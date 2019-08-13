Linton dissatisfied with response to request for information on CBI funds

Opposition Leader and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Lennox Linton, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the response of interim Financial Secretary (FS), Francisca Pascal, to his request for information with regard to the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.
At a press conference, on August 7, Linton revealed that he had written to the FS, Rosemund Edwards—who has since gone on vacation leave —seeking information on the CBI programme for the last three financial years, ending June 30, 2019, and named August 14, as the deadline for the receipt of the information.
However, speaking on Q95’s ‘Hot Seat’ with Matt Peltier, on Tuesday morning, Linton stated that the FS’s response details that in order for his request to be considered, it should be made in accordance with the standing orders of the House of Assembly.
“We have been advised, however, that such request should have been made through the Clerk of the House of Assembly, since the Public Accounts Committee is a select committee appointed by the House [of Assembly],” he quotes the letter as saying. “On receipt of a request in accordance with the standing orders of the House of Assembly, the Ministry of Finance will give the matter further consideration.”
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was further instructed to “note the provisions of Section 72 of Chapter 1:01 of the 1999 Revised Laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica to guide the submission of any further requests.”
Linton claims that the standing order has been used by officials of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) as a tactic to frustrate the process of accessing information.
“This standing order is the subject of a legal opinion that has been made available to operatives like the Financial Secretary… and which they have used to frustrate the process of getting information to the Public Accounts Commitee from these offices of the State, and they’re doing it again,” he stated.
Linton noted that copies of the letter were also sent to Roosevelt Skerrit, Alix Boyd-Knights, Speaker of the House, Daniel James – Clerk of the House. Felix Thomas – Member of the Public Accounts Committee, Senator Edward Registe – Member of the Public Accounts Committee, Senator Jaisiah Benoit – Member of the Public Accounts Committee.
Earlier this month, in his response to the 2019-2020 National Budget presentation of the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, Linton asserted that the amount of CBI revenue that was reported for the financial year 2018-2019 was short by a billion dollars which he said should be accounted for.
Too may thieves in Government
One wonders WHY Lennox, the UWP and it’s FOLLOWERS are so concerned about THE JUMBIE MONEY NOW?
Thought THEY were afraid of the JUMBIE MONEY!
The majority are dissatisfied with the response and we are ready to take our question of where the money gone to the streets of Dominica. So please tell CNN, ABS, FOX, BBC and others to get ready to hear us ask Skerrit, where our .money gone?
I’m not surprised that Skerritt and his minions, having been embarrassed by the disclosure that $1.2 billion was not accounted for, would seek to frustrate the process of delivering the accounting which the Leader of the Opposition called for. In the meantime, the corrupt regime will use this time to patch up lies and deceptions as to the whereabouts of the money. We still want proper accounting for the Country’s money. This does not belong to Melissa or Roosevelt or Montreal management. Skerritt, the double doctorate dude is being embarrassed by someone he and Tony told us is a high school dropout. I’m throwing my lot with the high school dropout. Great job Mr. Linton, keep the corrupt gang skipping.
Patriot Linton, let me first of all effusively thank you sir, for your sterling contribution to country, in terms of standing like a steadfast bulwark between good governance and corruption. As things stand I find it an exercise in futility to try to get any information from those that hold the relevant details..The extent of the cesspool of corruption and corrupt practices will only be know when those guys leave office …It will shock the world!
Where is the money????
Linton asserted that the amount of CBI revenue that was reported for the financial year 2018-2019 was short by a billion dollars which he said should be accounted for. If the revenue for CBI is 1 billion short for financial year 2018-2019, then how much was reported? That will mean the Government generated more than a billion in CBI revenue in the financial year 2018-2019. WOW, so CBI is making that much money in one financial year? that is a lot of money.; no wonder those In don’t want to get Out. If a billion is missing, then maybe one person is a billionaire or several persons are millionaires.
I do not understand. What is wrong with this logic.
Why is he trying to find the information now after making defamatory statements. The information is at his finger tips but he is trying to create an issue that is not even relevant since he is in charge of the committee and has access to the information. Shouldn’t he have sought the information before hand instead of making statements then try to verify them., This is backwards. Is like putting the cart before the horse. Unbelievable. Are we that gullible in Dominica and we are blinded by political party and cant see the light.
This is incompetence at the highest level.
That is why a fool cannot lead another fool because it end up in disaster just like our country will if we elect this loose lip man. He is incompetent, disloyal, malicious, foolish, uneducated and is always insulting people intelligence.
Say no to lennox linton, Danny lugay, Monel and sprags John. 4 foolish virgins.
LINTON everybody except you and your uneducated supporters know,you CANNOT give the FS a deadline for submitting information on CBI.LINTON DOES NOT THE POWER Who gives this guy advise?LINTON SECTION 72 CHAPTER 1:01 of the Dominica revised laws if 1999.YES LINTON 1999,1999,so stop with your BS and follow the LAW.Lazy,lying UWP.The time is close when some people will be tried with TREASON.UWP TRAITORS.
“We have been advised, however, that such request should have been made through the Clerk of the House of Assembly,” my question is advised by whom. Attorney General? Speaker of the house? President? Prime Minister? Or Tony Astaphans? A judge? Thats where transparency comes to play. Just this statement alone tells me the response is for malicious intent to stall access to information. WTF is Elijah benoit on public accounts Committee when he was misusing public funds for political millage and is now not considered as a candidat. I swear they need to bring back hanging in Dominica cause sooner or later all these folks will answer to a court. By the way all who recieve funds to run for election and did not report as revenue on thier tax returns are committing tax fraud in Dominica. I will surely be listening to the coury cases in the next 3 years.
LINTON everybody except you and your uneducated supporters know,you CANNOT give the FS a deadline for submitting information on CBI.LINTON DOES NOT THE POWER Who gives this guy advise?LINTON SECTION 72 CHAPTER 1:01 of the Dominica revised laws if 1999.YES LINTON 1999,1999,so stop with your BS and follow the LAW.Lazy,lying UWP.The time is close when some people will be tried with TREASON.
Lennox we are with you! Power of the people is greater…!
When Skerrit made changes to his candidate in some constituencies for the up coming election, YOU ALL UWPITES had so much things to say going as far as calling him(Skerrit) a dictator; You all said the DLP was no more but, Skerrit family party and a whole bunch of BS like he was doing things on his own as leader of the party and consulted with no one else. You all said he was disrespectful.
What do you ALL UWPITES have to say about Lennox Linton action now, requesting demands from the FS even if he is the chairman of that committee he so forcefully talks about. Ain’t there other members on that committee? Ain’t THEY not suppose to be involved in the decision making of the committee? So how could Lennox take on his own and make such demands boycotting the other committee members? So who is the DICTATOR?
Lennox must know, understand and learn to respect for the RULE OF LAW. And so the response he got serves him well. Lennox YOU DON’T RUN THINGS IN DOMINICA! U R just a Bully.
@ kid on the block is that the best you could do my friend? If yes I want you to know that you were very weak and empty today. You sounded more like a baby in cradle than a kid on the bl6
You don’t run things in DA either child
This is a delay tactic to give them time to fabricate a response. The DLP has hit a new low for lack of transparency and accountability in governance. The PM tried to explain the allegations by Linton, but he compounded the problem by his lack of specificity relevant to the missing funds.
Isn’t this the same man who went on worldwide news and spoke negatively about the CBI money? What’s the sudden interest?
The sudden interest is because funds are not accounted for. In plain language “money is missing.”