven debts by Venezuela as far back as November of 2017,” Linton contended.

He said this amount over 1.8 billion dollars, “money belonging to the people of Dominica”, is needed, at this time, for the public purpose of relief, recovery and economic stimulation, among other things.